When Amazon held its annual Prime Day in July, you may have been too preoccupied with barbecues and trips to the beach to think about your holiday decor. But even if you missed out on savings this summer, you can still deck the halls without breaking the bank. Prime Big Deal Days 2023 offers another opportunity to find the perfect decorations for all your holiday gatherings at a great price.

Whether you’re looking for a Halloween inflatable to finish off your haunted yard display this spooky season, a festive tablecloth to dress up your Thanksgiving table, a Christmas wreath to welcome guests to your home or a table centerpiece for your Hannukah dinner, these deals can help you get in the holiday spirit and save you some money no matter what you’re celebrating.

Halloween decorations

Vipush Halloween Blow-Up Magic Ball Inflatable 30% OFF

This 6-foot-tall crystal ball inflatable will be the perfect centerpiece for your yard’s Halloween display. It features a spooky ghost and fun jack-o’-lanterns inside the ball and a witch’s hat sitting on top. It also has built-in rotating LED lights that will bring trick-or-treaters to your house. Best of all, it takes just a minute to inflate.

Lyhope Hanging Halloween Spider Web Lights 43% OFF

These battery-operated lights will look great hanging in your window on Halloween night. They offer two lighting modes, so you can choose steady or slow fade depending on your mood. The lights also have a timer function that has them illuminate for six hours and then turn off for 18. They come with a suction-cup hook and an adhesive hook, giving you two hanging options.

Geeory Halloween Tablecloth 42% OFF

Get the table ready for your Halloween party with this fun tablecloth. Its black-and-white design features a pattern with a mix of skulls, spiderwebs, bats, ghosts and pumpkins that will get both children and adults in a festive mood. It’s large enough to cover rectangular tables that seat four to eight people and is made of a water-resistant, machine-washable burlap-like material that’s easy to care for.

Peiduo Inflatable Pumpkin Decorations 20% OFF

This 4-foot-tall inflatable decoration featuring three jack-o’-lanterns with unique expressions sitting on top of one another can add some fun to your yard this Halloween. The pumpkins contain orange LED lights that help them stand out even after dark. The built-in fan also quickly inflates the decoration in just a few minutes — and you don’t have to worry about the pumpkins blowing away in the wind with the included stakes.

Thanksgiving decorations

Anlass Thanksgiving Checkered Tablecloth 13% OFF

Available in yellow or orange-red, this polyester tablecloth will dress up your Thanksgiving table and protect it from spills. It features a checkered design with different fall leaves in each box and comes in four sizes to fit most tables. It’s also easy to care for because it’s machine-washable and resists wrinkling.

Lulu Home Thanksgiving Metal Turkey Stakes 27% OFF

This set of two adorable metal turkeys is the perfect way to decorate your yard for Thanksgiving. The turkeys’ bodies are made up of pumpkins, while their tail feathers are fall leaves. The stakes are durable, rustproof and waterproof, so they’re suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They’re also easy to insert in soil, so you can add them to potted plants, flower pots and more.

Kurala Metal Turkey Tea Light Candle Holders, Pack of 6 19% OFF

Set the perfect mood for your Thanksgiving dinner with these turkey-shaped tea-light holders. They’re made of durable metal and can be used both inside and outside your home. They also work well with either traditional tealight candles or LED tealights. In addition to your table, they’re perfect for dressing up a mantel, bookshelf or console table.

Luditek Lighted Fall Garland 24% OFF

This fun garland is made of faux fall leaves and features warm yellow LED lights to create the perfect ambiance for your Thanksgiving celebrations. It’s battery-operated, so you can use it to decorate anywhere, even if there isn’t an outlet nearby. It’s slightly bendable, too, so you can easily drape it over a mantel or table — or wrap it around banisters and doorways.

Christmas decoration

FunFanso 7-Foot Giant Snowman Christmas Inflatable 33% OFF

With his classic top hat and fun striped scarf, this snowman inflatable is the perfect addition to any holiday light display. It has a built-in white light strip to illuminate it after dark and a built-in blower to inflate it in just a few minutes. The snowman is also made of durable, high-density polyester and comes with stakes, ropes and sandbags to ensure he stays in place until Christmas Day.

National Tree Company Artificial Dunhill Fir 6.5-Foot Christmas Tree 58% OFF

This lifelike artificial tree will be the centerpiece of your Christmas celebrations for years to come. It features sturdy, fire-resistant needles and pre-attached, hinged branches that drop down and fold up for easy storage. They also have some flexibility, so you can shape the tree for a fuller look. It includes a durable metal base, too.

Hanukkah decorations

DII Hanukkah Dish Towel Set 31% OFF

Get your kitchen ready for the Festival of Lights with this Hanukkah-themed towel set. The towels are made of 100% cotton and machine-washable for easy cleaning. They’re not just decorative, either — they work well for drying and cleaning all the dishes at your Hannukah dinner.

Holidayana 10-Foot Hanukkah Yard Inflatable 22% OFF

This impressively large Hanukkah inflatable will be the envy of your neighborhood. But its size doesn’t mean it’s difficult to set up — the built-in fan inflates it in just a few minutes. It also has its own LED lights to illuminate it after dark. You get all the stakes, tie-downs and ropes needed to secure it, too.

The Dreidel Company Classic Hannukah Mini Menorah 33% OFF

This classic menorah is perfect for a dorm room, apartment or office because its mini size makes it easy to store. It also makes an excellent first menorah for children. It comes with eight mini Hannukah candles and a decorative box perfect for gift-giving.

Alaza Vintage Star of David Table Runner 50% OFF

This polyester table runner features a blue-and-white design with a repeating Star of David pattern ideal for your Hannukah table. The material features durable, double-sided printing that holds up well to regular use. It’s also wrinkle-resistant and offers excellent heat resistance.

