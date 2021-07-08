Skip to content
Toasters & Toaster Ovens
The best Hamilton Beach toaster
Video Forecast
Calmer conditions to come
Video
Don't Miss
Watch: Police, mom act fast when baby gets locked in hot car
Video
Video: Visitor jumps into alligator tank to save attacked handler in Utah
Man forced from cabin after decades of living in woods
Gallery
Taking Up Space: RGV resident gains worldwide SpaceX following, including Musk
‘I am safe, I am loved’: Boy stabbed, set on fire by father adopted by detective
Video
Fed up with giant sinkhole, Missouri man throws ‘pool’ party
Video
Missouri man finds alligator in backyard; turns out to be neighbor’s lost pet
Video