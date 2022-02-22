Which black-and-white wall art is best?

Whether you want to add a little sophistication to your home or you’re a fan of the monochrome aesthetic, there are plenty of black-and-white decor options for your home. There’s a surprising amount of wall art available, and they work with just about any design scheme. From minimalism and mid-century modern to even rustic, black-and-white wall art is a great way to decorate your home.

Ultimately, choosing the best black-and-white wall art for your home is a matter of personal taste, so consider the medium and the content when decorating. A great black-and-white wall art option is the SIGNWIN Framed Canvas Print Wall Art Black Abstract Brushstroke illustration since it works well for many decoration styles.

What to know before you buy black-and-white wall art

Why decorate with black-and-white wall art?

Black-and-white wall art can elicit several different moods in your home. And since it visually blends into your home, it won’t distract or pop from the rest of your decor. You can use black-and-white wall art to subdue a space or add a touch of elegance.

However, if you go too big with the design or pattern, the rich blacks can become overbearing in a room. Design schemes such as minimalism, modernism, art deco, industrial and mid-century modern tend to emphasize dynamic blacks and whites. You can use this to your advantage in an otherwise understated decor palette. This kind of art pairs best with modern black furniture like end tables, consoles and coffee tables.

Styling black-and-white wall art

There are plenty of different decor schemes that utilize black-and-white, and most will work well for your home.

If you decorate your home with minimalism or modernism, you’ll want to look for graphics-oriented black-and-white wall prints. You can also opt for dynamically lit portrait photographs, abstract expressionist paintings and sleek black wall sculpture. Rustic: You might think black and white doesn’t mesh well with nature-inspired decor, but you’d be surprised to see how well a detailed illustration or thoughtful print fits in. Black-and-white photographs of your favorite small-town American subjects can really elevate a room, too.

Usually associated with bright bursts of colors and happy themes, contemporary cheer uses black-and-white photographs of joyous occasions or paintings with hints of color. Industrial: You can’t go wrong in an industrial scheme; it all comes down to the mood you want to evoke. Photographs of urban subjects like architecture or street scenes work especially well.

What to look for in quality black-and-white wall art

Photography

Dynamic lighting in black-and-white photography can add a touch of drama to any room. Smooth out the tones of your photograph to evoke a sense of quiet contemplation or deep nostalgia. Other popular photographic wall art includes film stills, concert posters and fashion photography.

Paintings

There are plenty of black-and-white abstract art pieces inspired by abstract expressionism, dadaism and modernism. These look excellent in modern design schemes. On the other end of the spectrum, illustrated works in black and white give the eye interesting marks and lines to ponder with each glance. These fit best in more crowded, ornamental design schemes.

Sculptures

Black-and-white wall sculpture simplifies objects to their essential form, making them a great addition to modern homes. This kind of sculpture is inherently graphic. You can decorate with alphabet characters, peel-and-paste silhouettes, stencils or even hang ornamental candle holders. Look for unique geometric or classical objects to enhance your space.

How much you can expect to spend on black-and-white wall art

A printed black-and-white painting can cost between $50-$250. Photographs often cost less and come in sets for around $50-$150. Sculptural objects have the widest price range, costing anywhere from $25-$50 for small items to upwards of $200 for big pieces.

Black-and-white wall art FAQ

How do I correctly mount wall art?

A. It all depends on what you’re putting up and where. Framed works require hanging the art on a nail or screw. Drywall tends to be weak and may not hold heavy artwork, so use a stud finder to locate the frame of your house so that your picture doesn’t fall. Lighter frames and paintings may not necessarily need to be hung from a stud. If you’re hanging something from the ceiling, the same principle applies, except you’ll want to locate a beam in this case.

Does black-and-white wall art not have any color?

A. It’s up to you, but no one says your black-and-white wall art can’t have a splash of color. In paintings, subtle introductions of color are truly stunning and can provide a tinted view to monochrome works. The colors can also imbue the photo with new meaning. Black-and-white wall sculptures benefit from colorful detailing, such as gold or brass.

What’s the best black-and-white wall art to buy?

Top black-and-white wall art

SIGNWIN Framed Canvas Print Wall Art Black Abstract Brushstroke

What you need to know: This minimal painting print with a natural wood frame is perfect for a modern home.

What you’ll love: This wall print offers a satisfying combination of abstraction and organic movement. It’s composed of several thick brush strokes across the white canvas. The painting is available in several sizes and frames. However, the wood frame softens the stark black and white image. It’s printed in fade-resistant ink and comes with mounting hardware.

What you should consider: Some users felt the blacks and whites weren’t as rich as they had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black-and-white wall art for the money

ENGLANT-4 Panels Set Framed Canvas Print for Seascape Beach and Boat Sunrise Scenery

What you need to know: You’ll get the most bang for your buck with this four-print set. These cohesive, seascape-themed photographs tie the room together seamlessly.

What you’ll love: All four high-definition prints use giclee printing for a crisp image. They come framed in simple black frames with clean white mattes. These are ideal for numerous decor themes, especially beach houses and rustic homes.

What you should consider: These don’t come with mounting hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Deco 79 Large Textured Brown, White, Gray & Black Metal Leaf Wall Art

What you need to know: This three-dimensional row of textured metal leaves offers a cheerful black-and-white home decor option.

What you’ll love: The leaves are black, white, gray and bronze, so you don’t have to lean into the black-and-white theme too heavily. Its open-frame design allows you to mount it in multiple ways. The whole piece measures about 37 inches by 59 inches.

What you should consider: It’s pricey for wall art and weighs 13.5 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

