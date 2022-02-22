Which canvas wall art is best?

For those looking to add a touch of class to their home decor, a quality piece of canvas wall art can elevate any design scheme. Much of your favorite wall art can be mounted on canvas. What you choose depends on the style of your home and your aesthetic preferences.

Signwin 3-Piece Framed Canvas Wall Art Blue and White Watercolor is a colorful yet minimalist design that will look good in any modern living room, bedroom or hallway.

What to know before you buy canvas wall art

What is canvas wall art?

Canvas wall art is any art printed, painted or mounted on a canvas. This canvas is stretched over an interior frame to give it a thick, substantial look that pops off your wall. Canvas wall art can be a painting, a graphic print or even a photograph. Decorators love canvas wall art for its ability to make a statement and become the focal point of any room.

Canvas vs. poster

Canvas wall art is preferable to your typical poster printed on paper for a few reasons. The first is that it’s much more durable. You won’t have to roll, fold or crinkle it when moving it or storing it. Canvas wall art is also typically of higher print quality than a poster. While you can always mount, frame and hang your favorite poster art, you’ll never be able to match the drama and luxury of a canvas piece.

Where to hang canvas wall art

Because canvas wall art really stands out, use it to define the space in which you’re hanging it. A large piece or series looks attractive over your bed’s headboard, over the mantel or on any large, empty wall. Smaller canvas art can become exciting moments of discovery when you hang them in corners, over side tables, vanities and desks or in your kitchen or bathroom.

What to look for in quality canvas wall art

Print quality

A decent piece of canvas art is made to last. First, verify that your art has been printed in high resolution. Second, like any printed or painted image, pigment is prone to fading from light exposure. Make sure your art has been printed using what’s called archival ink. This special ink is more resistant to fading.

Matching your decor

What style of canvas wall art you choose depends on your interior design scheme. Colorful and eclectic abstract pieces look great in boho, contemporary cheer or modern homes, or you can opt for vibrant street photography. Abstract pieces that depict patterns and shapes with limited color palettes work well for a minimalist, modern or mid-century home. Black-and-white architectural, glamor or single-subject street photography also work with these themes.

If you have a rustic or classical home, look for paintings and photographs of nature with earthy, floral or seascape color palettes. Graphic prints of classic Americana fit in a farmhouse or cottage-style home, and contemplative, rich still lifes are suited to classical decor.

Frame

A natural wood frame plays beautifully off mid-century modern furniture. Use this if you want to subdue your statement piece and synchronize it with your decor. Perhaps the most versatile of frames, a flat-black border makes any work look dramatic. Not only is it suitable for photography and abstract art but also graphic prints. Use these in minimal, mid-century modern or modern homes. Gold: A gold frame is all about luxury. These have a rich history and look best in classical or rustic homes. Use them around landscapes, impressionist art and photographs with rich, dynamic lighting.

A gold frame is all about luxury. These have a rich history and look best in classical or rustic homes. Use them around landscapes, impressionist art and photographs with rich, dynamic lighting. Color: The toughest to style, a carefully considered color frame can be used to great effect to highlight a key aspect of the art you’re hanging or help it blend with your decor. These can help accentuate a tone in a particularly colorful piece to match the theme of the room, making them a good fit for boho and contemporary cheer styles.

How much you can expect to spend on canvas wall art

Your typical framed artwork costs anywhere from $50-$80, depending on the size. Smaller works in series fall into this range as well. For larger works or wholly original works, expect to spend upwards of $100.

Canvas wall art FAQ

How do I hang my wall art?

A. Most canvas pieces come with frames. This makes them heavy enough to need proper support. Your canvas art can be mounted in a variety of ways, including D-rings, mounting brackets or wire. In all cases, make sure you have a stud finder so you can locate the studs in your wall to ensure your art doesn’t fall. If you can’t find a stud, use anchors.

How do I pack and store my canvas wall art?

A. When moving your wall art, make sure you protect the surface and the corners of it. Wrap your canvas in plastic and put cardboard corner protectors on all for corners. You can also use ample amounts of bubble wrap on the corners. Store your canvas upright, not flat, and don’t put anything against it except for other canvases — you don’t want to puncture or stretch the canvas.

What’s the best canvas wall art to buy?

Top canvas wall art

Signwin 3-Piece Framed Canvas Wall Art Blue and White Watercolor

What you need to know: These three beautiful watercolor prints have a ton of versatility when it comes to your interior design scheme.

What you’ll love: Featuring an ethereal wave that moves across all three panels, this blue and beige painting is printed with fade-resistant ink on a warm white background that truly shines in mid-century modern and contemporary-styled homes. Each is surrounded by a natural wood frame. You can get them in 16 by 24 inches or 24 by 36 inches. They come with an accessory tool kit to hang them.

What you should consider: Some have noticed quality issues due to shipping and packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Etsy

Top canvas wall art for the money

VibrantWallArts Modern Wall Art

What you need to know: You get three vibrantly colored prints with minimalist black patterning for a graphic aesthetic that looks bold in a modern home.

What you’ll love: You have your choice of framed or unframed and can purchase each individually or in a set. The framed option floats in a black frame for a substantial look. They’re available in four sizes and printed with latex ink on archival canvas.

What you should consider: Many are impressed with the seller’s communication and mounting skills, but this comes at a premium with the set quickly jumping in cost as you increase the size.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

CanvasMafia Black And White Mountains on Canvas

What you need to know: Consider this majestic fog-steeped mountains photograph in black and white for a chic and urban feel.

What you’ll love: The high-resolution photo is printed with UV ink set to last over 100 years. It’s stretched over a polished pinewood frame. The best part about this photo is that you can get it as one solid canvas, or split into three, four or five frames for a serial effect. Each frame is available in four sizes, with the largest set at a combined 54 by 82 inches and the largest single canvas at 36 by 54 inches.

What you should consider: No matter how high-quality the printing, the larger you go on this, the blurrier your print will get.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

