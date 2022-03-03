Which Delta Roman tub faucets are best?

Whether you are intending to fully renovate your bathroom or simply need to replace a worn-out faucet, Delta Faucet is renowned for its high-quality, innovative and stylish bathroom equipment. They are available in many different designs to suit modern or traditional decors and come in a range of finishes.

As opposed to a wall or floor-mounted faucet, a roman faucet is designed to be installed on the deck or rim of the bathtub and usually requires a three-hole installation with the spout and taps being mounted individually. The Delta Woodhurst Roman Tub with Handshower has a high arch spout and two taps with quarter-turn levers. It includes a handy side sprayer and is available in either a stainless steel, chrome or bronze finish.

What to know before you buy a Delta Roman tub faucet

Design

Roman tub faucets are available in many different designs and styles to suit traditional and contemporary bathrooms. They are easily identified by their mounting configuration, with the taps and spout being separate elements that are installed on the rim of the bathtub. Additionally, a separate hand sprayer may be included, which is also mounted on the rim.

Materials and finish

High-quality faucets usually have a solid brass body and valves for durability, while the style and finish you choose essentially come down to aesthetics. Faucets designed for traditional bathrooms may use bronze, antique gold or chrome, whereas modern finishes such as brushed nickel, stainless steel or matte black are better suited to contemporary bathrooms.

What to look for in a quality Delta Roman tub faucet

Installation

It is important to note that many bathtubs have a narrow rim and cannot accept a roman faucet; therefore, it is essential to know if your bathtub is compatible. Additionally, if the tub is installed in an alcove, there needs to be enough room to fully turn on the taps. If you are replacing a worn-out roman faucet, this shouldn’t be an issue; however, on a new tub, it is vital to measure the rim and check the specifications of the desired faucet.

Taps and spout

The taps and spout are referred to as the trim and are often the only visible part of the faucet, with the valves and mixer mounted underneath. Spouts usually have a high arch and extend from the tub 6 to 10 inches. The taps can be in any number of designs, from quarter turn levers to round knobs or crossheads, whereas porcelain taps are often found on traditional faucets.

Extra features

Delta is an industry leader when it comes to innovation, and as such, they have incorporated many useful features into their designs. Some faucets include a handheld sprayer with a flexible hose, which is ideal for washing hair, bathing pets and cleaning hard-to-reach areas. Most Delta faucets now have a special coating that prevents limescale buildup, water spots and fingerprints.

How much you can expect to spend on a Delta Roman tub faucet

For a trim kit only that includes the taps and spout, expect to pay $150-$300. For a full kit, including the valves, mixer and a hand sprayer, the price can easily increase to over $500.

Delta roman tub faucet FAQ

Can I purchase new taps and spout for my existing Delta roman tub faucet?

A. Yes, you can. In fact, Delta sells the valve kit and the trim separately for this very reason. If your existing faucet is from another company, then the parts may not be interchangeable, so it is recommended to check with the manufacturer first.

Do I need a professional to install a Delta roman tub faucet?

A. This depends on the tub and the type of faucet. Some bathtubs don’t come pre-drilled, meaning the installer needs to drill the mounting holes in the correct location on the rim of the bath, which can be a costly mistake if done incorrectly. If you want to replace an existing faucet, then as long as the mounting configuration and water connections are the same, it can be done with a few basic hand tools.

What’s the best Delta Roman tub faucet to buy?

Top Delta Roman tub faucet

Delta Woodhurst Roman Tub with Handshower

What you need to know: This elegant faucet includes a side sprayer and is available in three metallic finishes.

What you’ll love: It features quarter-turn taps with levers and has a 9-inch spout reach. The shower has a wide spray coverage and touch-clean nozzles.

What you should consider: This faucet set does not include a drain kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Delta Roman tub faucet for the money

Delta Peerless Claymore Widespread Roman Tub Faucet

What you need to know: This budget-friendly faucet is made from solid brass with a brushed nickel finish.

What you’ll love: It has a minimalist design with a low-profile spout and lever taps. It can be installed in most tubs that have an 8- to 16-inch hole configuration.

What you should consider: The valves and mixer need to be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Delta Trinsic Roman Tub Faucet

What you need to know: This modern-looking faucet is available in various finishes, including matte black and Champagne bronze.

What you’ll love: It is made from high-quality brass and has a fixed arched spout with an 8-inch reach.

What you should consider: This modern trim may not be compatible with older Delta valve sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Gillespie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.