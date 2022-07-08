Which Paleo chips are best?

Taking on the Paleolithic diet is no small commitment. The Paleo diet is meant to mirror the meals of ancient peoples, meaning that most processed foods are traded for vegetables, fruits, nuts, roots and meat. Despite the short list of green-lit foods, this diet has more options than you might think. Siete Sea Salt Grain Free Tortilla Chips is an alternative to traditionally processed chips and have a variety of flavors to choose from, making it the staple Paleo chip.

What to know before you buy Paleo chips

Before purchasing diet friendly chips, one should be aware of what ingredients are permissible. With the many fad diets out there, the snack food may be for people who are practicing vegan, keto or no diet at all. Most importantly, getting proper nutrition should be prioritized before snacking on chips.

Ingredients

The Paleolithic diet revolves around fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, lean meats, fish and natural oils. The aim is to eat as the Paleolithic humans did, leaving domesticated grains, refined products and dairy products off the table. Salt and potatoes, common ingredients in regular chips, should not be listed on the ingredient label of your Paleo chips.

Nutrition

The Paleo diet is rich in healthy and natural foods that boost many vitamins and nutrients. However, the absence of grains and dairy products requires more effort to find protein, calcium and other vitamins and nutrients. Before purchasing snack food, be sure that you are getting proper nutrients from other sources. If tracking macros or macronutrient information, be sure that the Paleo chips are meeting other requirements.

Snack for everyone

The popularity of the Paleo diet has soared to where most people have an idea of what it is. Whether dieting or not, Paleo chips are a delicious and healthier alternative to regular chips. Vegetable and fruit chips have glowing reviews from dieters and unbound eaters alike, cherished for their savory flavor and nutrients.

What to look for in quality Paleo chips

There are key considerations to account for in a quality bag of Paleo chips. The flavor, macronutrients and organic status of the chip are listed on the label, making purchasing the food you’re looking for one step easier.

Flavor

The word diet does not take away from the flavor. Paleo chips are rich with the flavor of their respective fruits, vegetables and seeds, and they are often coated in familiar spices and oils that easily replace a regular bag of chips. Garlic parmesan, buffalo and nacho flavors are still available to those on a Paleo diet, as long as they are made with the proper ingredients.

Macros

Just because a food is labeled “diet-friendly” does not mean that it is a low calorie food. If you are tracking your macronutrients, such as fat, protein and sugar intake, you will want to check the nutrient label on the back of your Paleo chip bag. Most Paleo chips have no added sugar and are nutrient conscious, but the chips might have an ingredient that is no healthier than the regular chip alternative.

Organic

If you are looking for Paleo chips with the intention of avoiding artificial food products, you may want to keep an eye out for products labeled as organic. The Paleo diet aims to keep to an all-natural meal selection, and consuming organic foods is a part of that process. Organic foods are absent of fertilizers, pesticides and other artificial additives. Organic foods fit the Paleo diet to a greater extent than their non-organic counterparts.

How much you can expect to spend on Paleo chips

Paleo chips are slightly pricier than regular chips due to their organic and natural ingredients. Most chips will cost $4-$6 a bag. Many brands are sold in packs of three or more for a discounted price.

Paleo Chips FAQ

Are tortilla chips Paleo-friendly?

A. Tortilla chips can be made Paleo-friendly as long as they are free of grains. Check the label that they are made from 100% corn or Paleo-friendly flours, such as tapioca, chickpea and coconut.

What is the difference between a Paleo and gluten-free diet?

A. Both diets are grain-free and avoid wheat products. However, a Paleo diet is typically a preference, while a gluten-free diet can be an allergy. Gluten-free products have a third-party certification to prevent cross-contamination with foods that have wheat proteins.

While all Paleo foods are gluten-free, all gluten-free foods are not Paleo. Gluten-free foods still contain dairy, refined sugars and other artificial ingredients.

What are the best Paleo chips to buy?

Top Paleo chips

Siete Sea Salt Grain Free Tortilla Chips

What you need to know: Vegan and Paleo-friendly chips made with avocado oil and cassava flour.

What you’ll love: These dairy-free chips are made with five natural ingredients and have a selection of different flavors to choose from: Sea Salt, Salt and Lemon, Lime, Nacho, Fuego, Ranch and No Salt. They are light, crispy and flavorful.

What you should consider: These chips are made with tree nuts and are not allergy-friendly. Due to their thinness and gluten-free nature, the chips do crumble more easily than regular chips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Paleo chips for the money

Barnana Organic Plantain Chips – Himalayan Pink Salt

What you need to know: Ridge cut and kettle cooked plantain chips that are seasoned with Himalayan mountain salt.

What you’ll love: These chips are made from coconut oil, Himalayan pink sea salt and organic plantains from upcycled bananas. Other flavors like Acapulco Lime, Spicy Mango Salsa, Garlic and Sea Salt and Vinegar are also available.

What you should consider: These chips are saltier than traditional plantains, and you should not expect them to be overly sweet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Highkey Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

What you need to know: These low-carb cookies are made with almond flour, coconut oil and collagen and are safe for most diet plans.

What you’ll love: The cookies have no added artificial ingredients and they are low carb, low sugar and grain-free. Besides Chocolate Chip, there are also Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter and Vanilla Wafer cookies to choose from. Reviewers describe them as being better than standard packaged cookies.

What you should consider: Instead of sugar, this product uses natural sweeteners, like stevia and erythritol, which can leave a strong aftertaste. The cookies are lower carb than regular cookies, but they still have carbs that need to be taken into account if macros are tracked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

