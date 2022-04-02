Choosing the best garden hose for big lawns

Watering the lawn isn’t the most exciting chore, but it is essential to keeping your grass healthy and fresh, especially if you have a large yard. The garden hose that’s right for your yard depends on how often you plan to water, your particular climate and your budget.

For watering large yards, look for garden hoses with a diameter of either 5/8 inch or 3/4 inch and a length of at least 50 feet. The larger diameter allows a higher water pressure, and the longer length lets you roam the yard with ease.

Best garden hoses for large yards

Flexzilla 50-Foot Garden Hose

This brightly colored hose resists kinks with a unique polymer blend of materials. The flexible design and 5/8-inch diameter make it easy to water your entire yard. With anodized aluminum fittings, it is long-lasting and easy to use. It also comes in a 75-foot model for extra-large yards.

Gilmour 50-Foot Flat Weeper Soaker

For an affordable eco-friendly option, this recycled vinyl hose is for anyone looking to save space. The unique construction allows the hose to flatten entirely after use. You can also bury it under your garden bed for a hassle-free irrigation system. Opt for the 75-foot hose if you have a large lawn to cover.

Briggs & Stratton 50-Foot Heavy-Duty Rubber Garden Hose

This industrial-grade, all-weather hose is exceptionally durable with a heavy-duty rubber finish. Nickel-plated couplings resist corrosion and leaks. The hose also comes in 75-foot and 100-foot lengths for expansive lawns.

Aqua Joe 50-Foot Stainless Steel Garden Hose

If lugging the garden hose around the yard is a burden, opt for a lightweight model like this stainless steel garden hose. The combination of stainless steel and PVC makes it portable while resisting kinks and corrosion.

Bionic Steel 50-Foot Stainless Steel Garden Hose

This stainless steel garden hose offers even more flexibility with an interlocking design that’s easy to put away. The stainless steel design is durable through all types of weather and resists kinking and corrosion. Choose from 75-foot and 100-foot lengths for even more extensive lawns.

Almadirect 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose

When you’re done watering with this expandable garden hose, the 50-foot length shrinks back to 25-feet to roll up and store more efficiently. Customers are pleased with the high-quality, lightweight material. It comes with a 10-pattern zing spray nozzle, three rubber gaskets and a storage bag.

Flexi Hose 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose & 8-Function Nozzle

This expandable garden hose stretches out to three times its original size so that you can reach every corner of the yard. Solid brass connectors ensure a tight fit on most garden taps. The included eight-function nozzle is slip-resistant for easy watering.

TheFitLife Flexible Expandable 50-Foot Garden Hose

This latex and polyester hose is durable and resistant to kinks, twists and tangles. The solid brass fittings have a built-in shut-off valve. The leak-proof design ensures a tight fit on all taps. Go with the 75-foot or 100-foot length if you have an extra-large lawn or only one garden tap.

GrowGreen 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose with High-Pressure Nozzle

The pressure-resistant durable latex design of this garden hose allows a high-pressure flow without bursting or bulging. The expandable hose can reach up to three times its size. Solid brass connectors and a high-pressure nozzle finish off this design.

TBI Pro 100-Foot Expandable Garden Hose with Flexible Fabric

This lightweight expandable hose is extra durable thanks to four layers of latex core. Since it expands when water is flowing and contracts when not in use, it takes up less storage space than rubber hoses. It comes in lengths up to 150 feet.

Melnor 50-Foot Flat Soaker Hose

A gentle, lightweight soaker hose is great for consistent watering across large lawns, flower beds or vegetable gardens. The rust-resistant cap allows multiple hoses to connect for an even longer reach. Storage is easy as it falls flat when not in use. The hose is also available in 75-feet.

WHIMSWIT 100-Foot Expandable Garden Hose with Spray Nozzle

This 100-foot garden hose is perfect for watering a large yard without kinking up. Once you’re done watering, the hose shrinks back to its original size. It also comes with a nine-setting spray nozzle, a hose clamp, three replacement rubber washers and a carrying case. Customers like the built-in shut-off valve and the ergonomic spray nozzle.

HBlife 150-Foot Expandable Garden Hose with Brass Fittings

If you have a sizable acreage to water, this 150-foot garden hose can expand to reach every nook and cranny of your yard. The polyester and latex build makes it durable and weather-resistant. Even at longer lengths, this hose is lightweight and can wind around a larger property with ease. Customers are thrilled with the quality and value of this garden hose.

