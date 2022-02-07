Which bird shower curtain is best?

A bird shower curtain is more than just its design. It also needs to be durable, capable of preventing water from escaping the shower or tub and resistant to mold and mildew. The right shower curtain can do all of this and add to the decor and design of the bathroom. If you’re looking for something that’s both aesthetically pleasing and functional, then the World Menagerie Robinett Flower Birds Single Shower Curtain is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a bird shower curtain

Design

The design of the shower curtain can radically transform your bathroom, so it’s essential to consider exactly what effect you’re going for before getting one. After all, you want it to compliment the other pieces in the room, such as any bath rugs and towels.

Not only that, but it should match the vibe of the space. If the bathroom is clean and fresh, then choose a more subtle design with fewer or more subtle birds and colors for your shower curtain. However, if you want a more colorful theme filled with vivid imagery and bright detailing, then look for a more eclectic shower curtain with large birds or graphics instead.

Some shower curtains have neat rows of birds on them, while others contain a single bird as the focal point. Other options combine different elements such as flowers, trees or grass with the birds. Then, some have a cool effect, such as a color gradient in the background, for a certain artistic flair.

Besides this, there are different art styles to choose from, such as those that are more realistic in their design and those that are more colorful or almost cartoonish.

Opacity

Many shower curtains are impossible to see through, but some are transparent or semi-transparent. Typically, any design features will be more opaque than the rest of the curtain. Thicker shower curtains also tend to be more opaque than thinner ones, but this does depend on the material or fabric used.

Shower curtains and liners

Some shower curtains come with a separate liner, while others have a built-in or detachable liner. Having both a curtain and a liner makes it easier to wash or care for the two pieces separately. It also allows for more design options, especially since most liners are clear or semi-transparent and don’t have any designs on them.

The main function of a shower liner is to keep water from reaching the curtain or getting out onto the floor or your bath rugs. Because of this, liners are both water-resistant and durable. Some shower curtains are also water-resistant, meaning you won’t necessarily need an added liner. However, if the curtain is see-through, then a liner will grant you more privacy while showering.

There are also cloth shower curtains, which mainly exist for aesthetic purposes. These ones do require a liner. Otherwise, they’re prone to retaining water, which could ultimately lead to mold growth.

What to look for in a quality bird shower curtain

Material

Fabric shower curtains usually consist of such materials as cotton, silk or satin. These materials are not water-resistant, so you’ll need a liner to go with your setup. Along with this, make sure the curtain remains outside the bathtub. That way, there’s no risk of it coming into contact with water. Also, choose a large liner to block any water completely. If the curtain does get wet, be sure to dry it promptly.

If you want to skip the liner, choose a water-resistant shower curtain, such as one made from polyester, vinyl or plastic, instead. These materials are durable and come in a variety of designs and colors. They’re also generally less expensive than their fabric counterparts.

The material you choose will also have a noticeable effect on the texture and style of the shower curtain. For instance, silk and satin are both luxurious and, in many cases, more elegant than other options.

Size

A standard shower curtain will fit most bathtubs. When in doubt, measure the height and length of the tub before getting a curtain. If you want a curtain that goes all the way around the tub, such as with a standing bathtub-shower setup, then also measure the width. Some curtains are extra tall, which is ideal for higher bathtubs.

Hooks or rings

Shower curtains usually have holes along the top for hanging purposes. You can use either special hooks or rings to hold up the curtain. While you can opt for function, hooks and rings make for a great opportunity to bring a contrasting design or color to the room.

Some rings have a clasp that connects with a small ball and makes opening and closing the curtain easier. These are called roller glides and come in an assortment of colors.

As for hooks, there are two options. You can either go with a single hook that holds both the curtain and the liner, or you can choose to use two hooks to perform the same function. Some hooks come with an ornate feature or design that accentuates the shower curtain rod.

Clips are another option. These hold the curtain up and allow for movement as well. They’re most beneficial if you can’t find the right size hooks or rings to fit into the holes of your curtain. Certain clips come with roller glide balls or you can use them with hooks or rings.

How much you can expect to spend on a bird shower curtain

Bird shower curtains cost, on average, $10-$40, depending on the size, design and whether it comes with any accessories like a rod or hooks.

Bird shower curtain FAQ

How do I clean a shower curtain?

A. If your shower curtain comes with cleaning instructions, check those first. That way, you won’t accidentally damage it with an improper cleaning method. If there aren’t any instructions and you have a cloth shower curtain, it’s generally safe to wash it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and air it out to dry. If you have a plastic or vinyl curtain, use a damp cloth with liquid detergent to wash it by hand.

What are some accessories I should get?

A. If you’re looking to accessorize your shower curtain, choose rings or hooks that complement it. Also, find a shower rod that fits the size and shape of your bathtub. For the rest of the bathroom, pick out bath mats, towels and other pieces that accentuate the space and highlight the design or theme you want.

What’s the best bird shower curtain to buy?

Top bird shower curtain

World Menagerie Robinett Flower Birds Single Shower Curtain

What you need to know: With four colors to choose from, this large shower curtain has a Japanese-inspired theme, complete with several elegant songbirds, flowers and tree branches.

What you’ll love: It comes with 12 hooks for immediate setup. The curtain is also waterproof and resistant to bacteria and mold, so you won’t need a liner to go with it.

What you should consider: The color is slightly different in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top bird shower curtain for the money

Livilan Bird Shower Curtain

What you need to know: For a more minimalistic aesthetic, this shower curtain boasts straight rows or songbirds in a funky, slightly cartoonish design.

What you’ll love: Made with polyester, this colorful shower curtain is durable, opaque and doesn’t require a liner. It comes in three sizes and two design options, one with bright birds and one with more subtle colors. The curtain also comes with 12 hooks for easy hanging.

What you should consider: The design is simple with a white background.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CutebriCase Bird Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This option is vivid and colorful with a floral design, butterflies and a central hummingbird that really stands out.

What you’ll love: Made with thick polyester, this shower curtain is water-resistant and opaque enough to offer complete privacy without a liner. It also comes with 12 strong hook rings that are easy to install.

What you should consider: It wrinkles easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

