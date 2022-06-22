Installing a new faucet is a cost-effective way to spruce up your kitchen or bathroom as well as improve functionality.

Which sink faucet is best?

Whether it’s in a kitchen or a bathroom, a sink is only as good as the faucet it’s paired with. And besides functionality, pairing your sink with the right faucet can help achieve the look you want for your kitchen or bathroom, whether your tastes are modern or traditional.

A faucet for a kitchen sink usually has a high spout to allow large items to fit into the sink, whereas one for a bathroom may have a shorter spout and a single lever for adjusting the temperature. There are several things to consider when choosing a new faucet, such as how it mounts to the sink, how tall it should be and how it is controlled. The Delta Faucet Essa Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet is an excellent example for use in a kitchen. It is designed for a single-hole sink and has a high arched spout with a pull-out wand and touch sensor controls.

What to know before you buy a sink faucet

Sink type

The first thing to consider is the type of sink and how the faucet needs to be mounted. Sinks may have one, two or three mounting holes for monobloc, mixer or pillar faucets. An under-mount, inset or vessel sink frequently has no mounting holes and requires either a countertop or a wall-mounted faucet.

Design

Choosing the right design can be difficult. Should it be modern or traditional? Tall or compact? Ornate or minimalist? But chances are you’ll find a faucet that matches the style of sink, your decor and your appliances or hardware.

Finish

Chrome, brushed steel and nickel are popular choices for modern bathrooms and kitchens, whereas bronze, gold and polished brass suit a more traditional aesthetic. Inexpensive faucets tend to have a low-quality finish that may tarnish or even peel off over time. High-end kitchen faucets are often treated with a protective coating that prevents staining and limescale buildup.

What to look for in a quality sink faucet

Taps

The way the water flow and temperature are controlled is another key factor. Modern faucets usually have a mixer valve with a single lever for adjusting the pressure and mixing the hot and cold. On the other hand, traditional designs tend to favor twin taps with crossheads or knobs. Some kitchen faucets also have a sensor that turns on the water when the spout is touched, making it easy to turn on and off with full hands.

Spout

The size and height of the spout affect water flow and useability. A narrow spout will give increased pressure but lets less water through, which may be an issue when filling large sinks. Kitchen faucets should have a high spout so as not to hinder the use of the sink. Some even have a pull-out wand on a flexible hose to assist with cleaning odd-shaped items or for filling pots on the countertop.

Installation

The difficulty of installation varies depending on the mounting method. Faucets that mount directly onto the sink are usually the easiest to install, whereas wall-mounted faucets require the supply pipes to be sunk into the wall.

How much you can expect to spend on a sink faucet

A basic monobloc faucet for a bathroom sink can be found for under $50, whereas a high-quality faucet for a kitchen sink, with features such as a pull-out wand and touch controls, can be as much as $500.

Sink faucet FAQ

Are all faucets equal when it comes to water pressure?

A. No, they aren’t. In fact, most faucets are designed for either high- or low-pressure systems. If your hot water comes from a storage tank, then you will likely need a low-pressure faucet.

I am installing a new sink. Can I use my old faucet?

A. As long as the faucet uses the same mounting method, then there is no reason that it cannot be used again. You can even install new quarter-turn inserts into some faucets that make it work as well as a new one.

