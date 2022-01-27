Which electric staple guns for upholstery are best?

Staple guns can help you get the job done, whether you want to reupholster a chair or secure carpet on your steps. Staple guns are fastening tools that can join two materials together quickly with a durable bond. The WorkPro 6-in-1 Staple Gun can help you tackle any home improvement task that you must complete.

What to know before you buy an electric staple gun for upholstery

Type of staple gun

There are multiple types of staple guns, including manual, electric, pneumatic and hammer tackers.

Manual staple guns don’t require any power source, and they’re simple to operate and transport, but your hand will get tired quickly, which makes it hard to perform bigger projects in one session.

don’t require any power source, and they’re simple to operate and transport, but your hand will get tired quickly, which makes it hard to perform bigger projects in one session. Electric staple guns can be run on batteries or plugged in, and they perform the work for you, so they’re perfect for projects that require a lot of stapling. They’re also more accurate than manual products.

can be run on batteries or plugged in, and they perform the work for you, so they’re perfect for projects that require a lot of stapling. They’re also more accurate than manual products. Pneumatic staple guns work with compressed air. They’re powerful and heavy-duty, but they have mobility limitations, since they need to be attached to air compressors.

work with compressed air. They’re powerful and heavy-duty, but they have mobility limitations, since they need to be attached to air compressors. Hammer tackers are manually operated and swing like hammers, but sink staples rather than nails. They work well for flooring, shingles and upholstery.

Safety tips

Keep the following safety tips in mind when you’re using a staple gun.

Turn it off. When you’re not using it, keep your staple gun turned off with the trigger locked.

When you’re not using it, keep your staple gun turned off with the trigger locked. Wear eye protection. Wear impact-resistant eyewear when using a staple gun.

Wear impact-resistant eyewear when using a staple gun. Keep kids away. Don’t let your child use a staple gun, and don’t store it in a location where your kids have access. Keep it unloaded when you’re not using it.

Don’t let your child use a staple gun, and don’t store it in a location where your kids have access. Keep it unloaded when you’re not using it. Be careful what you staple. Don’t staple into a thing or surface that the staples can’t penetrate, including nails or other staples. And don’t staple into any live wires.

Adjustments

The top staple guns come with knobs or other devices that let you change the tension on the spring quickly in case the staples don’t go in all the way. Use this control to reduce the tension in case the staples are tearing through the material you’re trying to attach.

What to look for in a quality electric staple gun for upholstery

Trigger

The best staple guns come with trigger locks to keep the gun from accidentally firing. Some guns also come with a bump trigger, which is a special mode that lets you rapidly fire staples by holding the trigger while pressing the gun down on a surface.

Ergonomics

Buy a staple gun that’s simple to operate, from loading the gun to adjusting the tension to stapling. It’s an easy device, so there’s no need to buy a staple gun that’s overly complicated. You also want a staple gun with an ergonomic grip, a non-slip handle and some padding.

Accessories

Many staple guns come with some additional accessories, including staples, eye protection, gloves, a headlamp, a screwdriver and a staple remover.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric staple gun for upholstery

Electric staple guns for upholstery range in price from about $8-$100 or more. The most inexpensive staple guns go for $8-$20, while midrange staple guns cost about $20-$30 and high-end staple guns vary in price from about $30-$100 or more.

Electric staple gun for upholstery FAQ

What do you need a staple gun for?

A. A staple gun is a fastening tool that’s as versatile as glue. You can use a staple gun for everything from construction to crafts. Use a staple gun to secure carpet or reupholster furniture, depending on the staples you load and the kind of staple gun you get.

How do you load the staples into the staple gun?

A. It’s simple, but the loading process varies slightly from one model to another. In all staple guns, there is a compartment, known as a magazine, that holds the staples. Make sure the trigger is locked and the staple gun is off, then open the magazine, place the staples in the right direction and close the magazine.

Does it matter what kind of staples you use?

A. Yes. The success of the project you’re completing depends on the kind of staples you use. There are only a couple of elements that differentiate different kinds of staples, including the length of the legs and the kind of staples. For example, a fine-wire staple with low-profile legs is meant for light-duty fastening jobs. You need a sturdy staple with longer legs for heavier-duty fastening tasks, based on the thickness of the materials.

What’s the best electric staple gun for upholstery to buy?

Top electric staple gun for upholstery

WorkPro 6-in-1 Staple Gun

What you need to know: This powerful product can help you tackle any home improvement task that you must complete.

What you’ll love: This staple gun can emit up to 60 staples per minute and is compatible with T20, T25, PIN, BN18, JT21 and T50 staples. The product is also easy to grip and lightweight and comes with a long 8-foot cord that gives you plenty of space.

What you should consider: The cord of this electric staple gun might be too limiting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric staple gun for upholstery for the money

Populo Bielmeier Electric Staple Gun

What you need to know: This two-in-one lithium-ion electric staple gun kit comes with a USB charger, staples and nails for upholstery, carpentry and material repair.

What you’ll love: This product has a user-friendly design, and you can use it for long periods of time with no fatigue, since it’s made of lightweight materials. The cordless staple gun has a quick-release loading magazine on the bottom of the product.

What you should consider: This staple gun loses its charge very quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NEU Master Electric Staple Gun

What you need to know: This staple gun features an adjustable knob, 336 staples and 200 nails for home improvement and upholstery.

What you’ll love: This product is perfect for do-it-yourself projects, including home improvement, wooden handiwork and upholstery. There is also a contact safety switch on the staple gun that prevents unintentional firing.

What you should consider: This staple gun is difficult to handle if you are using it on fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

