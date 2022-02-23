Which Skar subwoofer is best?

Subwoofers play a crucial role in producing high-quality audio, but knowing where to start when choosing a suitable model is tricky. The space in your car, your budget and the audio quality you’re trying to achieve will help determine which sub is best. The Skar Dual Vented Enclosure Subwoofer is a top pick amongst serious audiophiles for its broad range of bass frequencies, though it’s hard to go wrong with any of the company’s subs.

What to know before you buy a Skar subwoofer

Subwoofers and accessories

Many of the best subwoofers for home theaters are now powered subs and don’t require the use of other accessories. However, others made for cars, boats and other non-residential settings demand more work. Skar’s subwoofers are primarily designed for vehicles and require the user to get an amplifier, an enclosure and a wiring kit, and the know-how to wire the speakers. Luckily, you can purchase kits that include all of these items and subwoofers that come already enclosed.

Subwoofer enclosure

A subwoofer’s enclosure is the cabinet in which the speaker is mounted. This cabinet also plays a significant role in the speaker’s sound. A sub enclosure should include some extra space behind the speaker for optimal audio quality, with these designs often referred to as “vented” enclosures. You’ll also need to make sure the enclosure fits in your vehicle. You can purchase subwoofers for your car with an enclosure, while many elect to buy them separately or build them to fit into a car. However, Skar recommends purchasing their speakers with enclosures since they tune them for ideal performance.

Amplifier and impedance

You’ll want to match your speaker’s impedance with the amplifier you plan to use. A speaker’s impedance refers to the amount of electrical resistance expressed in the unit Ohms. Many car audio speakers have an impedance of 4 Ohms, though you’ll need to check a product’s listing to ensure it has the proper Ohm rating to work with your amplifier.

What to look for in a quality Skar subwoofer

Speaker size

The first indicator of how well a subwoofer handles low frequencies is the size of the speaker, sometimes referred to as the driver. The larger a speaker, the better it will express nuances within the bass range. Sub speakers tend to range from as small as 8 inches to as large as 18 inches.

Power

A subwoofer’s power output is measured in Wattage, which many buyers use to gauge a sub’s volume. Wattage isn’t a perfect representation of how loud a speaker is, but it is a good rule of thumb. Subwoofer wattage is also divided into “RMS wattage” and “peak wattage.” While peak wattage refers to how much power a speaker can put out in a given moment, RMS wattage is how much power it can produce over a more extended, continuous period.

Frequency response

A subwoofer’s frequency response can vary, though they generally won’t exceed 200 Hz. Most subwoofers focus on frequencies below 100 Hz, sometimes reaching as low as around 5 Hz. However, most subwoofers have a frequency response that bottoms out around 30 Hz.

How much you can expect to spend on a Skar subwoofer

A cheap Skar subwoofer with a single speaker may cost as little as $40. The average model will typically range from $90-$500, depending on what’s included.

Skar subwoofer FAQ

Where can you find a Skar subwoofer wiring diagram?

A. You can get Skar wiring diagrams directly from the company. Skar separates these diagrams based on the configuration of your wire coils and the combination of subwoofers and speakers in your car.

Do Skar subwoofers come in multiple sizes?

A. Skar subwoofers come in various standard sub speaker sizes. You can find them in 8-, 10-, 12-, 15- or 18-inch varieties. Larger speakers tend to express deep sub-bass and bass frequencies better than smaller ones, though even a small sub is an upgrade from no sub.

What are the best Skar subwoofers to buy?

Top Skar subwoofer

Skar EVL-2X12D4 5000-Watt Dual 12-Inch Vented Subwoofer Enclosure

What you need to know: These are perfect for any car with enough space, offering dense bass tones and an easy-to-install speaker cabinet.

What you’ll love: This comes with a robust, vented enclosure for optimal audio quality, drawing less power than other subs. Each speaker offers 1,250 Watts of RMS power and 2,500 of peak power and 4 ohms of impedance.

What you should consider: The speaker cabinet is almost 3 feet wide, so it may not fit in some vehicles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Skar subwoofer for money

Skar SDR-12D2 1200-Watt Single 12-Inch Car Subwoofer

What you need to know: This is a single sub for car audio, available at a reasonable price point and featuring a low-ranging frequency response for excellent sub-bass sounds.

What you’ll love: This bass speaker is great for budget-conscious buyers, with RMS power up to 600 Watts and peak power levels up to 1,200 Watts. While this subwoofer is a dual 12-inch, 2 Ohm unit, it also comes in configurations between 8 and 18 inches.

What you should consider: This only includes a single speaker, so buyers need to purchase or build cabinets separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skar SDR-2X12D4 2400-Watt Dual 12-Inch Subwoofer With Enclosure

What you need to know: This mid-range option includes a dual speaker setup and a wedge subwoofer enclosure with enough power for most.

What you’ll love: With 12-inch speakers and up to 1,200 Watts of peak power per speaker, this sub kit offers premium car audio at a fair price. This enclosure offers more air space than many speaker cabinets.

What you should consider: At nearly 38 inches wide, this subwoofer is tough to fit in smaller vehicles, so it’s worth measuring before you buy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.