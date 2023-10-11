Many items you use every day are on sale now for Prime Day

There’s no doubt that you’ll find unbeatable prices on gadgets, TVs and beauty products on Prime Day. However, Amazon also offers significant deals on many of the household basics you use every day — and they’re live now.

Things like cleaning supplies and personal care products are discounted for Prime Day, so you can shop now and save big. We’ve compiled our favorite deals on everyday items below to give you a head start on saving.

The following deals were updated on Oct. 11th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Best everyday essentials to shop for on Prime Day

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 66% OFF

These wipes will keep the surfaces in your home clean and sanitized, as they are infused with a disinfectant that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. The canister contains 35 wipes. They are made by one of the most trusted brands in household cleaning products.

Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponges Set 54% OFF

These well-made, teardrop-shaped makeup sponges blend all types of liquid and cream makeup to create a flawless finish. The pointed tip lets you easily work around the eye area and blend with precision. Made without latex, this pack of five colorful sponges is easy to wash and reuse.

Duracell Coppertop AAA Power Boost Batteries 27% OFF

Duracell is one of the most trusted brands in batteries, and AAA batteries are essential for powering many types of gadgets and toys. This pack includes 24 alkaline AAA batteries by the brand and is available at a special Prime Day price. Duracell batteries are known for lasting longer than many competitors, which also adds to the value.

Frito-Lay Variety Pack, 40-Count 20% OFF

From packing lunches to serving food to the gang, this bundle of Frito-Lay snacks is perfect for sharing. It includes 40 individual bags of fan favorites, such as Cheetos, Doritos, Funyuns, Fritos Corn Chips and various flavors of Lay’s and Ruffles potato chips.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 14% OFF

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this gentle cleanser protects and moisturizes while it cleans. It’s also suitable for those who have eczema and dry skin. The lightweight cleanser is fragrance-free and doesn’t contain parabens. You can feel confident using it, as it’s made by a brand that’s recommended by dermatologists.

Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues, 8 Family Boxes 25% OFF

Puffs are already some of the softest tissues on the market. However, these top many competing brands, thanks to the infusion of soothing lotion. Although they are gentle on the skin, they are also strong enough to handle major sniffles and sneezes. The pack includes eight boxes with nearly 1,000 tissues.

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes 25% OFF

Removing makeup is easy with Neutrogena’s towelettes. Made with gentle yet effective cleansers, they wipe away makeup that’s often difficult to remove, including waterproof formulas. They’re also eco-friendly, as they’re made of compostable, plant-based fibers that break down easily. Plus, they’re fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin.

Method All-Purpose Cleaner, French Lavender 40% OFF

Effective cleaning doesn’t have to mean using harsh chemicals. Method makes plant-based spray cleaners that tackle dirt while being safe for the environment. They are also suitable for numerous cleaning tasks around the house. This pack includes eight 28-ounce bottles of biodegradable cleanser with a fresh lavender scent.

Other Prime Day deals on everyday essentials

