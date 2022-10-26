This segment is sponsored by BestReviews.

Many look forward to Halloween all year. Dressing up your kids and pets, passing out candy and attending Halloween-themed events can be fun. However, the holiday is more enjoyable when you know your kids and pets are safe. Luckily, there are numerous things you can do to ensure you have a safe Halloween.

Safety tips for passing out candy

If you’re passing out candy this year, you’ll want to take steps to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. “Everyone’s in a costume they’re not familiar with. There’s capes, there’s long dresses,” Gallo said. “You don’t want anyone tripping, so you want to make sure you’re illuminating your pathway.” Solar lights are an easy way to keep kids safe without paying extra money for electricity or batteries. Many produce a low light that’s enough to illuminate your path without obscuring your spooky decorations.

When buying solar lights, it’s essential to consider the ingress protection rating. Ingress protection lets you know how the lights will stand up to the elements. Lights with IP44 ratings are generally the best choice, as they are affordable and can withstand dust, dirt and water. You’ll also want to consider the lights’ cost. Many solar lights can be purchased in sets and average around $2 per light. In most cases, these lights offer more than enough illumination.

Halloween safety tips for pets

LED dog collars are an excellent investment for those trick-or-treating with pets. These collars ensure your pet is visible to kids and cars. You’ll want an LED collar that’s bright enough to see from a distance. It’s important to consider the collar’s durability and battery life as well. Many LED collars are durable enough to last years, meaning you’ll be able to use them for nighttime jogs after you’re done trick-or-treating.

The streets may be noisy, so you may want to work with your dog beforehand to see how it could react to the commotion. If your dog doesn’t respond well to loud noises or crowds, it may be best to leave them at home.

Safety tips for your kids

Kids want as much candy as they can fit in their bags, so you may be walking around for a few hours at a time. It’s a good idea to bring a water bottle to keep you and your child hydrated as you walk from house to house. Hydro Flasks are great for Halloween festivities because they are durable and come in various fun colors. You’ll likely be able to find a Hydro Flask that matches your kid’s costume. For parents and guardians of trick-or-treaters, fill a Yeti Rambler with your favorite hot or cold beverage. “It’s a great option for walking around outside,” Gallo said.

Consider packing snacks. Your kid will likely break into their Halloween candy early if they don’t have something to eat. Granola bars, fruit and vegetables will give them the energy they need to trick or treat for hours.

Other considerations when trick-or-treating

When buying a trick-or-treat basket, you’ll want to consider its size and durability. Small plastic baskets are available in numerous fun designs, but they don’t offer much space for candy. On the other hand, some large bags are thin or expensive. Many people opt for reusable shopping bags instead, which are more durable and eco-friendly.

Tote bags can often be purchased in sets of three or five. “If you’re anything like me when you’re trick-or-treating — and I’m sure kids these days are the same way — you want to fill these to the brim,” Gallo said. They offer plenty of space, and you won’t have to worry about them tearing when they get full.

