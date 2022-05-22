These eye-catching pieces are sure to grab attention

While it’s important that furniture be functional, it’s fun when it gets noticed for its aesthetic qualities. If you like the idea of a piece of furniture that is sure to invoke conversation, you may want to consider a statement piece for your home.

From chairs to tables to sofas, statement pieces come in many forms. The most important aspect of the piece you choose is that you love it for its eclectic style. Once you have it in your home, you can use your creativity and personal decor skills to make your room inviting with your new interesting piece as the center of attention.

What makes furniture statement pieces?

Ideally, furniture pieces are both functional and stylish. They serve their purpose while looking great in a room. However, a statement piece of furniture stands out among other pieces surrounding it. After all, the goal of adding a statement furniture piece to your home is to have it be the first object people notice when they walk into the room.

Statement pieces of furniture may have bold colors, unique designs or both. They may be ultra-modern or sport a retro style that sparks a feeling of nostalgia. While there are many variations available in statement furniture, the one you choose should fit your individual style preferences and personality.

How do I design my room decor around a statement furniture piece?

Once you find a piece that makes a statement, the next step is deciding how to organize your room so it stands out, and other objects don’t obstruct its appeal in the room. It may take a little trial and error, but following a few simple steps will help you organize a space you love with your new statement furniture piece at the center of it all.

Experiment with placement

There are no rules on setting up your room with your statement piece. That’s why it’s a good idea to experiment with different pieces in your collection. For example, if you choose a statement chair, try placing it in different areas of the room until you find its ideal spot. Or, try pairing a statement sofa with other pieces like modern end tables to complement its style.

Try different colors

Just as there are no rules about arranging your statement furniture, there are also no set rules about the colors you should include in your room. For example, if you choose a statement chair with a colorful print, you can still have other multicolored items in the room. Playing around with different color patterns will help you decide if you want to use complementing or contrasting color themes in your decor.

Make it stand out

The point of a statement piece of furniture is to let its unique style stand out. You can accomplish this by investing in just one statement piece and combining it with standard items such as traditional lamps or subtle accent pieces.

Pair it with statement art

Another way to showcase statement furniture is to adorn your walls with art that also stands out. Incorporating art with similar colors and patterns will draw attention to both statement pieces. Even if your statement furniture has bright colors and a variety of patterns, don’t hesitate to choose art pieces with the same themes.

Add a rug

Area rugs are versatile, as they can be placed in any room or location throughout the house. Adding one near a statement piece will attract attention and help showcase its features.

Best statement furniture pieces

Mercury Row Petrin 37-Inch Wide Tufted Armchair

With the perfect balance of mid-century styling and a unique, modern shape, this chair has an appealing appearance that looks great in any room. The frame and legs are crafted of solid wood and built to last.

Sold by Wayfair

Home Decorators Collection Wood Accent Cabinet with Starburst Pattern

This stylish cabinet captures attention with its starburst pattern, giving it a three-dimensional feel. Its warm, multi-tonal wood finish pairs nicely with other furniture. It’s an attractive piece that’s also useful for adding storage to a room.

Sold by Home Depot

AllModern Deans 76-Inch Sofa

This sofa’s soft, rounded lines make it stand out from traditional square-shaped models. In addition to its out-of-the-ordinary shape, it’s also comfortable and seats up to three adults.

Sold by Wayfair

Margot Angluar Mirror Accent Drum Table

Not only does this table boast an attractive geometric pattern, but it has faceted panels of mirrors for a contemporary style. It pops when paired with a sofa and chair with minimalist designs.

Sold by Macy’s

Etta Avenue Hendrix 30-Inch Wide Velvet Barrel Chair

This chair’s tufted, shell-shaped structure makes it great for rooms with a coastal theme. You’ll love its soft, velvet upholstery that’s available in a choice of multiple stylish colors, including bold orange, bright fuchsia, soft mustard and striking teal.

Sold by Wayfair

Hampton Bay Tuckberry Papasan 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set

Statement furniture pieces are great for outdoor living spaces too. This bistro set features chairs with a modern saucer design that have soft, easy-to-clean cushions and durable resin wicker and steel frames. The set also includes a matching table.

Sold by Home Depot

East Urban Home Guage 38-Inch Wide Credenza

This bold credenza has fun colors and patterns that demand attention. Its multicolored scheme looks lovely paired with other pieces in solid colors. What’s more, it’s functional too, with ample interior storage space.

Sold by Wayfair

AbocoFur Modern Cotton Fiber Fabric Lazy Chair

With a statement design and extra thick cushioning, this chair is both eclectic and comfortable. It has built-in functional pockets for stashing small items such as a remote or magazines. You can choose from several beautiful colors that will stand out in your decorative theme.

Sold by Amazon

Kelly Clarkson Home Landis Upholstered Bench

Tufted upholstery, stylish feet and riveted-look trim give this bench an interesting design. The built-in casters make it simple to maneuver.

Sold by Wayfair

US Pride Furniture Gail Pattern Print Modern Loveseat

This loveseat features a bold floral pattern in three color schemes. It’s constructed of durable fabrics and has a sturdy frame, so it’s as functional as it is stylish.

Sold by Macy’s

Home Decorators Collection Calluna 31-Inch Silver Round Metal Coffee Table

We love this table’s interesting metal construction that’s available in a silver or gold finish. The round design complements other types of furniture such as sectionals or sofas. What’s more, the top lifts to reveal generous storage space for stashing items.

Sold by Home Depot

Ivinta Narrow Glass Console Table

This beautiful console table combines a wood look with glass for a modern appearance that looks great in any room. It can be used to display trinkets or small artwork and works well with larger statement pieces.

Sold by Amazon

