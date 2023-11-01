Anthropologie’s Nathalie Lété collection is cottagecore at its best

Rustic, romantic and nostalgic for a simpler existence, cottagecore is brightening up social media once again. Part fashion moment, part idealized lifestyle, cottagecore embraces everything quaint and whimsical about an idyllic bygone era — without ever having to deal with its less photogenic realities. Suppose you’ve ever scrolled through social media seeking escapism in the form of cottagecore. In that case, Nathalie Lété’s folksy new collection of home goods at Anthropologie can bring a bit of that magic to even the most urban dwelling.

What is cottagecore?

Cottagecore has filled our social media feeds with cozy cabins, sourdough starters and floral dresses since 2017, but it really blossomed in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As people found themselves at home, feeling uncertain and maybe a little bored, they redecorated, tried new arts and crafts and learned new recipes inspired by the cottagecore aesthetic.

Cottagecore seeks to leave behind fast-paced, tech-driven modern life in exchange for the perceived peace and quiet of life in a farmstead cottage or forest cabin. It swaps fast fashion for handmade or repurposed clothing and turns off screens in favor of arranging flowers, drawing or baking.

The aesthetic continues to be popular as people struggle to make time for hobbies away from their screens. Disillusionment with everything from work-life balance to consumer capitalism makes the slower-paced agricultural lifestyle of cottagecore — however stylized or staged it may be — perpetually appealing.

How to decorate cottagecore style

French artist Nathalie Lété’s signature fantastical style fits in well with Anthropologie’s boho aesthetic. Her new collection captures the whimsy of cottagecore through hand-painted depictions of forest creatures and plant life. Her newest Anthropologie collaboration includes everyday items, such as mugs and candles, as well as large-scale decorative murals.

However, since cottagecore places strong emphasis on do-it-yourself projects, don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty and start gardening, cooking or crafting in order to transform your space. Teach yourself to knit or crochet a throw blanket or play around with baking bread. Practice mending your clothes rather than immediately replacing them.

To easily make your space feel more cottagecore, try adding fresh or dried flowers, cozy quilts and rustic candles. Set your table with vintage (or just vintage-looking) stoneware vases, porcelain plates and milk glass. Or, if traditional cottagecore doesn’t cut it for you, consider its even more imaginative offspring, such as:

Forestpunk , an outdoorsy aesthetic based on an ideal lifestyle in a treehouse.

, an outdoorsy aesthetic based on an ideal lifestyle in a treehouse. Fairycore , a joyful mish-mash of pastel colors, sparkle and toadstools.

, a joyful mish-mash of pastel colors, sparkle and toadstools. Honeycore, which utilizes bee imagery and the warm gold tones of honey.

Cottagecore fashion

Timeless pastoral fashion is key to the cottagecore aesthetic. Peasant or milkmaid blouses with pretty bodices are must-haves. Long A-line skirts, lace trim, smocking and puff sleeves are also popular design elements. For fabrics, select gingham or soft florals in earthy or pastel tones.

For a more elegant look, try a midi dress made from sheer eyelet or toile. Casual cottagecore looks can include overalls, oversized button-up shirts and chunky sweaters or quilted jackets. Accessorize with ribbons in your hair, a lace-trimmed straw hat and a rattan handbag.

Best cottagecore finds at Anthropologie

Nathalie Lété Velvet Throw Blanket

This sumptuous velvet blanket resembles a medieval tapestry, with whimsical patterns featuring mushrooms, flowers and forest creatures. Choose from three different designs digitally printed on copper, gold or turquoise velvet.

Nathalie Lété Mug

Reminiscent of antique teacups you might find at a thrift market, these charming mugs feature hand-decaled art depicting gourds, owls, mushrooms and more. They have a generous 17.25-ounce capacity and are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Nathalie Lété Dessert Plate

Pair these vintage-looking plates with the painterly mugs for afternoon tea and cookies. Available in four colors and designs, the 8.25-inch stoneware plates feature whimsical hand-decaled pumpkins, squirrels, birds and botanicals.

Nathalie Lété Floral Orchid and Amber Glass Candle

This 13.3-ounce candle comes in an amber glass vessel painted with botanicals and woodland creatures. Its fresh and floral fragrance notes include ylang-ylang, rose and suede. This candle burns for 65 hours; additional sizes and colorways are available.

Nathalie Lété Platter

Display your latest sourdough loaf on this hand-decaled stoneware platter. It’s decorated with detailed birds and fungi in autumnal colors, making it an excellent centerpiece for fall gatherings.

Nathalie Lété Mural

Is most cottagecore too minimalist for you? Transform an entire room into a summery meadow with this floral mural wallpaper. It comes with five panels, which can cover just over 100 square feet.

Nathalie Lété Juice Glass

With its retro gold rim and woodsy paintings, this glass adds cozy cottagecore vibes to any meal. The delicate mouth-blown glass can hold 15 ounces.

Nathalie Lété Embroidered Velvet Pillow

Embroidered botanical accents embellish these beautiful velvet pillows. The 18- and 20-inch square pillows come in four colors and designs, while an 18-inch round completes the set.

