Which outdoor rugs are best?

If you are looking to make the decor in your outdoor space more attractive and comfortable, a good outdoor rug can give your patio or porch a put together look. When choosing a rug, it’s important to consider the rug’s placement, material and size to make sure it fits into your area well. You also want a rug with properties that will ensure it holds up outside. The Nourison Aloha Floral Green Indoor-Outdoor Rug is a great pick that performs well under heavy foot traffic and dries quickly after getting wet.

What to know before you buy an outdoor rug

Placement

Before buying an outdoor rug, think about where you intended to place it and what the needs of that space are. If you plan to put your rug near a pool, you want a rug that is waterproof and is comfortable under bare feet. For a rug that will be used near doorways, make sure the pile height is ideal for fitting beneath opening and closing doors.

Materials

One of the most common rug materials is a synthetic called polypropylene. This is a favorite of rug makers because it holds up under heavy traffic, doesn’t absorb liquid, doesn’t fade and is resistant to staining and mildew. Other synthetic materials you can find are nylon, polyester and acrylic. If you prefer natural materials, jute, seagrass, bamboo and sisal are all popular choices. Natural rugs work best when not exposed directly to heavy rainfall and may not have the same durability as synthetic materials.

Size

Outdoor rugs come in a variety of sizes. You can find rectangular rugs as small as 2 feet by 3 feet and as large as 8 feet by 11 feet. Before you begin shopping, use a tape measure to determine what dimensions your rug should be. If you want to place the edges of your rug under furniture to hold it in place, be sure to add a few inches to the area you wish to cover.

Drying

If you plan on placing your rug in an uncovered area, a rug without any backing will dry the fastest. For an outdoor rug under a covered area, backing to prevent slipping works well. Rugs with backing take longer to dry.

What to look for in a quality outdoor rug

Waterproofing

Waterproofing is an important consideration for any outdoor rug. The best rugs will allow water to soak through and won’t become waterlogged. A rug with backing can often stop the water from passing through. Synthetic flat-weave, bamboo and seagrass rugs all handle water well. Check your rugs after heavy rainfall. If they have become waterlogged, try hanging them up to dry on a line.

Antimicrobial Properties

Some outdoor rugs have an added antimicrobial treatment that prevents the growth of bacteria, parasites, fungi and viruses. Not only can this help extend the life of your rugs, but it can also prevent odors.

Edging

When considering a rug for purchase, check that the rug has high-quality edging. As outdoor rugs get older, the edges can begin to fray. A rug with woven edging can help stop fraying. A layer of outdoor fabric sealing the edge can add a further level of protection.

Extras

Some smaller rugs come with a carrying bag. This can be useful if you need to store your rug during the winter months or want to use your rug on camping trips or picnics. Matching pillows are sometimes available through a rug’s designer. This makes it easy to coordinate your outdoor decor.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor rug

Smaller outdoor rugs will cost you between $15-$70. If you want a large area rug, then expect to pay between $70-$200. For a designer rug, you can pay up to $500.

Outdoor rug FAQ

How do I clean my outdoor rug?

Many outdoor rugs can be cleaned by simply spraying them off with a water hose. It is best to sweep your rug of any leaves or other debris first. Then you can hose it down and allow it to air dry. If you need to clean up a spill, you can spot treat your rug with a mild detergent.

How do I keep my outdoor rug in place?

Some indoor/outdoor rugs have a nonslip backing that will help keep them in place. If your rug doesn’t have that, you can place the corners or edges or your rug under heavy furniture. This will keep the rug from moving under foot traffic. The heavy-duty rug tape is also available for purchase. You can run this take along your rug’s edges and tape the rug in place.

What’s the best outdoor rug?

Top outdoor rug

Nourison Aloha Floral Green Indoor-Outdoor Rug

What you need to know: This area rug will bring a bright pop of color to any outdoor space.

What you’ll love: This rug is easy to clean by hosing off and air drying. It dries quickly and is resistant to staining. This rug feels soft under bare feet and is great for areas with heavy foot traffic. The colors will remain bright even if placed in direct sunlight.

What you should consider: Latex is one of the materials in this rug, so it is not recommended for those with latex allergies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and The Home Depot

Top outdoor rug for the money

Unique Loom Casual Moroccan Lattice Outdoor Rug

What you need to know: This affordable, low-maintenance rug is a beautiful floor covering for your patio.

What you’ll love: This rug is available in a variety of colors and sizes. The polypropylene material is easy to clean, resistant to staining and doesn’t shed. The rug’s bright colors and pattern are a striking addition to your outdoor space.

What you should consider: This rug is not as thick as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and The Home Depot

Worth checking out

nuLOOM Gris Border Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug

What you need to know: This sleek rug is a great choice for someone who wants a simpler look for their outdoor space.

What you’ll love: This durable rug works well in high-traffic areas or for households that have pets or children. It is resistant to both water and fading. The pile height is ideal for doorways or underneath furniture.

What you should consider: There have been a few reports of the rug taking longer to flatten out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and The Home Depot

