CES 2024 welcomed a flood of tech enthusiasts, exhibitors and media members who showcased and covered the exciting innovations that promise to reshape our world. And while the tradeshow painted a vivid image of new, flashy tech that’ll make life easier (and more exciting), artificial intelligence and sustainability were the primary themes of the event — casting their long shadows across the sprawling show floor.

However, beneath the buzz of these new trends, nestled among transparent TV screens, smart ovens and even a pair of six-wheeled robot shoes that’ll practically turn you into a bionic being — were a kaleidoscope of products just awaiting discovery.

From early electric vehicle prototypes to products expected to be on store shelves in a couple of months, this year’s showcase gave our team a glimpse into the future of technology and set the stage for the next wave of innovation, promising a diverse, transformative and greener future ahead.

To unearth the best products of CES 2024, the Best Reviews team dedicated numerous hours to participate in a marathon of in-person and virtual briefings, keynotes and product exhibitions. Thousands of emails and press releases were meticulously parsed, and spec sheets turned inside out to identify the genuinely groundbreaking gear. Buckle up and follow along as we present the cutting-edge, best products of CES 2024.

Audio and Entertainment

JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Crank up the volume with the JBL Xtreme 4, available in June for $379.95. This rugged, waterproof portable speaker boasts a 24-hour battery life, a replaceable battery for an extended lifespan and a waterproof design. It includes a nifty carrying strap, charges your other devices with an onboard USB port and connects wirelessly to other JBL speakers.

LG Signature OLED M4 TV

LG’s M4 OLED TV pairs stunning picture quality with effortless wireless connectivity, meaning you can connect your streaming devices and video game consoles to a separate box up to 30 feet away, enjoying full bandwidth visuals and sound delivered seamlessly to the sleek display.

The TV, which is also backed by a 5-year warranty, is powered by a new α11 AI processor, which LG says offers a 70% improvement in graphic performance and a 30% faster processing speed compared to its predecessor. The exact price and launch date of the 65-inch LG M4 remains under wraps, but it’s expected to cost considerably less than the $4,999 77-inch M3.

Samsung Premiere 8K Wireless Projector

The Premiere 8K projector throws 8K images up to 150 inches from just a foot away. Not only does it look great with its modern exterior, but it boasts powerful onboard Dolby Atmos sound, AI upscaling and comes with a “Wireless One Connect box” to keep cord clutter to a minimum. Samsung hasn’t revealed pricing or release details just yet.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds

Sennheiser’s latest flagship wireless earbuds deliver audiophile-level sound, active noise canceling and 7.5 hours of playtime (rising to 30 with the Qi-supported USB-C charging case). The Momentum True Wireless 4 (MTW4) will be priced at $299.95 and available for preorder on February 15 in three colors: black copper, metallic silver and graphite.

TCL QM851 Series mini-LED TV

After rigorously evaluating the latest offerings from all the top smart TV brands, our Test Team believes the QM851 Series’ feature list and specifications could cement it as a top contender as 2024’s best TV for the money.

The TCL, which starts at $900, boasts improved brightness and more local dimming zones. It also packs Dolby Atmos sound and a NextGen TV tuner. The QM851 comes in 65-, 75-, 85- and 98-inch sizes and is expected to go on sale this Spring.

Gaming

Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) Gaming Monitor

Alienware’s new 32-inch monitor is the first to merge the rich contrast of QD-OLED with razor-sharp 4K resolution and a lightning-fast 360Hz refresh rate for tournament-ready gaming. While it uses Samsung’s familiar QD-OLED technology, the real game-changer is its pixel density. At 140DPI, it blows away other OLED gaming monitors (typically capped at around 110DPI). This translates to sharper images and clearer text, perfect for immersive gaming sessions. The AW3225QF is available on January 11 and is priced at $1,199.99.

ASUS ROG NUC Compact Gaming Desktop

The ROG NUC is a revolutionary compact powerhouse from ASUS. With an Intel Core Ultra processor and up to 140W of GPU power from NVIDIA’s RTX 4070 graphics card, it delivers desktop-caliber performance in a compact 2.5-liter chassis that fits on your desk or in your living room. ASUS hasn’t revealed pricing or release details just yet.

Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair

The Razer Iskur V2 is the ultimate gaming chair for marathon gamers. Designed in tandem with ergonomics experts, it features a unique “6D Adjustable and Adaptive Lumbar Support System” that automatically adjusts to your body’s weight and posture for maximum comfort.

The chair also has a plush memory foam head cushion and high-density foam cushions and is made of EPU-grade synthetic leather. It costs $650 and is available to order today from Razer’s website.

PCs and Tablets

ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable

Built tough and portable, the ASUS Chromebook CM30 packs military-grade durability into a slim 10.5-inch tablet. Made with recycled aluminum and featuring a 12-hour battery life, it’s eco-friendly and perfect for work, school, or play.

The versatile Chromebook, expected to launch this summer, offers convenient extras like a rugged Impact Shield, magnetic keyboard, and push-pop stylus, letting you tailor your protection and productivity to your specific needs.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops — available in 14- or 16-inch screen sizes are powered by Intel’s latest Evo-certified Core Ultra processors, which offer top-tier performance and AI capabilities. The latter means AI services run directly on the laptop instead of relying on cloud servers.

