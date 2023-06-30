AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This Tuesday is the Fourth of July, Independence Day, and around America folks will celebrate with parades, family gatherings, and parties, ending the night with fireworks.

People will attend fireworks shows at local venues but ironically in most cases, people will take celebrating Independence Day into their own hands which can be dangerous.

According to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission 2022 Fireworks Annual Report, 11 people died from fireworks-related injuries last year, firecrackers were the most dangerous injuring 1,300 people, and 600 were injured from sparklers. Officials said over 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for injuries sustained from all types of fireworks.

The report detailed that consumers should be aware that 73% of fireworks-related injuries happened in the weeks leading up to or after the Fourth of July. Officials said 38% of the injuries were burns and most of the injuries were sustained on the hands and fingers or the face of the victims.

Sparklers can be a safer option for children to celebrate while adults light the more dangerous fireworks. However, according to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, sparklers can become very hot as well averaging between 1,800 to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit when lit which can cause burns or other injuries.

The American Pyrotechnics Association encourages people to never light or hold more than one sparkler at a time, and to keep them at an arm’s length away from the body. APO also recommends adults closely supervise children under the age of 12.

Here’s what the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends you do for fireworks safety:

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

In addition to following your state and local laws around fireworks, here’s what else the Department of Homeland Security recommends:

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding them.

Never place a part of your body directly over a firework or hold a firework in your hand when lighting.

Only light one firework at a time.