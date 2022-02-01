Which shirt for crabbing is best?

The best time for crabbing is in the spring, fall or early winter, though some species of crabs are also prevalent in summertime, depending on the region. If you’re interested in taking up crabbing as a pastime, you need to dress accordingly. Luckily, quite a few options work well for crabbing. For warmer weather, the Columbia PFG Bahama II Short Sleeve Fishing Shirt is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a shirt for crabbing

Weather and season

For the most part, crabs are most active in warm, mild weather. The best time to fish for these crustaceans is when the water temperature is around 65 degrees or so. That’s why in the Southern United States, it’s possible to get a major catch anytime from fall through December. You can also find crabs in nearly any weather, though they’re less abundant after heavy rainfall.

Layering up

The temperature plays a big part in the clothes you wear. If, for instance, you plan to go crabbing when it’s particularly chilly, you’ll need to layer up. This means donning a base layer, mid-layer and outer layer. The base layer should be moisture-wicking to keep sweat from sticking to your skin. If you go crabbing early in the morning or expect the day to warm up while you’re out, choose a thin base layer that won’t trap too much heat.

In cold weather, you should wear other layers as well. Choose an insulating middle layer such as a sweater or zip-up shirt. For the outermost layer, grab a shell coat or fishing jacket that will prevent the water from getting through your clothes to your skin.

Whatever layers you pick, make sure they’re easy to remove. That way, you can stay out for hours without needing to head back for a change of clothes. Also, make sure the clothes don’t restrict your movements or it could detract from the entire crabbing experience.

Material

The best clothes — tops and bottoms — for water-based recreational activities such as crabbing and fishing are quick-drying, moisture-wicking and insulating.

Some manufacturers use thermal solutions in their base and middle layers. Columbia, for example, uses Omni-Heat, a thermal reflective technology that traps body heat and keeps the wearer warm. However, a base layer made from either Merino wool or Smartwool will keep you warm as well.

Other popular options include polyester, nylon and polypropylene. These materials dry fast, wick away moisture and are durable. They are also breathable and, in some cases, offer protection against the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

What to look for in a quality shirt for crabbing

UV protection

Sunscreen helps prevent UV damage, but if you really want to protect your skin and prevent long-term health issues, it helps to have clothes with UV-blocking technology, too. Even if the sun isn’t directly shining while you’re out, some of the sun’s UV rays can still reach you through the clouds.

Some shirts and other outwear have an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) rating. Ratings vary from clothing to clothing, but the higher the rating, the better the garment is at absorbing or blocking the sun’s rays. A UPF rating of 30 to 50 will provide good protection, while a UPF 50+ rating will block nearly all of the sun’s rays.

Besides UPF rating, there are a few other things that affect how well a clothing item will protect you from the sun, including:

Material: Some fabrics, including polyester and high-tech options, block UV rays better than others.

Some fabrics, including polyester and high-tech options, block UV rays better than others. Fabric density: Denser, more tightly woven fibers offer the most protection.

Denser, more tightly woven fibers offer the most protection. Dyes: Darker colors are generally better at keeping the UV rays out than lighter colors.

Darker colors are generally better at keeping the UV rays out than lighter colors. Coverage: Clothes that cover more of your skin offer more protection.

Clothes that cover more of your skin offer more protection. Fit: Looser attire blocks more than tight-fitting clothes.

If your clothes get wet, they will lose some of their UV protection as well, which is why it’s a good idea to wear quick-drying layers.

Size

Shirts for crabbing follow standard sizing conventions. Some manufacturers only offer men’s or women’s apparel, while others provide unisex options as well. Regardless, sizes typically range from extra-small (XS) to extra-extra-large (2XL or XXL). Often, size charts also list chest, waist and front length measurements in inches.

Sleeves

Shirt sleeves vary in length. Long-sleeved shirts provide additional protection against the sun and weather. Shorter sleeves will help keep you cool on hot days and allow for unrestricted movement in the water.

Other features

For any type of sport or outdoor activity, including fishing and crabbing, you’ll want something that’s moisture-wicking, breathable and non-restrictive.

Some shirts, especially those constructed from synthetic materials or blends, have “Dri-fit” technology, which essentially means they offer moisture-wicking.

Besides this, your clothes should dry quickly so water or sweat doesn’t dry on your skin and cause a chill. At the same time, they should be breathable and loose enough for you to move around in.

How much you can expect to spend on a shirt for crabbing

Generally, they cost around $15-$50, depending on the materials and added features.

Shirt for crabbing FAQ

What other accessories or clothes should I wear for crabbing?

A. Wear insulating gloves to protect your hands, full-length waders or bibs for the bottom layer, boots and a hat or sunglasses to block the sun from your eyes. Always bring sunscreen as well.

What tools or equipment do I need for crabbing?

A. This depends on the environment. For recreational crabbing, you’ll need bait and something to catch the crabs in — this could be crab traps, nets or lines. You’ll also need an ice chest filled with ice to keep your catch fresh. Make sure you have a license for your area, too.

What are the best shirts for crabbing to buy?

Top shirt for crabbing

Columbia PFG Bahama II UPF 30 Short Sleeve Fishing Shirt

What you need to know: This UV-blocking shirt is loose-fitting, breathable and comfortable enough for a day of crabbing or fishing.

What you’ll love: Constructed with nylon, this shirt offers a 30 to 50 UPF rating to keep the sun’s rays from penetrating to your skin. It also comes with two chest pockets for convenient storage of small items. On the shoulders, there are hidden vents for extra airflow.

What you should consider: Since it has short sleeves, it doesn’t provide full coverage of the arms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top shirt for crabbing for money

Little Donkey Andy UPF 50+ UV Protection Shirt

What you need to know: This quick-drying, breathable shirt has adjustable sleeves and advanced UV protection.

What you’ll love: Available in 31 colors, it features back vents for extra cooling on hot days. The sleeves range from short to full length for optimal coverage. Plus, with 50+ UV protection, the shirt will protect you from nearly all of the sun’s rays.

What you should consider: It runs large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bassdash Fishing T-Shirt

What you need to know: This long-sleeved shirt is form-fitting and fashionable, but it’s also designed to protect the wearer while fishing, crabbing or hiking.

What you’ll love: The shirt offers 50+ UPF protection. It’s elastic, moisture-wicking and has a mesh backing for maximum breathability. It also features flat lock seams for chafe-free comfort.

What you should consider: The material shows stains easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

