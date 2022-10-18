Every cloud streaming option has the same requirement: a stable high-speed internet connection. Without it, you need to stick to downloaded games.

Which cloud gaming services are best?

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service that launched on Nov. 19, 2019, and has been announced to shut down on Jan. 18, 2023. Until the shutdown completes, it remains one of precious few services like it. Google cites that the shutdown is happening due to low demand, and yet, the idea of cloud gaming is only growing in popularity, albeit slowly and as more of a perk tied to other services than a full stand-alone service. The good news is that there are lots of great alternative options for gaming.

In this article: Nintendo Switch OLED Model, Xbox Series S and PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

Cloud gaming options

With the demise of Google Stadia, there are now five could gaming options.

Sony just this year launched a redesigned PlayStation Plus service that’s a combination of the old PlayStation Plus service and PlayStation Now, Sony’s former game streaming service. The new PlayStation Plus comes in three tiers with only the best tier â€” Premium â€” offering cloud game streaming. If you have PS Plus Premium, you can stream games to your PC â€” no PlayStation console is needed. Xbox Cloud Gaming – This service is technically still in a beta release, meaning it’s not technically finished. Like PlayStation, it’s also a part of Xbox’s top-tier game subscription service â€” Xbox Game Pass Ultimate â€” and not a stand-alone release. Again like PlayStation Plus Premium, you don’t need an Xbox console â€” you can stream to your PC or even to compatible mobile devices.

Best Amazon Luna gear

Amazon Luna Controller

Technically you can use any controller to play games on the Luna service, but this controller is designed specifically for it. It even has Amazon Alexa integration so you can launch Luna on other Alexa-connected screens. Sold by Amazon

Dainslef Luna Controller Phone Clip

This clip is made to attach any smartphone with a width of 2.26 to 3.74 inches directly to an Amazon Luna controller. This lets you stream and play games truly anywhere with maximum comfort. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Gaming Bundle

This device bundle includes an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max so you can stream all your favorite shows in the highest visual quality, plus an Amazon Luna controller to play your favorite games. Sold by Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

This is the current highest-quality Nintendo Switch thanks to its large OLED display that puts the original Nintendo Switch display to shame. It comes with a white dock and white Joy-Cons or with a black dock and red and blue Joy-Cons. Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch

The original Nintendo Switch revolutionized gaming by being a home console that can also be used as a portable console, simply by removing it from its TV-connected dock. It comes in three designs. Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite

Unlike the original and OLED Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite is designed exclusively for portable gaming and includes no dock, nor can it be used with any dock you may have or buy separately. Sold by Amazon

Best PC gaming accessories

Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse

Among the benefits of gaming on a computer over a console is the ability to easily use a mouse and keyboard, but that also means you need a top-tier mouse like this one. Sold by Amazon

Corsair VOID RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

Every gamer needs a good headset, no matter where or how they play. This one uses a USB dongle for a wireless connection and has an omnidirectional microphone so your friends can hear you clearly. Sold by Amazon

Steam Gift Card

Steam remains the undisputed champion of PC gaming storefronts. With Steam’s annual winter sale approaching fast, now is a great time to stock up on the funds you need to buy your soon-to-be-streamed games. Sold by Amazon

Best PlayStation accessories

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

There’s no better way to play PlayStation games than with the latest version of the PlayStation Controller. The DualSense even has special features that can only be used with a PS5, though said console remains difficult to find. Sold by Amazon

PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

If you’re streaming games from PlayStation Plus Premium to your phone or PC, then you can save a little money by grabbing this PS4 DualShock 4 instead of the PS5 DualSense. Sold by Amazon

PlayStation Wallet Funds â€” $70

PlayStation Plus Premium comes in three price tiers: $18 a month, $50 every three months and $120 once a year. Grab one or two of these $70 wallet fund codes to prepay for as many months as possible for the best savings. Sold by Amazon

Best Xbox gear

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series X’s less powerful little brother remains the only current-generation gaming console you can buy off the shelf. It’s also among the most affordable consoles in gaming history when adjusted for inflation. Sold by Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Controller

Xbox has continued to improve its controllers since it released the Xbox Original’s famously huge Duke controller. This version that launched with the Xbox Series X and S is among the best controllers ever made. Sold by Amazon

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Console players usually miss out on all the personalization PC gamers enjoy, but the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller breaks that trend with a dozen-plus ways to tweak it to your preference. Sold by Amazon

