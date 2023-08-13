Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — While Central Texas deals with triple-digit temperatures, there are signs that fall is just around the corner. Students are going back to school, Halloween decorations are in the stores, and it is almost time to buy your annual hunting and fishing licenses.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will being licenses sales on Tuesday, August 15th. 2023 licenses expire at the end of August.

More than 2.7 million licenses are sold each year, according to the state agency. The money raised by those sales goes to conservation efforts and other programs.

Along with the annual digital licenses, TPWD is also offering Youth Hunting, Lifetime Hunting and Fishing tags, and the Exempt Angler tag. The digital license option is available through online purchase only when licenses go on sale Aug. 15.

TPWD is also doing a drawing for three Lifetime Super Combo licenses. Each entry is $5 and can be purchased online, over the phone, or at a license retailer. The first entry deadline is September 30th.

To purchase your license online, follow this link. You can also call 1-800-895-4248 and buy a license over the phone. You can find a list of license retailers on this website.