WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Six Pyrenees mix puppies were abandoned on the side of a Waco road, and you can help them during their time of need.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue says the puppies were found duct taped in a large box on the side of the road. A man passing by spotted the box and stopped to investigate. The man says had nowhere to keep the dogs.

The organization needed an intake sponsor of $50 for each dog to assist with initial vaccines, microchips and intake exams. A total of $300 would cover intakes for all of them.

Donations were accepted here, and are still being accepted.

Fuzzy Friends also took the time to send out a heartfelt thanks to all who have donated so far to help the dogs.