Which heart necklace is best?

Many people agree that heart necklaces are elegant and timeless, not to mention they coordinate easily with other jewelry and most outfits. To some extent, heart necklaces are even viewed as essential pieces, which is why it’s worth adding one to your jewelry collection if you don’t have one already.

Heart necklaces are available in a broad range of designs from gemstone pendants to classic lockets. If you’re looking for a bold, sparkly heart necklace, Effy Diamond Heart 18″ Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver remains a perennial favorite for its opulence.

What to know before you buy a heart necklace

Popular types of heart necklaces

While the locket remains one of the bestselling and most recognizable heart necklace designs, it’s far from the only option available. Many styles feature heart-shaped pendants or gemstones, whereas others have interlocking or stacking hearts. Others are personalized with names, initials, dates or coordinates. Modern heart necklaces may incorporate abstract designs, ombre gemstones or unique materials, such as glass, wood or paper.

Why people invest in heart necklaces

Whether you’re buying a heart necklace for yourself or someone else, there’s something incredibly sentimental and personal about them.

For some individuals, particularly couples, they’re a romantic gift option. When given to friends and family members, heart necklaces — including best friends necklaces — may symbolize everlasting bonds. Simple heart necklaces are often the first pieces of jewelry given to children as well. Regardless of the reason they’re given or purchased, for many people, heart necklaces are among the most treasured pieces in their jewelry boxes.

What to look for in a quality heart necklace

Metal

Choosing the right heart necklace often boils down to selecting the right metal. Those who wear yellow gold on a regular basis, or have yellow gold wedding bands, may prefer a yellow gold-toned heart necklace. Others may be partial to sterling silver for its durability and ease of cleaning. Wearers who seek out unique jewelry may appreciate contemporary mixed-metal designs or rose gold finishes.

Gemstones

If you’re thinking of investing in a heart necklace with gemstones, it’s no surprise that you’ll spend more on these designs. However, price isn’t the only concern you should keep in mind with these necklaces.

Gemstones, including diamonds, often require special care and cleaning to prevent damage and maintain their luster. While you can invest in jewelry cleaning products or devices, it’s safer to have these necklaces cleaned professionally by qualified jewelers. Besides simply offering a better cleaning experience, jewelers can also tell you whether the necklace has any damaged or loose components that need repair.

Chain length

Necklace chain lengths range between 14 and 35 inches. Most traditional heart necklaces, including classic pendants, lockets and diamond-studded hearts, are hung on chains between 16 and 20 inches. There are several heart necklaces with chains 24 inches and longer, but if the chains are lightweight or thin, they’re prone to damage and tangling.

Closure style

The most common closure styles for heart necklaces are spring rings, lobster claws and barrels.

Spring rings and lobster claws have tiny mechanisms that pull back to release and secure the closure. While they’re reliable, some individuals experience difficulty opening and closing them. Barrel closures, on the other hand, have opposing sides that twist into one another. Many people prefer these closures over others, simply because they’re easier to manipulate. They’re also less likely to catch or tangle into hair.

How much you can expect to spend on heart necklaces

Fashionable heart necklaces made with inexpensive metals and materials cost between $10-$30. Those made with sterling silver start at $60, whereas most gold heart necklaces start at $120. Heart necklaces made with gemstones run anywhere from $200-$5,000 or higher.

Heart necklace FAQ

Do heart necklaces come with gift boxes?

A. While it’s common for heart necklaces to come with gift boxes, it’s not the standard. Some retailers may offer to place the necklace in their own gift box free of charge, whereas others charge for a box as part of gift wrapping. Several heart necklaces come in drawstring bags made with fine materials, including velour, satin or organza.

Which earrings look best with heart necklaces?

A. Generally speaking, it’s recommended to choose earrings whose metal matches or complements the heart necklace. For instance, a pair of silver-toned or white gold earrings may go well with a sterling silver heart necklace. Rose gold necklaces are often paired with rose gold earrings, but they can be worn with traditional yellow-toned earrings as well.

What’s the best heart necklace to buy?

Top heart necklace

Effy Diamond Heart 18″ Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver

What you need to know: A timeless design, this necklace features a 1/4-carat diamond heart that can be worn every day or for special occasions.

What you’ll love: The necklace has a lobster clasp that is easy to open and close. The heart has 20 sparkling diamonds with an I3 clarity rating. While it appears dainty, it’s durable enough to withstand the test of time.

What you should consider: Because it’s made with diamonds and sterling silver, the necklace requires special care and cleaning products.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top heart necklace for the money

Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace

What you need to know: Although it’s an affordable option, this charming initial heart necklace doesn’t compromise on quality or design.

What you’ll love: Given its simplicity, this versatile necklace can be worn with virtually any outfit. It has a shorter 13-inch chain with an extension, so wearers can customize the length. The necklace is lightweight and comfortable to wear.

What you should consider: After enough exposure to moisture and skin care products, the necklace may tarnish or take on a brassy tone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Macy’s Four-Photo Engraved Heart Locket in Sterling Silver

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a locket, this diamond-accented option holds four photos.

What you’ll love: The locket has an antique-inspired look that features an intricate floral pattern. It has an 18-inch chain, which is an ideal length for many wearers. The diamond in the front is noticeable but doesn’t overpower the design.

What you should consider: It’s not the most durable option, and the photos may be somewhat challenging to place into frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

