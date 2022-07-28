Nike Pro shorts are high quality and are available in various colors and rises.

Which women’s Nike Pro shorts are best?

If you are an athlete in need of shorts that feature a four-way stretch that can compress your muscles and wick moisture away from your body, Nike Pro shorts are a fantastic consideration. They are high quality and come in various lengths and rises too.

The Nike Pro 365 3-Inch Shorts are a top choice because they are made with Dri-FIT technology built to keep you cool. Additionally, there are 17 colors to pick from so you can score a pair that best suits your style.

What to know before you buy women’s Nike Pro shorts

How the Nike Pro line began

The Nike Pro line was developed in 2005 to keep athletes comfortable while training. Developers understood the need to create materials that effectively combat common pain points, such as restricted movement, pooling sweat, fabrics that slide down and chafing.

The brand first added advanced technologies, including a compression fit that stays put and moisture-wicking fabrics with ultra-lightweight materials, to its base layer apparel. Eventually, the line expanded to jackets, tops, leggings and shorts.

Nike Pro technology

As you shop for the perfect pair of shorts, you will likely come across these three technologies commonly used by the Nike Pro line.

Four-way stretch : This resilient fabric gives you the flexibility needed to squat, bend and run effortlessly.

: This resilient fabric gives you the flexibility needed to squat, bend and run effortlessly. Compression : It’s a skintight fabric designed to squeeze your body and improve circulation — even between sets.

: It’s a skintight fabric designed to squeeze your body and improve circulation — even between sets. Dri-FIT: This high-performance material wicks moisture away from your skin to the fabric’s surface to keep you dry.

Nike Pro sizing

While you might have a go-to size that fits you with most brands, following the Nike Pro line’s sizing chart is essential to ensure you get a perfect fit. Here are some measuring tips to help you find Nike Pro shorts in your size.

Hip measurement : Stand with your feet hip distance apart, wrap the measuring tape around the largest part of your backside and pull it to your front.

: Stand with your feet hip distance apart, wrap the measuring tape around the largest part of your backside and pull it to your front. Waist measurement: Wrap the tape around the smallest part of your midsection, usually around your navel.

What to look for in quality women’s Nike Pro shorts

The right length

Wearing shorts that are comfortable bending and stretching in can make a big difference in the quality of your workout.

Nike Pro shorts come in various lengths, measured from the center of the crotch to the bottom hemline. Here are three standard lengths with their measurement ranges.

Short : Lands high on the upper thigh with an inseam that measures 2 to 3 inches.

: Lands high on the upper thigh with an inseam that measures 2 to 3 inches. Mid-length : Sits mid-thigh with an inseam that measures 3 to 5 inches.

: Sits mid-thigh with an inseam that measures 3 to 5 inches. Long: Rests lower on the thigh with an inseam that measures 6 to 8 inches.

The right rise

Rise is measured from the center of the crotch to the top of the waistband. Here are three common rises that the Nike Pro line offers.

Low-rise : Sits several inches below your navel, around 8 inches in height.

: Sits several inches below your navel, around 8 inches in height. Mid-rise : Rests 1 to 2 inches below your navel, between 9 to 10 inches high.

: Rests 1 to 2 inches below your navel, between 9 to 10 inches high. High-rise: Typically lands 10 inches or higher and rests at your navel.

Added details

Aside from the technologically advanced material, you can find Nike Pro shorts with other appealing features that can elevate their look. Here are three additional details to consider as you shop.

Colors : Shorts that come in various colors allow you to add a little variety to your workout wardrobe.

: Shorts that come in various colors allow you to add a little variety to your workout wardrobe. Gusseted crotch : A small triangle of material added where the four seams join at the crotch helps to prevent the seam from riding up.

: A small triangle of material added where the four seams join at the crotch helps to prevent the seam from riding up. Curved back seams: A curved seam across the back helps you get a more comfortable and flattering fit on your backside.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s Nike Pro shorts

Depending on the technology used to make the material, such as Dri-FIT or compression, these shorts typically cost between $30–$55. However, if you are a patient shopper, retailers regularly discount older styles to around $20.

Women’s Nike Pro shorts FAQ

What is the most universally flattering rise for women’s Nike Pro shorts?

A. No matter your shape, a high-rise silhouette is flattering because it gives you coverage with added support that shows off your curves.

What type of underwear should you wear under your workout shorts?

A. Consider getting your favorite panty or thong in a seamless style that won’t bunch up under your shorts as you work out.

What are the best women’s Nike Pro shorts to buy?

Top women’s Nike Pro shorts

Nike Women’s Pro 365 3-Inch Shorts

What you need to know: These short shorts come in sizes XS-2XL, and their four-way stretch helps to keep up with your every hop, skip and jump.

What you’ll love: The shorts have a mid-rise, 3-inch inseam and come in 17 colors. They are a blend of 83% polyester and 17% spandex, so they won’t restrict your movement while training. These shorts also have a gusseted crotch to prevent them from riding up.

What you should consider: Some might feel these shorts are too short for a workout.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s Nike Pro shorts for the money

Nike Women’s Pro 7-inch High Rise Shorts

What you need to know: These high-waisted shorts show off your shape and give you the right amount of coverage for a flattering fit.

What you’ll love: These shorts are moisture-wicking to keep you dry, snug enough to stay put without being too tight and lightweight for a comfortable fit. They also have a 7-inch inseam and curved seams on the back for a more flattering silhouette.

What you should consider: The inseam might be a little long for some, especially if you are petite.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Women’s Pro 5-Inch Training Short

What you need to know: These are built to stay put so you can focus on training and not your shorts.

What you’ll love: These mid-rise shorts have a 5-inch inseam and are tight enough to add a little compression without being restrictive. They are breathable, lightweight and moisture-wicking to keep you comfortable during your most rigorous workouts.

What you should consider: They are priced a bit higher than other shorts in the Nike Pro line, which might not be worth it for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.