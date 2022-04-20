Which essential oil for nausea is best?

Nausea can be debilitating. Whether it’s caused by pregnancy, motion sickness, chemotherapy or medications, getting fast relief is crucial. If you’d like to avoid the side effects of prescription anti-nausea medications, an essential oil can help. This natural, plant-based remedy has been applied to a variety of ailments for thousands of years and can ease nausea, regardless of the cause.

For quick nausea relief, the UpNature Store Peppermint Essential Oil Roll-On is a handy solution that can go with you wherever your day takes you.

What to know before you buy an essential oil for nausea

Form

Essential oils come in a variety of forms.

Rollerball: Rollerballs are convenient to slip into a pocket or purse. They can be added to the wrists, the temples or under the jawline for quick relief.

Rollerballs are convenient to slip into a pocket or purse. They can be added to the wrists, the temples or under the jawline for quick relief. Liquid: Liquid essential oils can be inhaled, used in a diffuser or added to beverages for oral consumption (food-grade only).

Liquid essential oils can be inhaled, used in a diffuser or added to beverages for oral consumption (food-grade only). Creams and salves: Creams and salves are less common as the therapeutic amount of essential oil is negligible. Still, these are a good option in combination with other forms (e.g., diffusing lavender and using a lavender cream or salve on the hands).

Pure distillation vs. diluted with a carrier oil

The pure distillation of a plant is a powerful vehicle for treating nausea. Just a small amount can be added to a diffuser or a beverage for fast relief. This pure distillation should not be used directly on the skin, as it can cause irritation. To use topically, you will need to mix it first with a carrier oil (e.g., almond oil or MCT oil).

The distillation diluted with a carrier oil is safe in all forms and can be applied directly to the skin without irritation. It is less potent than the pure essence but can still be very effective.

What to look for in a quality essential oil for nausea

Specific to nausea

Essential oils are used to treat a variety of ailments, but it’s important to select the one that treats nausea specifically. Look for single oils or blends that include:

Peppermint

Spearmint

Ginger

Lavender

Lemon

Chamomile

Fennel

Whether you apply these directly to the skin, diffuse them or mix them into a beverage, each of these oils are recommended for treating nausea from all causes.

High-quality oil

A high-quality oil is not synthetic or artificially produced. Essential oils are therapeutic and are not perfumes that are made in a lab. Look for the scientific name of the plant on the ingredients list.

Reputable brand

Reputable brands are members of the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA). This organization verifies a member’s ethical farming or sourcing practices as well as the quality of their oils.

No additives

High-quality essential oils should not have any additional ingredients. Some additives may actually cause nausea to worsen. Look for a list that includes the carrier oil and the plant essence only.

Steam-distilled

Steam-distilled essential oils use heated water to extract plant essence (as opposed to alcohol or other harsh solvents). This method is far superior in preserving the therapeutic components of a plant.

Non-GMO

If the plants that produce the essential oil are not foraged, check to make sure they are grown with non-GMO plants. This also ensures that the growing methods are environmentally friendly.

Third-party testing

Because essential oils are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it’s important that the one you select is verified pure by third-party testing. A GC/MS testing lab can verify that what’s on the label is what’s in the bottle.

How much you can expect to spend on essential oil for nausea

The price depends on the container size and the form of oil you choose. Expect to spend $9-$15.

Essential oil for nausea FAQ

How long does essential oil last after it’s opened?

A. Essential oil lasts longer if the container it is in is kept in a cool, dark place. Make sure that the top is tightly closed to prevent evaporation, and the essential oil is not exposed to sunlight, which can degrade the carrier oil.

In general, with proper storage, a high-quality oil should last at least one year and sometimes as long as a decade.

Some signs that your essential oil has gone bad include:

Cloudy or discolored oil

A change in the oil’s consistency (thicker or thinner)

A change in the oil’s smell

If you have had your essential oil for longer than a year and you’re not sure, toss it to be safe.

How long do the effects of essential oils last?

A. This depends on the beginning strength of the essential oil itself, plus your body’s natural chemistry. In general, the effects should last three to 24 hours.

What’s the best essential oil for nausea to buy?

Top essential oil for nausea

UpNature Peppermint Essential Oil Roll On

What you need to know: This is perfect for on-the-go relief of everything from motion sickness to pregnancy-related nausea.

What you’ll love: It’s pure, therapeutic-grade peppermint that is steam-distilled and combined with MCT carrier oil. It’s non-GMO and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Some users reported a sticky rollerball that leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top essential oil for nausea for the money

Urban ReLeaf Chemo Relief Nausea And Side Effects Aromatherapy

What you need to know: This blend is specifically formulated to relieve nausea and other side effects that occur during chemotherapy.

What you’ll love: It’s a convenient roll-on for fast relief in your pocket. The blend includes ginger, peppermint, lemon, lavender, chamomile and fennel. It’s manufactured in small batches in the U.S.

What you should consider: It can be tough to open the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s Fusions Vertigo Ginger Oil Nausea Relief Blend

What you need to know: This blend uses a wide variety of nausea relieving oils for total relief.

What you’ll love: This contains peppermint, ginger, coriander, spearmint and lemon. It’s verified safe by third-party testing and backed with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. It’s food-safe and can be used both topically and orally. The fast-acting formulation starts to work in five minutes or less.

What you should consider: The scent was too strong for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.