AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Texas State Parks will celebrate its 100th birthday on Saturday, May 13.

According to a Palo Duro Canyon State Park Facebook post, due to a high chance of rain, the s’mores event will now be in the Tasajillo Pavilion from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The TPWD press release said Texas State Parks across the state are set to host a “Statewide S’mores Party” event.

Officials said, Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a proclamation that aimed to recognize the Texas State Park Centennial and the role parks play in preserving our natural resources and providing opportunities for outdoor recreation. Officials said this proclamation also aims to educate Texans about our state’s rich history and natural heritage.

“As we mark this significant milestone in the history of our state park system, let us pledge to continue efforts to conserve and expand upon our precious resources and to invite the array of people from around the world who have yet to experience the glory of Texas state parks,” the proclamation read.

TPWD said everyone is welcome to join the statewide celebration in a participating park that will feature s’mores-themed fun, from making solar-baked s’mores to a s’mores-themed star party.