The laptops also have OLED panels with resolutions of up to 2.8K and refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The 14-inch model starts at $1,499.99, while the 16-inch model starts at $1,599.99.

Lenovo Tab M11

The Lenovo Tab M11 is a budget-friendly tablet perfect for students, binge-watchers, and artists. It features an 11-inch FHD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, quad-speaker Dolby Atmos sound, and a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor and starting at just $180, the Tab M1 is an excellent value for the price. It’s expected to hit store shelves this April.

Home and Appliances

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum

The eufy X10 Pro Omni is a powerful robotic vacuum and mop that self-empties, self-cleans and refills its own mop. It features an impressive 8,000 pascals of suction, an active-detangling roller brush and on-board obstacle avoidance tech. The included Omni Station cleans and dries the mop pads so that you can enjoy a truly hands- and odor-free cleaning experience.

Eufy’s latest hybrid robot cleaner will be available Feb. 20 for $799. Get $200 off (new customers) or $250 off (existing customers) at eufy.com with a $1 reservation on Jan 22. But hurry, come Feb. 15, the coupon for new customers will discount only $100 off.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with Active Smoke Filtration

Craving smoky flavors but lacking backyard space? This countertop smoker, about the size of a mini-fridge, brings the outdoor BBQ experience indoors. No more battling the weather – effortlessly smoke meats like 40 chicken wings, half a brisket, a 14-pound pork butt, a whole chicken, or even three racks of ribs (halved). At $1,000, it’s an investment but worth it if you love wood-smoked flavor and want year-round satisfaction, rain or shine.

GL.inet Marble GL-B3000 Router

Ditch the bulky, unsightly routers of the past. The Marble (GL-B3000) redefines home networking with its sleek, minimalist design. Unlike traditional routers with antennas that jut out like insect appendages, the router flaunts a clean white finish that blends seamlessly into any home — doubling as a frame to house your favorite art or photograph. Beyond its stylish appearance, Marble is secure, speedy and easy to set up.

Govee AI Sync Box 2 Kit

Govee AI Sync Box 2 Kit creates an eye-catching light show synchronized with the action on your TV or monitor. The companion Govee Neon Rope Light 2 upgrades your home lighting with smoother RGBIC effects, easier shaping and seamless Matter-compatible smart control. What separates these futuristic-looking smart lights from the competition is Govee’s “AI Lighting Bot” tech which is compatible with both products.

The software uses AI to create vibrant lighting effects based on user input. For example, you can ask Govee’s AI for a Spider-Man-inspired lighting effect during your next Marvel movie night, and all your linked Govee smart lights will change colors to match whatever your request might be. Govee hasn’t revealed the price for the AI Sync Box Kit 2 and Neon Rope Light 2 yet, but you can expect the products to illuminate store shelves sometime in the first half of 2024.

TP-Link DL130 Smart Video Door Lock

Ditch bulky keys and say hello to the highly versatile Smart Video Door Lock. Unlock your door seven ways, from fingerprint to voice control, or even with your Apple Watch and iPhone. The battery-powered doorbell packs a microphone and camera that films at 2K resolution with a 180-degree field of view so you can live chat with visitors and keep an eye on your deliveries. With bank-grade security features, an auto-lock feature, fingerprint recognition and wrong-try protection, you can rest assured your home is safe.

Personal Care and Wellness

Garmin Lily 2 Series

If you’re searching for a small but stylish smartwatch that quietly tracks metrics with little effort, you’ve found your match. The Garmin Lily 2 Series monitors heart rate, respiration, Pulse Ox, stress and will even guide users through meditation and breathwork exercises. It’s compatible with Apple and Android smartphones, priced at $249.99, and is now available.

L’Oréal Groupe AirLight Pro

Move over, Dyson; there’s a new hair dryer in town. L’Oréal’s futuristic-looking AirLight Pro uses a circle of infrared lights for a 30% faster drying time and 31% reduction in energy usage, with more hydrated and smoother-looking hair in the process. The dryer will be available by fall 2024 with a planned price under $400.

Panasonic Palm Shaver (ES-PV6A-W)

Compact, convenient and travel-ready, this shaver from Panasonic — inspired by the design of a well-rounded pebble — is your new grooming must-have. The Palm Shaver features a 5-blade system for a smooth shave, includes a carrying case and supports USB-C for charging (likely the same cable as your smartphone or laptop).

Plus, its sustainable design uses eco-friendly materials and reduces plastic usage by 40%, making it good for you and the planet. The Palm Shaver will be available for purchase this September.

Withings BeamO Multiscope

In the era of telemedicine, it’s often impossible for healthcare providers to carry out the routine checks they typically perform. The Withings BeamO bridges that gap to provide you and your doctor with measurements of core vitals, including temperature, heart rate, sound, and electrical activity, blood oxygen levels and respiratory sounds. It even detects atrial fibrillation, heart murmurs, lung wheezing and desaturation. Following FDA approval (which can sometimes take as long as two years), Withings says BeamO is slated to launch this June for $249.95.

Brandon Carte writes for BestReviews.