On nippy nights, cozying up in flannel sheets not only keeps you warm, but also helps you cut down on heating costs. The napping on flannel, which is responsible for the fuzzy feeling of your favorite flannel shirt, creates air pockets that trap in body heat as you sleep.

Traditionally made from wool, flannel is now made from a whole host of materials. Flannel sheets vary in warmth and softness, depending on a number of factors, but the best ones will keep you toasty through the rest of the winter.

Material

Flannel today is made from a variety of materials:

Cotton is the most common material used in flannel sheets. For people who run warm at night or sweat, cotton flannel is moisture-wicking and breathable. The downside of cotton is that it can shrink in the wash. You can find organic cotton at a higher price.

is the most common material used in flannel sheets. For people who run warm at night or sweat, cotton flannel is moisture-wicking and breathable. The downside of cotton is that it can shrink in the wash. You can find organic cotton at a higher price. Microfiber is made from fine polyester fibers and is a synthetic material. It doesn’t shrink in the wash. Micro-flannel, as it’s also called, can feel fuzzier and maintain its softness longer than cotton flannel. The downside of synthetic flannel is that it isn’t breathable or moisture-wicking.

is made from fine polyester fibers and is a synthetic material. It doesn’t shrink in the wash. Micro-flannel, as it’s also called, can feel fuzzier and maintain its softness longer than cotton flannel. The downside of synthetic flannel is that it isn’t breathable or moisture-wicking. Cotton-polyester blends offer more breathability than microfiber sheets while also being less prone to shrinking. Flannel in general has a tendency to pill but cotton-polyester flannel is more prone to pilling than other flannel materials.

offer more breathability than microfiber sheets while also being less prone to shrinking. Flannel in general has a tendency to pill but cotton-polyester flannel is more prone to pilling than other flannel materials. Wool flannel sheets are harder to find but offer the most warmth. Wool sheets are soft, breathable and moisture-wicking.

Weight

Another factor to consider is the weight of flannel sheets, which is measured in grams per square meter. The higher the GSM, the denser and warmer the sheets. Typically, the higher the GSM, the better the quality and the tighter the weave. Look for 170 GSM or higher for heavier sheets or a lower one for more breathable sheets.

Feel

One of the perks of flannel sheets besides their warmth is their fuzzy feel. Brushed flannel sheets are run through a machine with fine metal teeth that lift tiny fibers from the woven surface and create napping. Flannel that’s brushed on both sides is called double-napped and is extra soft. Unbrushed flannel is also soft due to its loose weave. Low-quality flannel can feel rough.

Care

Flannel sheets are generally more durable than regular sheets and can last many years. Be sure to wash them properly, following their care instructions. Low-heat drying is recommended to prevent shrinkage or pilling.

Best flannel sheets

Mellanni Organic Cotton Flannel Sheets

These heavyweight flannel sheets have a GSM of 180 and are made of organic cotton. They are soft and become softer with each machine washing, with minimal pilling. They come in attractive patterns as well as solid colors.

Sold by Amazon

Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheets

Brushed three times for extra softness, these comfy flannel sheets come in winter-themed prints that are vibrant and classic. The cotton is breathable and you won’t overheat. The 170 GSM weight is warm.

Sold by Amazon

Great Bay Home Turkish Cotton Heavyweight Flannel Sheets

Soft and thick, these cozy flannel sheets are made from 190 GSM Turkish cotton. The simple patterns are lovely and the colors stay fast after repeated washings. They don’t pill or collect much lint.

Sold by Amazon

Shavel Home Products Micro-Flannel Sheets

These double-brushed flannel sheets are made from pill-free, shrink-proof polyester. They are just as warm as cotton flannel in the winter and can fit deep mattresses, including ones with toppers. Plus, they come in a lot of solid colors.

Sold by Amazon

Micro-Flannel Sheet Set with Pillowcases

Made from brushed micro-flannel, these warm sheets come in winter-themed patterns. The texture is soft and smooth. This lightweight alternative is great if you get too hot sleeping in regular flannel sheets.

Sold by Kohl’s

Pointehaven Flannel Sheet Set

These heavyweight cotton sheets are thick and warm. With their deep pockets, they offer a great fit. They soften up after a few washes and are durable to boot.

Sold by Kohl’s

Land’s End Velvet Flannel Sheet Set

Soft, durable and well-fitting, these flannel sheets wash nicely and wear well. The brushed flannel is thick and has a velvety texture. The set comes in extensive sizes and a bunch of solid colors. Plus, they’re so soft, you’ll never want to get out of bed.

Sold by Kohl’s

Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set

These low-cost flannel sheets are soft and come in fun patterns. The cotton is brushed and doesn’t pill after washing. They fit mattresses well up to 17 inches deep.

Sold by Kohl’s

Great Bay Home Cotton Printed Flannel Sheet Set

Made from 170 GSM weight Turkish cotton, these double-brushed sheets are the perfect set for winter. The patterns are seasonal and attractive. The high-quality cotton can last years. They’re not, however, designed for deeper mattresses.

Sold by Amazon

Bare Home Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

These double-brushed cotton flannel sheets are a good value. They come in a matching tote bag, which is an added perk. The fabric is soft and not treated with chemicals. The colors are rich.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

For down-home buffalo plaid sheets Great Bay Home’s flannel sheets are made from pre-shrunk Turkish cotton.

Comfort Spaces cotton flannel sheets come in interesting geometric patterns as well as traditional plaid and winter-themed patterns.



