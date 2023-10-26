The best Lululemon deals we’ve seen so far

Known for its stylish workout wear that’s also comfortable for lounging in, athleisure brand Lululemon was a hit during the pandemic and only continues to grow in popularity. While the products are not exactly budget-friendly, Lululemon’s fans swear by the brand’s buttery-soft tank tops and no-slip leggings.

For those eager to get their hands on Lululemon apparel at a discount, Black Friday (Nov. 24) and the days leading up to it are the best times to shop (the brand’s year-round We Made Too Much Sale is also worth regularly checking). Not only does BestReviews test products in real-life scenarios, but we also help you stay up to date on the best deals, including Lululemon Black Friday deals. Popular Lululemon items like the lightweight Align High-Rise Pant and water-repellent Expeditionist Jacket are on sale now, so you can start saving right away.

Black Friday leggings deals

25% OFF

Those who are tired of constantly sweating through their athletic wear will want to check out these fast-drying leggings that actively work to pull moisture away before they can slow you down. The supportive, four-way stretch maintains its shape so that it won’t stretch out by the end of a workout.

33% OFF

These almost weightless leggings are buttery soft and give a barely-there sensation that allows you to flow during a yoga session. Since they were designed for yoga, you can be sure they’ll give you the freedom to stretch or bend in any direction. Available in two dozen colors, they look great, too.

Other Lululemon deals worth checking out

InStill High-Rise Tights offer plenty of support to steady every pose during a yoga class. 46% OFF

Go from the gym to the grocery store in the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu. 25% OFF

Men’s clothing deals

33% OFF

From working out to hanging out, these basic joggers will be comfortable from morning to night. They’re naturally breathable and designed to give you room throughout the glutes and thighs and taper at the hem.

23% OFF

Throw on this cotton-blend half-zip pullover to watch a football game or head to the gym. The soft, textured double-knit material elevates the look and keeps you warm. It comes in four neutral colors, including blue and heathered black.

Other Lululemon deals worth checking out

Dress it up or comfortably hang with friends in the Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Button-Up. 50% OFF

The Lululemon Expeditionist Jacket is water-repellant to tackle any activity. 33% OFF

Women’s clothing deals

60% OFF

Originally designed for running, this skirt is made of sweat-wicking material that dries quickly and has a built-in liner. Plus, it features strategic ventilation that allows you to move freely while maxing out your stride or going for a walk.

43% OFF

Don’t let the cool temperatures during fall and winter stop you from a brisk run or looking at the Christmas lights. This cozy down vest features a cinchable hem that keeps out the cold and lets you customize the shape.

Other Lululemon deals worth checking out

The trending Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is the perfect size to keep all your necessities close. 19% OFF

The highly supportive Lululemon AirSupport Bra features additional structure while running for C and D cups. 60% OFF

Who has the best Lululemon Black Friday deals?

To ensure you are getting official Lululemon products, it’s best to shop only from the manufacturer’s site or brick-and-mortar stores. However, Lululemon does have a wholesale program, so it’s possible that your local gym or wellness facility carries the popular brand. If so, don’t be afraid to ask and ensure it’s official Lululemon gear and check if they’re having Black Friday sales. Lululemon has historically offered up to 75% off some items during Black Friday, so it’s the best place to shop during this massive sales holiday.

Which Lululemon products have the biggest discounts on Black Friday?

From accessories to clothing, we expect a wide variety of Lululemon items to be discounted during Black Friday. In 2022, a ton of athletic wear was on sale, including the Align Cropped Tank Top at 67% off and the Court Crush Dress at 72% off. Equipment was also on sale last year, such as backpacks, shoes and yoga mats. So keep an eye out for your must-have products because there’s a good chance they will be on sale during Black Friday. Plus, if you’re shopping at a certain price point, the website usually has special sections during this holiday sale for products priced under $100 and under $50.

How to find the best deals on Lululemon products

We Made Too Much : First and foremost, check out the We Made Too Much section of the website to score discounts year-round, including leading up to Black Friday.

: First and foremost, check out the We Made Too Much section of the website to score discounts year-round, including leading up to Black Friday. Filter by size : Lululemon products can go fast when they’re put on sale. To quickly find products only available in your size, filter the items so you’re not sifting through pieces you don’t want.

: Lululemon products can go fast when they’re put on sale. To quickly find products only available in your size, filter the items so you’re not sifting through pieces you don’t want. Check all store inventory: If the discounted item you want doesn’t have your size or color online, be sure to select “check all store inventory” to find other stores with in-stock options. Then, you are able to call the store and ask if they’ll do a “send sale order.” If so, you only have to pay the discounted price, and they will ship it to you for free. If you’re in the store, you can quickly do this using the app and scanning the product barcode.

If the discounted item you want doesn’t have your size or color online, be sure to select “check all store inventory” to find other stores with in-stock options. Then, you are able to call the store and ask if they’ll do a “send sale order.” If so, you only have to pay the discounted price, and they will ship it to you for free. If you’re in the store, you can quickly do this using the app and scanning the product barcode. Sign up for notifications: If you have your heart set on a specific item that won’t stay in stock, sign up to receive notifications. You can even specify your specific color and size.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.