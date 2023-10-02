AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dispute Resolution Center at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission will host a Family Law Mediation Training on Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29.

The training dates and times offered are listed below:

October 21, 2023, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 22, 2023, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 28, 2023, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 29, 2023, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the DRC, the classes combined together will meet the requirement for the 30 hours to certify individuals in Family Law Mediation. These classes, combined with the Basic Mediation Training concluded by the DRC or by those who have taken the training elsewhere, will allow individuals to mediate family-related cases. Family Law cases can include divorces, child custody and support, CPS cases, elder law guardianship, contested estates, and more.

The DRC said that the sessions will provide concentrated times focused on domestic violence, estate planning, co-parenting, and the effects of divorce on children. Trainers will include attorneys, mental health professionals, and representatives from Family Support services.

“The goal of this training is to offer individuals who are interested in mediation the opportunity to round out their training and get them certified to perform in family law cases, which make up a large number of the cases mediated at the DRC,” Jerri Glover, DRC Program Coordinator, said.

The DRC gave a list of training costs below:

Attorneys: $400

Individuals previously trained outside the DRC or Amarillo College: $200

Individuals trained with the DRC or Amarillo College: $100

The price includes materials, meals, and snacks, according to the DRC.

Glover also noted, “Individuals must have completed the Basic Mediation Training in order to attend the Family Law Mediation Training.”

Individuals interested in the training can register for the training by clicking here.