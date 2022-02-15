Which cat shower curtain is best?

If you’re looking to add some playful fun to your bathroom, an easy, inexpensive option is to change out your drab old shower curtain for something new. It’s a lot cheaper than a remodel but it can make a big impact on a small room. And if you’re a cat lover? Then a cat shower curtain could be just the thing. You won’t be surprised to learn that there are a lot to choose from, but one of the best is this Sunlit Design black cat silhouette and gray mosaic fabric shower curtain.

What to know before you buy a cat shower curtain

Shower curtains are commonly available in either waterproof plastic or vinyl, which can be used with or without a liner, or in a fabric such as cotton or polyester. Polyester fabric curtains are generally water resistant but not waterproof, and work best when paired with a liner to keep water inside the tub. The polyester curtain then serves as a more decorative element outside the tub.

Plastic/vinyl vs. fabric

A plastic or vinyl shower curtain is great for keeping water inside the tub, but is much less attractive than a fabric shower curtain. Fabric curtains are easier to clean, as they are often machine washable. In theory a fabric curtain could be used alone without a liner, but most people prefer to leave the decorative fabric curtain hanging outside the tub while a second plastic or vinyl liner hangs inside.

If you’re searching for a shower curtain with an image printed on it — such as a cat shower curtain — then odds are that the only options you will find will be made with polyester fabric. These shower curtains will be durable, probably machine washable and not too expensive.

Size

Most shower curtains are designed to work with a standard 60-inch tub, so they’ll be in the range of 70 to 72 inches wide. Wider curtains are available for larger tubs, but you might have a hard time finding these whimsical printed designs on curtains of that size. For wraparound tubs it might be easiest just to purchase two curtains: a plain one for the far side of the tub, and a decorative design for the front-facing curtain.

Hanging method

Hookless shower curtains are a nice option when you can find them, but the printed designs will usually use metal grommets that must be paired with plastic or metal hooks to hang the curtains from the shower rod. Hooks will sometimes be sold with the shower curtain, but usually they’ll have to be purchased separately.

What to look for in a quality cat shower curtain

When it comes to shower curtains with printed designs, most will be very similar (other than the design itself). Sizes will be within an inch or two of 70 inches wide by 70 inches tall. Material will probably be a washable, water-resistant polyester fabric. The shower curtain will incorporate metal grommets for shower hooks.

Pictures of cats

Where each shower curtain will distinguish itself is in the graphic design of the image. The internet loves cats, and it seems there’s a cat shower curtain for every cat lover. It’s very difficult to narrow the choices down to just a few when there are so many fun ones to choose from. There are abstract cats, realistic cats, monochromatic cat silhouettes, fine art-style paintings, colorful cartoon cats, serious cats, goofy cats, cats for kids, solitary cats, mobs of cats and on and on. You’ll want to browse until something strikes your fancy; if you’re a cat lover, something definitely will.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat shower curtain

Most cat shower curtains are priced around $20, give or take a few dollars. Sometimes you’ll find shower curtains with matching bath or toilet mats or even toilet seat covers if that’s something you’re into. A set like that goes for around $38.

Cat shower curtain FAQ

Do you have to really love cats to buy a cat shower curtain?

A. No, cat shower curtains are playful and fun even for people who prefer dogs.

Will these shower curtains get mildew like other shower curtains?

A. Some of these shower curtains may be mildew resistant, but the best way to prevent mildew is to keep them clean. Wash them regularly, and if mildew still appears, try adding half a cup of baking soda to the wash and a cup of white vinegar to the rinse cycle of your machine.

What’s the best cat shower curtain to buy?

Top cat shower curtain

Sunlit Design black cat silhouette and gray mosaic fabric shower curtain

What you need to know: This subtle design is playful without overpowering a bathroom.

What you’ll love: The black, white and gray design keeps things subdued, while the silhouette of five cats playing on the tub is good for a laugh. This curtain can be used with or without a liner, but a liner is recommended.

What you should consider: Even with over 500 reviews for this product, it’s hard to find a negative one. You’ll need to supply your own hooks to hang it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cat shower curtain for the money

Lierpit peeping black cat shower curtain

What you need to know: This striking image features the head of a black cat rising up to peer at you from a solid two-tone design.

What you’ll love: The bold simplicity of this minimalist design would work well in a sleek, modern bathroom. Hooks are included.

What you should consider: Once again, customers seem very satisfied with this shower curtain. If you love the design, it’s worth a try at this price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cat riding whale shower curtain

What you need to know: For a change of pace, try this colorful picture of a cat carrying a trident as it rides the back of a humpback whale floating over giant waves.

What you’ll love: It’s an image that will definitely draw attention and even a few laughs from guests who find their way into your bathroom. The Hokusai-style waves, the whale, and the painted wood background will turn your shower into a large work of art.

What you should consider: As pretty as the image seems from a distance, up close the cat itself seems to be a lazily Photoshopped addition to a nice painting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

