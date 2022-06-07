Which Egyptian cotton bed sheets are best?

Egyptian cotton products are highly sought-after because the term has become synonymous with luxury. However, the vast majority of products labeled “Egyptian Cotton” do not meet the criteria expected from premium textiles. After all, Egypt is a place and not a textile standard.

To solve this issue, the Cotton Egypt Association (CEA) created a DNA-based system and a seal to ensure consumers buy Egypt’s top-quality cotton goods. Holding the CEA certification as the standard, the best Egyptian cotton bed sheets are the Egyptian Cotton Sheets by Pure Parima.

What to know before you buy Egyptian cotton bed sheets

Cotton species

Four main cotton species are used in consumer goods — Gossypium arboreum, Gossypium herbaceum, Gossypium hirsutum (upland cotton) and Gossypium barbadense. Of these, the only suitable species used for luxury goods is Gossypium barbadense.

Based on testing by Applied DNA, it is estimated that over 90 percent of products labeled “Egyptian cotton” on the market today contain only a small amount of Gossypium barbadense (if any) and are primarily upland cotton. That is why looking for the CEA seal is so important.

Staple length

Staple length is a cotton classifier used to determine its suitability for specific industries. It describes the average fiber length that a particular cotton species produces and plays a large role in the yarn’s strength, uniformity and overall quality. Extra-long fiber lengths are the only ones deemed suitable for high-end home products.

For reference, short staple lengths are under one inch, medium staple lengths are between about one inch to 1 3/16 inches, long staple lengths are between about 1 3/16 inches to 1 3/8 inches and extra-long staple lengths are longer than 1 3/8 inches. Upland cotton sports a medium-to-long staple length and CEA Egyptian cotton boasts an extra-long staple length.

Weave

The way yarn is woven together to create your magnificent Egyptian cotton bed sheets is known as their weave. While many weaves exist, two main ones pertain to your Egyptian cotton bed sheets because they produce the most luxurious textures — percale and sateen. Percale has a clean matte finish and is an ideal weave for warmer weather because it is lightweight and breathable. Sateen produces a smooth, silky texture. Because of its tight weave pattern, it is thicker and ideal for cooler weather.

What to look for in quality Egyptian cotton bed sheets

Cotton Egypt Association seal

The best Egyptian cotton bed sheets are DNA tested for authenticity by the Cotton Egypt Association. The CEA looks to the Cotton Arbitration and Testing General Organization to monitor Egyptian cotton production from the fields to the shipping yards. While most major retailers do not boast a gold seal from the CEA, look for that CEA seal if you buy from resellers.

Thread count

Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch of fabric on your Egyptian cotton bed sheets. While it is true that higher thread counts create softer textures, the difference becomes arbitrary once you get past a thread count of 700. The best Egyptian cotton bed sheets land at a thread count of 300, and if you find a set over 700, do not waste your money.

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

The best Egyptian cotton bed sheets carry the world-recognized textile certification Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex. It signifies that your sheets have remained free of harmful substances throughout the entire production process and they are safe for humans to use.

How much you can expect to spend on Egyptian cotton bed sheets

Few luxury retailers can charge as low as $60 for Egyptian cotton bed sheets, so be wary and ensure that you look for the CEA seal before purchasing that product. Depending on the thread count, you will often find the best Egyptian cotton bed sheets between $250-$350.

Egyptian cotton bed sheets FAQ

If Egyptian cotton bed sheets are expensive, does that mean they are authentic?

A. Not at all. Since there is so much mislabeling for Egyptian cotton bed sheets, the only way to know for sure is to look for the CEA seal.

Why is there so much confusion around Egyptian cotton?

A. Since luxury products like Egyptian cotton bed sheets are sought-after, some brands use the name as a marketing ploy.

What are the best Egyptian cotton bed sheets to buy?

Top Egyptian cotton bed sheets

400 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets by the Pure Parima Store

What you need to know: These are premium 400 thread count Egyptian Cotton bed sheets with a sateen weave.

What you’ll love: These top-quality Certified Egyptian Cotton sheets are breathable, moisture-wicking and Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex. The pillowcase pockets, extra deep fitted sheets and corner straps help to ensure that your sleep won’t be disturbed by wayward sheets popping off your bed or sliding off your pillow.

What you should consider: While these sheets are quite expensive, they do contain many features that justify their cost if you can comfortably afford the splurge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Egyptian cotton bed sheets for the money

400 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets by the Threadmill Home Linen Store

What you need to know: These are Certified Egyptian Cotton sheets by a brand that aims to make luxury goods affordable for everyone.

What you’ll love: These sateen-weave sheets are 400 thread count, Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified and boast the golden seal of authenticity.

What you should consider: You will need to machine wash them with room temperature water and tumble dry on low heat to ensure they last longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

700 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets by the Pure Parima Store

What you need to know: These triple luxe, 700 thread count sheets are Certified Egyptian Cotton and Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex.

What you’ll love: These premium Hotel Collection sheets are breathable and cooling. They feature a triple-embroidered stitch, which further adds to their quality.

What you should consider: These bed sheets are costly but appropriately priced given what they offer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

