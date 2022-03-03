Which sous vide container is best?

Sous vide cooking has become a trendy way to prepare perfectly cooked meals using modern technology and precision. With a high-quality sous vide machine, the guesswork and gambling of traditional cooking methods can be a thing of the past.

However, a part of the sous vide cooking process that is often overlooked is the container. Many assume that anything that can hold enough water is appropriate for sous vide cooking. While you can use plastic beer coolers and even kitchen sinks, the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Cooker Cooking Container is a specially designed container that ensures professional results.

What to know before you buy a sous vide container

Sous vide cooking explained

The term “sous vide” is French for “under vacuum.” Sous vide cooking requires the submersion of vacuum-sealed food in water that has its temperature regulated by a sous vide machine, also referred to as an immersion circulator. The circulator allows for precision cooking and repeatable results that are not achievable through traditional cooking methods.

What a sous vide container does

While you can use almost any covered vessel that holds water for sous vide cooking, a container that is specifically built for this purpose will provide you with better, more consistent results and an easier, safer experience.

What to look for in a quality sous vide container

Material

While metal pots are often used for sous vide cooking, containers made of polycarbonate offer the best performance. These plastic containers are strong, inexpensive, lightweight and retain heat well.

Size

It’s important to choose a container that will allow your sous vide machine to achieve the depth it requires to properly function. Sous vide cooking does not require a specific size container to cook food to your liking, but consider the size and amount of food you intend to cook and select a container that will accommodate your needs.

Lid

Successful sous vide cooking requires consistent water temperature in the container. This means using a lid to avoid evaporation and spilling. Some containers include lids while others are sold separately. Be sure to select a lid with a large enough opening to allow space for your circulator.

Accessories

Food racks, bars that keep food from floating above the water and even magnets that keep your bagged food submerged are all useful accessories included with some sous vide containers.

How much you can expect to spend on a sous vide container

You can purchase specialty sous vide containers for $40-$130. The more expensive containers are larger and include accessories such as racks, submersion bars, insulating sleeves and tightly sealing lids.

Sous vide container FAQ

Is sous vide cooking dangerous?

A. The most common risk associated with sous vide cooking is illness resulting from undercooked food. Keep your sous vide container out of reach of pets and children and in a location where you will not accidentally bump or spill it. Cook all food to recommended safe temperatures.

Are there health benefits to sous vide cooking?

A. Yes. The higher heat levels of traditional cooking methods can degrade certain vitamins and fats. Sous vide cooking also doesn’t expose your food to hot liquids that result in nutrient loss, making for more healthful meals.

Is it safe to use a plastic container for sous vide cooking?

A. Yes. While using plastics that contain bisphenol A (BPA) for food preparation is a concern, keep in mind that the food you will be cooking will not come into contact with the water it is submerged in. Therefore, BPA-free plastic is not a requirement for a safe sous vide container.

What’s the best sous vide container to buy?

Top sous vide container

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Cooker Cooking Container

What you need to know: This polycarbonate container has been designed specifically with sous vide cooking efficiency in mind.

What you’ll love: Patented technology keeps water flowing for consistent heating. An integrated rack keeps food submerged and a rubber seal around your sous vide machine locks in steam.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the lid on this container won’t fit properly once the plastic heats up and expands. This container is more expensive than other similar options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sous vide container for the money

EVERIE Sous Vide Container

What you need to know: This container includes a silicone lid and stainless steel rack.

What you’ll love: This model’s flexible silicone lid prevents evaporation and features an opening that can accommodate many different sous vide circulators. The container is made from high-quality polycarbonate.

What you should consider: This sous vide container’s small size limits its usefulness for people who cook large meals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LIPAVI Sous Vide Container

What you need to know: This basic container has lid options that are made to perfectly fit many sous vide machines.

What you’ll love: Multiple sizes of this container are available. It is dishwasher safe and customers enjoy its thick polycarbonate construction.

What you should consider: This container is on the expensive side, considering that it does not include a lid or any accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

