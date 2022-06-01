Which skateboard helmet is best?

Wearing a skateboard helmet could save you from a head injury in a bad fall, so it’s important to choose one that offers the right level of protection. It doesn’t matter if you’re just learning to cruise or dropping into bowls — it only takes a simple mistake to do serious damage.

A good helmet for skateboarding offers protection over repeated impacts and should be certified to prove this. Triple Eight The Certified Sweatsaver Helmet is a top choice for skaters of all levels.

What to know before you buy a skateboard helmet

Impact protection

The whole point of a skateboarding helmet is to protect the wearer’s head from impact. Helmets have outer shells usually made of ABS, a tough thermoplastic polymer that acts as the first line of defense when the wearer’s head takes a knock. Inside this is a thick layer of EPS foam, which has impressive shock-absorbing properties to further protect against head injury.

Dual-certified

In order to be sold in the U.S., skate helmets must meet the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission bike helmet standard. However, there isn’t a U.S. federal standard specifically for skate helmets.

While it isn’t required, a quality skate helmet should also meet the ASTM International requirements relating to skate helmets. These standards require the helmet can stand up to multiple impacts. Helmets that meet both sets of requirements are known as dual-certified.

Size

You can find helmets in a range of adult and child sizes. It’s important that you get the correct fit because a too-small helmet is uncomfortable, and a too-large helmet is unsafe. Since sizing varies between brands, you should refer to the sizing chart before buying. You’ll need to measure the circumference of your head with a cloth measuring tape and then compare it to the sizing chart.

What to look for in a quality skateboard helmet

Color or print

Most manufacturers make helmets in a range of solid colors. These range from basics, such as black, white and gray, to bold hues, including bright red, fluorescent yellow and hot pink. You may also choose matte or gloss finishes in some colors. Helmets are also available with prints or graphics on them.

Ventilation

Ventilation holes are essential in skate helmets. Otherwise, your head gets unbearably hot as you skate. These holes are specially designed and positioned so they don’t affect the structural integrity of the helmet.

Moisture-wicking liner

Some helmets contain moisture-wicking pads or liners. These absorb moisture while leaving a dry surface next to the skin, so you don’t feel as uncomfortable when your head starts to sweat.

How much you can expect to spend on a skateboard helmet

Basic helmets start at around $20-$30, while high-end offerings cost as much as $50-$75. It isn’t worth saving money by purchasing a helmet that isn’t dual-certified.

Skateboard helmet FAQ

Should you wear a skateboard helmet?

A. You might have noticed that not all skateboarders wear helmets, but it’s always advisable. They might make your head sweat and sometimes look slightly dorky, but they can save your life in a serious fall.

Experienced skaters don’t always wear them for street skating or flatground tricks because they know when to bail and how to fall, but it’s still risky. Even if you know what you’re doing, it’s best to wear a helmet, but it’s essential for beginners or skaters riding vert ramps or bowls.

What’s the difference between a skateboard helmet and a bike helmet?

A. The main difference between a skateboard helmet and a standard bike helmet is their impact protection. Bike helmets are designed to offer protection from one serious impact, while helmets for skateboarding stand up to continuous smaller impacts.

You should always replace a bike helmet after a fall in which you hit your head. But this wouldn’t be practical for skateboarding because frequent falls are part of the sport. Therefore, skate helmets are designed differently, so they offer protection time after time.

What’s the best skateboard helmet to buy?

Top skateboard helmet

Triple Eight The Certified Sweatsaver Helmet

What you need to know: This dual-certified helmet will protect your head whether you’re ollying stair sets or simply learning to cruise.

What you’ll love: It’s both ASTM and U.S. CPSC certified. The moisture-wicking Sweatsaver liners help keep your head from getting too sweaty. It’s available in a range of 20 solid colors and patterns, including rainbow stripes, lightning bolts and sunset hues.

What you should consider: The Sweatsaver pads absorb moisture, which can become uncomfortable over long skating sessions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skateboard helmet for the money

OutdoorMaster Skateboard Cycling Helmet

What you need to know: This is a versatile helmet suitable for skateboarding and other activities, such as inline skating and BMXing.

What you’ll love: It’s comfortable to wear and well-ventilated. With ASTM and U.S. CPSC certification, you can be sure it will keep your head safe when you fall. It comes in 11 solid colors, including black, white, pink and mint green.

What you should consider: There are some reports of it being bigger or smaller than expected, so measure your head and check the sizing chart before buying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pro-Tec Classic Certified Skate Helmet

What you need to know: With three safety certifications, you can rest assured it offers ample protection.

What you’ll love: Not only is it ASTM and U.S. CPSC certified, but it also meets European CE EN standards. The 11 large vents help keep your head from overheating. It comes in 10 colors, including matte blue, matte black and gloss red.

What you should consider: It’s pretty round, so it doesn’t fit all head shapes well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

