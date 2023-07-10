BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

All the best Black Friday deals without having to wait

Back in the day, you had to wake up before the sun rose the day after stuffing your face with the most delicious food you could muster for the chance to get a new TV or laptop for less. Once Cyber Monday came though, you could get the same deals while blissfully sleeping without worry. Then Amazon started doing yearly summer sales called Prime Day. Countless retailers jumped on that bandwagon, including Best Buy, and the sales game changed again. Now you can get what was once end-of-year-only deals midway through the year.

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July details

Best Buy’s big summer sale began today, July 10, and runs until July 12. It mainly focuses on tech deals such as those for cameras, appliances such as vacuums and smartwatches. The deals are accessible online via bestbuy.com, through Best Buy’s app and in stores. Best Buy’s rewards members also get exclusive deals on some items and additional discounts on others.

Best Buy rewards membership details

Best Buy offers three tiers of rewards membership.

My Best Buy offers free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase. All you need to do is sign up on bestbuy.com with your email address.

offers free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase. All you need to do is sign up on bestbuy.com with your email address. My Best Buy Plus offers additional benefits such as member-only prices, exclusive access to “sales, events and products” and free two-day shipping. It costs $49.99 a year.

offers additional benefits such as member-only prices, exclusive access to “sales, events and products” and free two-day shipping. It costs $49.99 a year. My Best Buy Total offers additional benefits such as 24/7 tech support from Geek Squad and up to two years of product protection on most purchases. It costs $179.99 a year.

Best Black Friday in July Best Buy deals

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch Laptop

Save $200 on select models of MacBook Pro such as this one with 256 gigabytes of data storage and 8 GB of RAM. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save an extra $50.

Sold by Best Buy

HP Omen Gaming Laptop

Save $780 on this gaming laptop with a 144-hertz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and an AMD Radeon RX 6650M graphics card. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save an extra $100.

Sold by Best Buy

HP Spectre Laptop

Save up to $600 on select Windows laptops like this one with a 13.5-inch screen, a 512 GB solid-state drive and a Core i7 processor. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save up to $700.

Sold by Best Buy

Dyson V15 Cordless Vacuum

Save $150 on this powerful vacuum with up to 60 minutes of run time on a full charge. It can be converted into a handheld vacuum for hard-to-reach spots. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save an extra $50.

Sold by Best Buy

Roku 65-Inch Smart TV

Save $50 on this 4K smart TV. It has HDR10+ that boosts colors and contrast for a better image and automatically adjusts brightness to your room’s lighting. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save an extra $30.

Sold by Best Buy

Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch – Graphite

This $100 discount is exclusive to My Best Buy Plus and Total members. This smartwatch has up to six days of maximum battery life, comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Google Assistant.

Sold by Best Buy

GoPro Hero11 Action Camera

Save $150 on this action camera that’s perfect for athletes and videographers alike. It shoots video at 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second. It also has eight times slow motion at 2.7K resolution. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save an extra $50.

Sold by Best Buy

Canon EOS R50 Camera With Content Creator Kit

This $150 discount is exclusive to My Best Buy Plus and Total members. It comes with everything a budding social media star needs, including a high-end microphone for crisp sound and a tripod grip.

Sold by Best Buy

Segway Ninebot D40X Electric Kick Scooter

Save $275 on this scooter with a 23.6-mile maximum range and a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour. It takes roughly six and a half hours to fully charge. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save an extra $50.

Sold by Best Buy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.