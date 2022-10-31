Before the little blue hedgehog was officially named Sonic the Hedgehog, his creators affectionately referred to him as Mr. Needlemouse.

Which Sonic costumes for adults are best?

Sega megastar Sonic the Hedgehog is a popular Halloween costume, but getting it all can be challenging. That’s why the best Sonic costume for adults is a onesie. It does a great job blanketing your whole body in blue without getting too complex, the tail and spikes along the back are easy to showcase and the hood is the perfect canvas for his face. A top pick is the Onesie Sonic Costume for Adults by Ogu’ Deal.

What to know before you buy a Sonic costume for adults

Main costume

The best Sonic costume for adults will morph you into a blue hedgehog with an adorable face, pointy ears, long legs and spikes molded into a cool mane. You can collect all of those pieces separately to create a killer costume, though getting a single onesie is far more manageable for most.

Should you choose the onesie option, you will be getting a comfortable Sonic costume you can go out in on Halloween and soft pajamas you can wear the rest of the year. However, don’t let the casual nature of an adult onesie fool you. Its features should be on point, with plush stuffing inside its tail, quills, ears, snout and nose.

Accessories

While you can stop at the single bright blue bodysuit, you might consider adding white gloves and red shoes or plush red slippers to your Sonic Halloween costume. If you don’t already own red shoes and you will be taking your ensemble out on the town, a quick and easy solution is red silicone shoe covers. The added benefit is that your shoes will be protected if it rains.

Create a costume

If a Sonic onesie isn’t your style, and you are up for the challenge, try piecing an ensemble together since packaged Sonic Halloween costumes are low in availability.

Start with a Sonic fleece cap, add a pair of Sonic ultra-plush gloves, then combine those with a blue unitard and matching blue shorts. It’s also a great excuse to pick up a pair of red shoes.

What to look for in a quality Sonic costume for adults

Construction

No matter what type of Sonic costume you end up with, the fabric should be soft and comfortable. The seams of each piece should line up to create one cohesive ensemble.

While there are many sturdy closure options, zippers are usually best because they are quick, easy and tend to last longer.

Plush details

Sonic Halloween costume onesies include several details that require stuffing. Since you should be able to lounge or sleep in it when Halloween is over, make sure the filling is soft and plush.

Sizing

As you shop for your Sonic costume onesie for adults, you should pay attention to the recommended heights listed on the sizing charts, as that will be the key to your perfect fit.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sonic costume for adults

You will spend between $30-$80 on a Sonic costume onesie or hooded blanket. Add $40 if you want to include accessories such as the Sonic slippers and gloves.

Sonic costume for adults FAQ

What kind of face mask goes with your Sonic costume?

A. You can go with a blue face mask that blends in or pick up a cool Sonic face mask to complement your costume.

What are some alternative shopping tips for Sonic costumes?

A. Try searching in the children’s section. For example, this children’s Sonic hoodie can easily be made into an adult Sonic costume because it goes up to children’s size XXL.

What are the best Sonic costumes for adults to buy?

Top Sonic costume for adults

Onesie Sonic Costume for Adults by Ogu’ Deal

What you need to know: This deluxe Sonic costume onesie is a quick and easy Halloween choice that looks great and is available in sizes XS-XL.

What you’ll love: Step into this ensemble to instantly transform into Sonic the Hedgehog. It’s made from polar fleece to maximize comfort and warmth. It features a plush nose, ears, quills and a tail. The eyes are embroidered, and it closes with a front zipper.

What you should consider: To elevate this look, invest a little more and get Sonic’s shoes and gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sonic costume for adults for the money

Sonic Hooded Blanket by the Great Eastern Store

What you need to know: It’s the ultimate low-commitment, one-size-fits-most Sonic costume you can simply put on and go.

What you’ll love: It’s an effortless Sonic Halloween costume. You can go all out by wearing blue and draping it over your shoulders, or you can wear it over your clothes. The hood boasts Sonic’s spikes and facial features. Buy it for Halloween, use it all year.

What you should consider: It’s a hooded blanket, but no one else needs to know.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sonic Onesie Costume by Noodlesklobber

What you need to know: This is a custom Sonic Halloween costume onesie for adults made with high-quality materials.

What you’ll love: It is handcrafted from an ultra-soft, anti-pill fleece, built to withstand heavy use so that you can use it as more than a Sonic costume for one night. It comes in sizes XS-XL, but it can be custom-made to fit anyone.

What you should consider: While it is handmade, it is on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.