12 detox masks for facial skin rejuvenation

If you’ve been considering elevating your skin care routine, a face mask is a great place to start. They are normally used to target issues such as dry skin, overproduction of oil or brightening dull areas of your face. Masks can also detoxify your skin, drawing out impurities and cleansing your skin beyond what a cleanser or toner could. Applying face masks is a relaxing way to indulge in self care, whether you’re lounging at home alone or recreating the pleasures of a spa with friends or your partner.

What is a detox mask?

Your pores can become clogged with sweat, dirt and dead skin cells, causing bacteria and blemishes to fester. Detox face masks purify your skin using ingredients such as exfoliants, clay and acids, normally in the form of a cream or thick paste. Using detox masks also lets your other skin care products, such as acne treatment, lotion or cleansers, penetrate your pores to unclog them effectively.

How often should I use a detox mask?

As with any facial product that uses powerful ingredients, you should only use detox masks once or twice a week. Detox masks strip the skin, making the process harsh on your skin for everyday use. However, incorporating these masks a couple of times a week offers several benefits to your skin, including restoring firmness and elasticity.

Do I need to wash my face after a detox mask?

This is usually indicated on the label, but it’s important to wash your face before applying a detox mask, even though you may end up rinsing your face after using it. If you have makeup or other products on your skin when applying the mask, it won’t reach your skin as it should.

Top detox masks for acne-prone skin

Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Detoxifying Face Mask

Made without fragrances for sensitive skin, this clay mask has a whipped paste texture with exfoliating charcoal beads to breach clogged pores. Salicylic acid digs deep into your skin to brighten, clarify and neutralize oil production.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Teami Blends Green Tea Blend Detox Mask

Specifically formulated for acne-prone skin, this mask uses green tea and botanical essence to calm and soothe your face. The clay draws out oil and dries out blackheads and blemishes. This formula has no artificial fragrances, coloring or preservatives to ensure a clean product.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Tata Harper Purifying Mask Cleansing Detox Treatment

Meant for absorbing oil from pores, this mask combats pollution and heals your damaged skin using star aster and papaya extract. The packaging and formula are both sustainably crafted with clean ingredients and recyclable components.

Sold by Sephora

Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask

This mask uses non-drying ingredients while still reducing oil and cleansing pores. Its volcanic ash gently heats up skin to open and extract dirt from pores, all while melting away layers of dead skin and buildup. It shifts from green to red to indicate activation, and results in closed, clean pores and moisturized skin.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top detox masks for dry skin

Tula Detox in a Jar Exfoliating Treatment Mask

This mask features probiotics to enrich skin during and after pore cleansing. Clay and volcanic sand work together to pull impurities while shea butter and rice extract, soothe and hydrate rough skin. This formula focuses on restoring radiance to your skin.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Loli Beauty Matcha Coconut Paste Detox and Purifying Chlorophyll Mask

Water-activated and made from organic superfoods, this mask is loaded with hydrating ingredients for dry skin. Coconut milk, a key element, offers fatty acids to soothe your skin. This product includes collagen boosters to encourage healthy skin development after use.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Buttah Charcoal Detox Mask

While the clay absorbs the oil and grime, ingredients such as shea butter, argan oil and sodium hyaluronate work to restore hydration to your skin. This mask smooths out uneven texture in addition to its detoxing components.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Follain Dual Detox Mask: Purify and Resurface

This targets dullness and dryness using root and fruit extracts high in vitamin C and antioxidants. It features lactic, glycolic and salicylic acids to reduce oil shine and draw out a natural glow while exfoliating your skin.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top detox masks for quick results

Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask

If you don’t have a lot of time on your hands, this mask can provide results in 10 minutes or sooner using clay, caffeine and antioxidants. This formula exfoliates, purifies and illuminates dull skin, offering a natural glow upon rinsing while shrinking your pores.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Burt’s Bees Detoxifying Charcoal Sheet Mask

This mask uses charcoal and honey to create a dual-action formula that both purifies and softens your skin in only two minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Peel Off Mask

Using tomato extract as a key ingredient, this mask removes dead skin and oil in combination with charcoal to deliver a natural glow. It’s applied and dries as a peeling formula, can be removed in under 10 minutes and is free of parabens and silicone.

Sold by Amazon

Aveeno Oat Mask with Moringa Seed Extract

With hydration in mind, this mask cleanses pores, but focuses closely on restoring a buttery, soft texture to your skin and improving overall skin health. Leave on for as few as five minutes and rinse for quick application.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Isabella Acitelli writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.