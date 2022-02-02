Which flushable wipe is the best?

Flushable wipes are a convenient household item that has a surprising number of uses. They are pre-moistened and come in compact containers that can easily travel in cars and purses or be stored in your nursery or bathroom.

Flushable wipes can be used for adults, children and even babies since many of them come with essential oils that are gentle on sensitive skin. In addition to cleaning up after bowel movements, flushable wipes can be used for wiping down baby items or anything that needs freshening. They are excellent for camping and sporting events where keeping your hands and personal items clean can be challenging. Many flushable wipes are also biodegradable which helps the environment. For their comfort and biodegradability, the top choice is the Jackson Reece Kinder by Nature Water-Based Baby Wipes.

What to know before you buy flushable wipes

Not all flushable wipes are biodegradable

Though most wipes on the market look and feel the same and most serve the same general uses, there are important differences with biodegradable wipes. Many standard wipes are made from plastics like polyester or polypropylene that take years to break down and add to the challenge of fast-filling landfills. Biodegradable wipes typically break down in a matter of months — some even in a few weeks. The natural materials in biodegradable wipes make them a much better choice to discard.

Not all flushable wipes are for babies only

Parents of new babies are rarely seen without a container of flushable wipes. These wipes are excellent at cleaning baby bottoms with extra moisture and gentle additives that won’t irritate their skin. However, all the benefits of these wipes can also be enjoyed by adults, plus some have extra scent and thickness to help with odors or other on-the-spot needs that may arise.

Not all flushable wipes are made from the same materials

Many wipes are made from plastics, while biodegradable wipes are made from cotton, bamboo or wood pulp. Additionally, pay close attention to the additives that give your wipes moisture and scent. Some are natural oils that are easy on the skin, but others are harsh chemicals that can cause irritation if used frequently.

What to look for in a quality flushable wipe

Bulk count

Look for flushable wipes that come in bulk-count containers. Purchasing flushable wipes this way is less expensive and typically a better option for active household use. Travel containers usually contain 10 or fewer wipes so that the container can be easily slid into purses, glove compartments or diaper bags.

Scent

Not all flushable wipes are scented, but of the ones that are, make sure you check from where the scent is originating. Some flushable wipes incorporate chemical fragrances, while many others have turned to essential oils and plant-based extracts that are natural and often less irritating to the skin.

Free of chemicals

Look for flushable wipes that are free of chemicals like sulfates, chlorine and formaldehyde. Paraben is a preservative used in some flushable wipes and other consumer products. Studies have shown it can affect hormone function, so wipes without paraben are recommended.

How much you can expect to spend on flushable wipes

Flushable wipes can cost between $0.04-$0.37 per wipe depending on whether they are being used for personal or household use. Flushable wipes sold in bulk cost less, while wipes that are used for more sensitive areas of skin tend to cost the most.

Flushable wipe FAQ

How do I keep flushable wipes from drying out?

A. The type of container can make a big difference. If you struggle to keep the adhesive flap re-sealed after multiple uses with some containers, consider packages with airtight snap-on lids. The key is to make sure whatever container you use is tightly shut when you are done.

What is viscose rayon on the ingredient list?

A. Viscose rayon is made from wood pulp that is converted to cellulose. It is biodegradable and best known for the extra thickness it provides flushable wipes.

What’s the best flushable wipe to buy?

Top flushable wipe

Jackson Reece Kinder by Nature Water-Based Baby Wipes

What you need to know: From an environmentally-friendly company, these flushable wipes are soft, moist and completely biodegradable.

What you’ll love: These flushable wipes are 99% water and only one percent plant-derived extracts. Approved by pediatricians, they are hypoallergenic and usable for children with eczema and other skin sensitivities. They are free of any plastics.

What you should consider: It can be challenging to retrieve a single flushable wipe from the container.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flushable wipe for the money

Aleva Naturals Bamboo Baby Wipes

What you need to know: For the environmentally-conscious consumer, these wipes break down in just three weeks and are excellent for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: These ultra-soft wipes are certified vegan with no harsh chemicals. They are free of sulfates, paraben, chlorine and phenoxyethanol. Sensitive skin welcomes the aloe vera, chamomile, lavender oil and tea tree oil.

What you should consider: These wipes have a tendency to stick together out of the container and are slightly thin for some preferences.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Natracare Organic Cotton Baby Wipes

What you need to know: Infused with essential oils, these wipes are very soft and thicker than most wipes which makes them extra comfortable and easy to use.

What you’ll love: These flushable wipes are 100% organic cotton. They are pH-balanced and free of alcohol, parabens and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS). They are made with chamomile, linden and apricot oils and have a pleasant scent.

What you should consider: The scent can be a bit strong for some users. They are more expensive than most other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb



