Which matte black shower fixtures are best?

The best shower fixture sets will look great in your shower or tub while reliably delivering an adequate flow of water without any annoying or potentially damaging leaks and drips. There are plenty of nice fixture sets available to choose from, but if you’re looking for something with lots of features in a matte black finish, a top choice is the KOJOX shower system with high pressure rainfall shower head.

What to know before you buy a matte black shower fixture

Shower fixture sets are available with many different options and configurations. At the most basic, you’ll have the shower faucet itself along with the valve and handle for turning on and off the water and controlling pressure and temperature. Beyond that, there may be an additional handheld shower head and a bathtub faucet.

Configurations

Most fixture sets these days use a single-tap mixer, which is a single lever that controls the water temperature and flow rate. Some single-tap mixers use separate levers or dials, one for pressure and the other for temperature.

A two-tap mixer uses one lever or dial to control the flow of hot water and another to control the flow of cold water.

uses one lever or dial to control the flow of hot water and another to control the flow of cold water. A panel shower faucet is a newer style that integrates fixtures, plumbing and sprayers into a single vertical panel. This can be one of the more luxurious and expensive shower fixture styles, but it has a tendency toward higher water pressure requirements.

Finish

Most shower fixtures are available in stainless steel or chrome finishes, sometimes with additional options including bronze, brass or nickel. Matte black is another great finish option that is sometimes available, and it can be lower maintenance since it makes water spots and fingerprints less apparent than a shiny surface would.

What to look for in a quality matte black shower fixture

There’s a lot to think about when shopping for a matte black shower fixture set.

Flow rate

This will be a primary consideration for many people. Faucet sets typically have a flow rate of between 1.5 and 2.5 gallons per minute. Higher gpm numbers make for more luxurious but more expensive showers. Shower heads sold in California are required to have a flow rate of 1.8 gpm or less, so if you live there or anywhere else where water conservation is a concern, your options will be more limited.

Fixture layout

Consider the size of your tub and the location and orientation of your plumbing to make sure any given fixture set will work for your space.

Ease of installation

Installation can be simple if you’re simply changing out an existing shower head or other fixtures. But things can get tricky if you need to reroute or reconfigure your existing plumbing. This is a job you’re going to want to do right, so if you’re planning to do it yourself, make sure it’s within your skill set. It might be more work than it’s worth to take apart a wall and put it back together again, only to later discover that you’ve created an unseen leak that’s doing some major damage.

Hiring a skilled installer will give you peace of mind, but you’ll have to add their labor costs to the cost of the fixtures.

How much you can expect to spend on matte black shower fixtures

Full-featured matte black shower fixture sets are available for above $200, with discounts bringing some of them down to the range of $170 and up.

Matte black shower fixture FAQ

What does it mean when a shower’s specs show flow rate of both 1.8 gpm and 2.5 gpm?

A. The shower probably has a flow rate restrictor to be California compliant. This restrictor can be removed if the shower is installed in a state with less strict water requirements.

When should I replace my showerhead?

A. With regular use, even a well-designed and expensive showerhead will eventually need to be replaced — sometimes sooner than you would expect. Hard water or sediment can clog the nozzles, mold and bacteria can build up and plastic parts can wear out and break. If your showerhead has developed a leak or drips or if there is a clear change in water pressure due to sediment buildup, it might be time to shop for a new one.

What’s the best matte black shower fixture to buy?

Top matte black shower fixture

KOJOX shower system with high pressure rainfall shower head

What you need to know: This sleek, attractive three-function shower system includes overhead rain, a handheld wand and even a bath faucet.

What you’ll love: Air injection in the 12-inch overhead sprinkler doubles the natural water pressure to simulate a rainfall experience. A pressure-balancing valve monitors water pressure to prevent sudden changes in temperature.

What you should consider: The 2.5 gpm flow rate is not California compliant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top matte black shower fixture for the money

SR SUN RISE matte black shower system

What you need to know: The SR SUN RISE is similar in appearance and features to the KOJOX system but costs much less.

What you’ll love: The 10-inch overhead rain shower and handheld showerhead make a great combo for an enjoyable shower. Air injection technology increases water pressure but uses less water.

What you should consider: This fixture set does not include a bathtub faucet. The white S logo branding detracts from the appearance of the otherwise attractive fixtures. The flow rate is higher than California standards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wall mounted shower faucet set with high pressure rain shower head

What you need to know: This multi-function fixture set has a 1.8 gpm flow rate, making it legal for sale in California.

What you’ll love: The combination of 8-inch round overhead rain shower head and an additional handheld shower head make this an attractive multifunction fixture set.

What you should consider: There is no bathtub faucet included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Michael Ray writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.