The best Mother’s Day gifts to help her select, display and enjoy her beloved books
For the book-obsessed mom, time spent reading is precious and most likely hard to find. If what she really wants for Mother’s Day is some time with a book, treat her to a reading escape with gifts that make the event even more special. Whether she loves romance or true crime, audiobooks or paper, she’s bound to appreciate these bookish gifts this Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day gifts for book lovers
It can be challenging to shop for Mother’s Day, but if she loves books, the possibilities are as endless as her to-read list. She’ll be delighted to receive a title from her wish list or a personalized recommendation you think she’ll enjoy from a genre you both love.
Consider gifts that help her enjoy not just the book, but reading itself. A book light can help her wind down and read in bed without disrupting a partner. A reading pillow, throw pillow or club chair help create a comfortable space to read. Literary-inspired teas or candles add an extra layer of sensory enjoyment to a reading session.
For an especially meaningful gift, treat her to an e-reader or new furniture for her beloved books. Fresh bookshelves or bookends help keep things organized while also providing beautiful display opportunities for her books. An e-reader, such as a Kindle or Kobo, can help expand her library beyond what bookshelves can hold, with the added advantage of portability. Some e-readers are waterproof and feature screens that can be read outdoors at the park or the beach.
Whatever you decide to get her, make the gift really count by ensuring she has time to enjoy it. Take any chores or child-care duties off her plate for the day and let her put her feet up with her favorite book and her new gift.
Best Mother’s Day gifts for book lovers
SunnyPoint 3-Tier Compact Rolling Metal Storage Cart
Her to-read pile will feel like a librarian’s trove with this vintage-inspired metal cart. Each of its three tiers can hold up to 33 pounds and the wheels lock for stability. The cart comes in five color choices.
Great Deal Furniture Clarice Tall Wingback Accent Chair
Treat her to the ultimate book lover’s gift: a club chair for her own reading nook. This beige chair features a classic wingback design with a tufted cushion, turned birch wood legs and sturdy yet comfortable upholstery.
A universe of books is at her fingertips with a Kindle e-reader. The Paperwhite comes with 8 or 16 GB of storage and it’s waterproof. Its glare-free display works equally well outside in the sun or at home in bed thanks to multiple brightness and warmth settings.
Veesee 8-Color Rechargable Folding Book Lamp
Unfold this vegan-leatherbound “book,” lay it flat and watch it transform into an LED nightlight with eight colors to choose from. Use it plugged into an outlet or charge it up for illumination anywhere. Slip a photo into the front cover’s frame to make the gift extra special.
Library Due Date Stamp Card Tote Bag
This sturdy cotton-blend tote is perfect for groceries, the farmers’ market, and, of course, trips to the library. The canvas-like tote bag measures 16 inches square and features a retro print of a due date card from a library book.
She’ll be able to read comfortably anywhere with the ergonomic and waterproof Libra 2. The 7-inch e-ink screen can be held vertically or horizontally and lets you turn pages with buttons, as well as swiping. With 32GB of storage, it can hold up to 24,000 ebooks.
This stylish yet budget-friendly bookshelf fits lots of books into a compact footprint. Six angled shelves, each capable of holding five to 10 books, form a geometric tree shape, while a roomy storage area at the base holds heavier books.
This three-sided tablet stand positions a tablet or e-reader at three different angles for optimum viewing. It comes in four colors and patterns and features an inner storage cubby with a drawstring toggle closure.
Filled with shredded memory foam and covered in soft velour, this cozy pillow will give her comfortable support while reading. It comes in three color choices and features a carrying handle and a removable, machine-washable cover.
Loftipop “Book Sniffer” Coffee Mug
Does she love the smell of old books? She’ll get a laugh out of this mug, which is available in 11-ounce and 15-ounce sizes. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe and the design is printed on both sides of the mug.
Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light
This flexible, hands-free book light features three color temperature modes and six brightness levels. Its flexible arms help the users position lighting for reading, knitting and more. Depending on the task, it can provide up to 80 hours of illumination.
Worth checking out
- Cuddle up for a reading session with this library due date card throw pillow.
- Novel Teas Book Lover’s Tea is classic English breakfast tea packaged with literary quotes.
- Bold, modern bookends let her display her favorite reads with flair.
- This CTA Digital gooseneck floor stand can hold her e-reader or tablet for hands-free reading.
- The Kindle Oasis is waterproof and works with Audible to enjoy books in more formats.
- Give her a book she’s been looking forward to with an Energizer clip-on book light clipped inside.
- The Book Seat allows for hands-free reading of both e-readers and paper books.
- Take a break from reading to complete Ridley’s 50 Must-Read Books 1000-piece puzzle.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.