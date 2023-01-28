AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is “Caturday” in the online world if you were wondering why individuals are posting pictures of cats everywhere. Caturday is a holiday for cat lovers on the internet to share pictures, videos, stories, and facts about cats on a Saturday.

According to Knowyourmeme.com, this holiday occurs once a month dating back to 2005 when it originated on a website called 4chan, where cat lovers posted cat memes on Saturdays. In 2008 the Urban Dictionary labeled the trend “the greatest holiday on the internet” and today #Caturday trends on Twitter with several cat memes and pictures.

There are an infinite number of Caturday posts on icanhas.cheezburger.com, which is a website dedicated to chronicling LOLcats every day of the week. LOLcats are a series of image macros that consist of humorous photos of cats with superimposed text written in a type of broken English known as lolspeak.

Sharyn Ekbergh, a blogger from New Hampshire, is credited with one of the first mentions of Caturday. On November 16th, 2005, Ekbergh started a “Caturday” blog to “write stories about cats and collect useful information for cat lovers.” On Saturdays, she posted photos of her personal pets, not LOLcats.