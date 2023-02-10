AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Panhandle Better Business Bureau (BBB) officials released a safe way for online romance ahead of Valentine’s Day to help individuals avoid scammers or heartbreak.

According to the BBB press release, its new Valentine’s day site aims to steer lovers clear of bad shopping choices as well as bad dating choices.

Officials detailed that the site offers articles on topics regarding money rules, Valentine’s Day gifts, romance scam promises about check cashing scams; as well as information on how to avoid falling for fake dating websites.

Some online dating tips include:

1. Research! And ask questions.

2. Don’t fall for fake photos. Use Google Images to do a reverse look-up.

3. Never give money regardless of the reasons – and never share account information.

Some Valentine’s shopping tips include:

1. Place your order early. There will be a rush leading up to February 14th.

2. Ask about the delivery. Is there a charge or a guaranteed delivery date?

3. Check the return policy and warranty on jewelry purchases.

4. Keep receipts