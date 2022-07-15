If your cat is not immediately interested in a new bed or toy you buy, try putting catnip or treats in or on it to entice them.

Which cat window bed is best?

There are many times when you may catch your kitty staring wistfully out the window. They love to observe what is happening outside. Cats find a lot of enjoyment in being warmed by the sun and watching birds, bugs or other beings. Whether you have a full-time indoor cat or one that spends time outdoors, surprise them with a comfortable window perch. If you are looking for an affordable yet high-quality cat bed, the K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Window Kitty Bed is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cat window bed

There are a few things to consider when purchasing a window perch for your cat.

Durability

Although they are light on their feet, cats need a durable perch for lounging. They often want to scratch, roll around or stretch out before laying down and require a window bed that can handle these natural behaviors. Quality cat beds are strong and durable enough to handle these as well as the full relaxed weight of your cat

Sturdiness

You want your cat to be safe when they are on anything you get for them. A suspended bed is particularly important to be sturdy and strong enough to handle your cat hopping, playing and especially laying on it. Cat window perches should be able to withstand these behaviors while still staying firmly in place.

Single vs. multi-cat

Do you have one cat or multiple cats in your home? This could determine the type of bed or how many you get. Most suspended window beds are made to fit a single cat comfortably but can hold up to 30 pounds. If they are large enough, multiple cats can use them for cuddling together and taking a nap.

What to look for in a quality cat window bed

Style

Since it rests on your window, it’s nice to have a quality and good-looking perch for your cat. Cat window beds come in several styles to appeal to any cat and human combo. There are simple, sleek beds that take up minimal space while serving their purpose, or you can get cute modern-looking beds.

Material

Window perches use suction cups made from plastic or plastic-alternative, eco-friendly materials. These are either attached to the bed or wire to hold it in place. The base can be constructed from a variety of materials, including cloth, wood, plastic or other sturdy material. Many beds are covered in cloth material that makes the bed comfortable, but some are designed to be a flat surface for your cat to scratch or lay on.

Assembly

Cat perches are designed for quick and easy assembly. Many also come with instructions to guide you on setting them up. They come with the base, suction cups and sometimes wire to secure it to a window or door. If you are having trouble with the suction cups, wash your window and the cups with water and soap.

Cleanability

Make sure you can easily wash any cloth bed in a machine after removing the suction cups. Wood, plastic or other flat surface beds should be able to be wiped down to remove any fur or dirt that your cat may have tracked onto the perch. Some beds are also scratching posts and may not need to be cleaned but instead can be removed from the window and shaken off if needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat window bed

A good window perch for a cat will cost anywhere from $20-$40.

Cat window bed FAQ

Are window beds safe for cats?

A. Yes. Be sure to properly install the bed, and test it by pressing lightly with your hand to ensure it is secure enough for your cat to rest on it.

Do cats like window beds?

A. Of course! Cats love to sunbathe and watch the goings-on outside. Cat window beds are perfect for these activities.

How much weight can a cat window bed hold?

A. Many of the cat bed’s in this article can hold up to 30 pounds.

What’s the best cat window bed to buy?

Top cat window bed

K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Window Kitty Bed

What you need to know: This bed provides a safe place for your cat to rest and look out your glass window.

What you’ll love: The bed is easy to put up and can be easily attached to any glass window or door. Your cat can lay in the sun and observe outside from the comfort of inside for hours. It is a sturdy, sound hammock that is attractive and machine-washable.

What you should consider: This option is best for single cat use and may not be ideal for a multiple cat home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cat window bed for the money

Petpawjoy Cat Window Perch

What you need to know: Your cat can view outside from all angles in this simple and easy-to-install window bed.

What you’ll love: This cat window perch holds up to 30 pounds and lets your cat rest in the sun. It comes with four suction cups made from an eco-friendly material that doesn’t warp when the sun hits it.

What you should consider: The instructions for assembly could be better, and a few customers reported a chemical smell to the perch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pecute Cat Window Perch

What you need to know: This wood-framed cat window bed doubles as a scratch pad and suctions to your window.

What you’ll love: This is a two-in-one deal that gives your cat a place to sun and scratch. It has heavy-duty suction cups that can hold up to 30 pounds, meaning that more than one cat can hang out at a time.

What you should consider: A few customers reported issues with the suction cups. You may need to wash them, and be sure your window is clean so that they stick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.