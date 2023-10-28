AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Curious Amarillo are set to start a census for local artists that will be anonymous and free of charge.

According to a Curious Amarillo press release, the census aims to collect data with the goal of changing the perception of the overall “vitality of the Arts” in the Amarillo area.

Officials said the census could increase the city’s cultural score which is currently zero. Increasing the cultural score could result in more prospects of individuals and organizations receiving grants, fellowships, and other help from government programs and charitable organizations, whose main focus is “The Arts”.

To register for the Amarillo Artist Census visit the 2023 Amarillo Area Artist Census website.