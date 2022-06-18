The best outdoor seating for relaxing in the sun

There’s nothing like lazy summer days relaxing on the patio. To make the most of your backyard, look for durable and comfortable seating options meant for outdoor use. The biggest ways outdoor furniture differs from indoor are ultraviolet and water resistance. No fabric is 100% fade-proof and it’s difficult to find truly waterproof furniture, but there are plenty of materials that can stand up to regular outdoor use. With that said, it’s still a good idea to store outdoor furniture in the shade to increase its longevity.

Best outdoor lounge chairs

There’s no hard-and-fast definition of a lounge chair. The term describes many types of chairs used for relaxation. You could opt for a simple wicker chair, an outdoor recliner or a chaise lounge.

Jomeed Chaise Lounge

This straightforward long chair consists of comfortable cushions on an adjustable wicker frame. There’s not much to it, but it comes in blue or beige, has wheels for easy transport around the patio and costs a reasonable amount.

Sold by Amazon

Suncrown Outdoor Recliner

For when it’s time to kick your relaxation up a gear, this dependable chair reclines just enough for a nap in the sun. It’s resistant to moisture and UV rays and easy to assemble.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Xiao Wei Egg Swing Chair

Once you get the hang of getting in and out of these, they’re remarkably comfortable. This one’s made from all-weather synthetic rattan and includes a high-capacity aluminum frame and steel chain. Altogether, it supports up to 350 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Chat Set

Including two chairs, matching cushions and a table made with rugged artificial wicker, this three-piece set is perfect for chatting away hot afternoons and long nights. The only assembly required involves screwing the legs into the chairs, so it’s almost ready to use as soon as it arrives.

Sold by Amazon

Tangkula Patio Loveseat

For compact, stable and affordable outdoor seating on a moderate budget, it’s hard to beat this three-in-one model. It’s made up of two seats separated by a tempered glass table and comes with your choice of red, turquoise or white cushions.

Sold by Amazon

LeveLeve Ottoman Lounge Chairs

This novel set includes remarkably sturdy seating for two and a pair of matching ottomans that slide conveniently under the chairs when not in use. There’s also a table made from similarly durable polyethylene rattan and a glass top.

Sold by Amazon

Suncrown Rocking Bistro Set

Nothing’s quite as soothing as rocking back and forth watching the sun go down on the patio with a friend or family member. This rugged, low-priced set lets you do just that, while you sit on cushions in one of five colors.

Sold by Amazon

CleverMade Tamarack Chair

This interesting chair sports a low-slung design similar to an Adirondack chair but adds the ability to fold up for easy storage. It comes in two finishes and is crafted from certified responsibly farmed wood.

Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor daybeds

Having your own daybed can provide the luxury of a fancy vacation to an exotic location but from the comfort of your own backyard. Many of these great options also double as sectional sofas, so they’ll get plenty of use if you have friends over to enjoy the great summer weather.

Devoko Outdoor

It’s made up of three pieces and can easily accommodate four to five people when separated. Its retractable canopy, durable cushions and weather-resistant synthetic wicker will help it withstand sun, wind and rain for years.

Sold by Amazon

Happygrill Daybed

It can hold up to 800 pounds thanks to its well-engineered aluminum frame and feet, which is more than much of the competition. It comes with red or white cushions with washable covers, and it’s surprisingly affordable for a four-piece modular daybed.

Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products Futon

The acacia wood that makes up this dependable convertible sofa is naturally resistant to temperature changes and moisture damage, on top of its inherent strength and long-term reliability. You can fold up both sides at once or one at a time, making it an interesting hybrid of a sofa, daybed and chaise lounge.

Sold by Amazon

Life in Color Sectional Sofa

Both wider and deeper than the average indoor couch, it can seat six adults or provide space for three to take indulgent daytime naps. One of the pieces that lacks armrests or a seat back instead sports an extendable surface that raises to the normal height of a table.

Sold by Amazon

Best hammocks

Nothing evokes the feeling of laying by the beach in total bliss like a hammock gently swaying in the breeze. These comfortable, large options have space for one or two people and an impressive comfort-to-price ratio.

Harbourside Hand Woven Hammock

Its simple woven design and wooden spreader bars are about as simple as they come and make for a well-ventilated and comfortable napping experience.

Sold by Amazon

Tranquillo Collapsible Hammock

If your backyard recreation space is limited, this durable polyester hammock and folding stand can help. It comes with a bag and is a breeze to assemble and disassemble, so it’s also great for trips to the park.

Sold by Amazon

Sunnydaze Quilted Hammock

Durable spreader bars create plenty of relaxation space, and a convenient cushion layer makes it especially comfortable and easy to move around on.

Sold by Amazon

Pnaeut Double Hammock

It includes everything you need to start laying in the sun at a relatively good price. While it lacks a spreader bar, it’s perfect for wrapping around yourself and napping in the middle of the day.

Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor bean bags and cushions

Outdoor cushions and bean bag chairs come in various shapes and sizes, most of which are excellent for free-form sitting on lazy summer days.

Christopher Knight Lounger

It measures 3 feet by 6 feet, resists moisture well, and is about as simple as they get.

Sold by Amazon

JoyBean Outdoor Bean Bag Chair

It looks like a normal bean bag chair, but it’s engineered to resist water and UV rays and comes in many bright color schemes.

Sold by Amazon

Big Joe Lumin Cool Float

From a popular bean bag chair manufacturer, it’s basically a hybrid of a bean bag and recliner. It’s made with a combination of high-tech, weather-resistant fabrics and some of the most comfortable fillings ever.

Sold by Amazon

