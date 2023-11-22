It’s really time they warmed up

If you’ve found your way here, you probably have a friend, family member or partner who’s always cold. You’ll find them curled up under a pile of blankets from October until April, and whenever you see them out of the house, they’re complaining about cold extremities.

But you love them for it, so you’re looking for the best gifts for people who are always cold. From beanies and scarves to slippers and wearable blankets, there’s something to warm up even the most perpetually chilly person you know.

Best slippers

UGG, Maxi Curly Slide Slipper

For the person with cold feet. Literally.

These UGG slippers aren’t cheap, but they’re incredibly warm. They come in black, pink or sand finishes, in sizes 5 to 12. It’s worth noting that they’re made of real sheepskin, so you don’t want to buy them for a vegetarian or vegan in your life.

warmies, Intelex Fully Microwavable Slippers

Nuke these slippers.

When it comes to warming up cold toes, these slippers go above and beyond. You can put them in the microwave and they come out toasty. It’s like slipping your feet into a warm bath, except drier. If the person you’re buying for always has cold feet, this is a great gift. They might even stop putting their cold feet on you to warm them up.

Best loungewear

Big Blanket Co, Hideout Hoodie

Because who doesn’t want to wear a blanket?

This is a wearable blanket in the form of a huge hoodie. It’s made from sherpa-lined fleece material and has some great features, such as thumb holes in the ends of the sleeves and big zippered pockets. It even has a built-in eye mask to help wearers catch some extra Z’s.

Yeokou, Sherpa-Lined Athletic Jogger

Cute and cozy.

While they look like regular joggers from the outside, these have a cozy secret — they’re lined with sherpa fleece for extra warmth. They’re nice for lounging around the house, but they’re also stylish streetwear for those with a sporty look.

Thermajohn , Long Johns Thermal Underwear for Men Fleece-Lined Base-Layer Set

Give the gift of a toasty base layer.

You get matching tops and bottoms in this thermal underwear set. While many base layers are thin, these have a fleece lining, so they’re perfect for anyone who complains of the cold more than most. They can be worn under regular clothes for some much-needed extra insulation. They even come in a Christmas print, if you want to buy a festive gift.

Best jackets

Everest, Long Hooded Puffer

It’s like walking around in a quilt.

The cold person in your life won’t be able to complain about being chilly once they own this puffer jacket. It’s extremely well-insulated and has a water-resistant exterior, so rain won’t keep them home. Everest is an editors’ favorite brand for being women-owned and having inclusive sizing.

ororo, Women’s Slim Fit Heated Jacket With Battery Pack and Detachable Hood

This jacket is a literal heater.

With three heating panels — two in the front and one on the back — this jacket will keep the wearer warm even on the coldest of days. It’s USB-rechargeable and can run for up to 10 hours on low or three hours on high. It’s water-resistant and machine-washable.

More of the best outdoor accessories

QUEENFUR, Slouchy Knit Beanie

Beanies never go out of style.

This beanie is perfect for the person who wants to stay warm and look good doing it. It has a slouchy fit and a faux fur pom-pom. It comes in 34 color variations, including black with a black pompom, burgundy with a beige pompom and olive with a brown pompom. And if you can’t decide on the hue, you can buy a pack with two beanies of different colors.

NEOSAN, Thick Ribbed Infinity Circle Scarf

Infinitely warm.

Made from a soft acrylic yarn, this scarf keeps the wearer warm and feels good against the skin. It has an infinity design, which means it’s a closed loop that can be wrapped around the neck in a range of ways. Some people prefer this to dealing with loose scarf ends.

LCXSHYE, Faux Fur Earmuffs

Nobody’s too cool for earmuffs on a cold day.

Sometimes a hat, scarf, gloves and thick coat aren’t enough — that’s when it’s time to call on earmuffs. These are made from a soft faux fur with thick padding. The band fits comfortably, and they fold so they take up less space when not in use.

UGG, Women’s Classic Short II Fashion Boot

We all know they’re ugly, but they sure are warm.

These suede sheepskin-lined boots are a practical choice for cold weather. They’re comfortable to wear and incredibly warm. They come in 15 colors, including gray, navy and emerald green.

Best blankets

Anthropologie, Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket

A cruelty-free fur throw.

Measuring 50 by 70 inches, this large throw blanket is perfect for someone to wrap themself up in. And it looks good thrown over a couch or the end of a bed when it’s not being used for warmth. It comes in six colors, including black and white, moss and bronze. It has an amazingly soft faux-fur finish.

Big Blanket Co, Original Stretch Blanket

For the person who wants to cozy up with their friends.

At 10-foot-by-10-foot, this is a blanket made to share. It stretches across a whole couch with room to spare, so it’s great for cozy winter gatherings with friends or family. Of course, the poor cold soul you’re buying for might prefer to wrap themself up into a giant blanket burrito — it’s their call.

Westinghouse, Electric Heated Throw Blanket

This easy-to-operate heated throw proved cozy and warmed up evenly in our testing.

Our tester loved this easy-to-use and cozy heated blanket, so it’s sure to impress anyone who’s lacking warmth. It’s easy to use, too — simply press the “plus” button to increase the heat or the “minus” button to decrease the heat.

Nodpod, Body Compact Weighted Blanket

Know someone who’s always cold and stressed out? This is the gift for them.

This compact weighted blanket is just the right size for someone to throw over their lap or their shoulders. It’s a great choice for someone who complains of being cold while they work. Plus, since it’s weighted, it comes with added relaxation properties.

Best heated back massager and foot massager

Papillon, Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat

This device gives massages and warms people up. Who could need more?

While this back massager is more focused on its massage capabilities, it also warms up. It only heats to a low temperature to keep skin from being burned, but it’s enough to satisfy people always complaining of being chilly.

MOUNTRAX, Foot Massager Machine with Heat

A foot massager with a toasty twist.

Users stick their feet inside this machine and it not only massages their feet, but also warms them up — delightful. The heating, kneading and air compression settings are controlled independently, letting people tailor their foot massage just how they like it.

Best heaters

andily, Compact Space Heater

It’s like sitting by the fire for the digital age.

If you’re buying for someone who’s always cold, even when they’re at home, they might appreciate this compact space heater. It’s small enough to carry from room to room, so they always have heat, wherever they are. It has three modes and a thermostat to control the temperature.

Live Fine, Towel Warmer

A warmed towel is beyond luxurious.

Pop a towel inside and this device warms it. If you know someone who hates getting out of the shower or tub because it’s too cold once they’re away from the warm water, they’re sure to appreciate this. It makes every shower or bath luxurious, ending with a warmed towel.

