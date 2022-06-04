Which sauna blankets are best?

The luxury of a steaming sauna is no longer reserved solely for mansions, gyms and spas. Personal sauna blankets allow anyone to burrow into a cozy receptacle of infrared heat in the privacy of their own home. These blankets are easy to clean and store, making them a more convenient option than their more traditional counterpart.

Gizmo Supply Blanket Far Infrared FIR Sauna Blanket is a top-of-the-line sauna blanket that promises to match the quality of a professional spa experience. It is the only UL-listed sauna blanket on the market, meeting national standards of safety and sustainability.

What to know before you buy a sauna blanket

A sauna blanket is a self-indulgent purchase that promises to boost well-being and mood, but there are precautions to know before investing in the advantageous blanket. It uses infrared heat, a specific method that is directly applied to the body and not the air around it. Portable saunas are a roomier alternative to blanket saunas that are more similar to the traditional experience.

Infrared Heat

Infrared heat is heat controlled by light. Using this method, blanket saunas can directly heat the body and not create a cloud of heavy steam. The benefits of this method are that the air surrounding the blanket will remain clear and breathable, unlike traditional saunas.

Health Benefits

Many health benefits are promoted by the manufacturers of infrared sauna blankets. Medical testing has not been performed extensively. However, short-term heat exposure does have effects on cardiovascular health. Increased heart rate, blood flow and sweating are physiological responses to blanket saunas. These effects mirror the effects of exercising, leading to a possibly stronger immune and digestive system.

Precautions

Sauna blankets are not meant to be used for extensive amounts of time and sessions should be limited to one-hour increments to avoid heatstroke. Any feelings of lightheadedness or extreme overheat is a sign that the session should be ended immediately.

After your session, but sure to shower off. Clean the blanket after each use to practice good hygiene and prevent bacterial growth.

Individuals who are currently suffering from a disease or illness should not use these saunas unless approved by their doctor.

What to look for in a quality sauna blanket

Sauna blankets are more complex than any throw blanket, and there is criteria that should be followed before committing to a product. Be sure to purchase a blanket made with water repellent material and additional safety features. There should be multiple heating zones in the blanket with a range of temperatures to choose from.

Material

The best blanket saunas are crafted with nontoxic materials meant to withstand heat and repel sweat. PU leather and waterproof PVC are the standard choices for most blankets.

Safety

Due to high levels of heat, most sauna blankets are built with an element of safety in mind. The temperature range should reach a maximum heat of 170 degrees Fahrenheit and should have an auto shut-off feature after one hour. Quality sauna blankets will monitor the temperature of the user and shut off if the body heat reaches 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat Control

Different people can withstand different levels of heat and for this reason, sauna blankets are made with a range of temperatures to choose from. Some blankets have more than one heat zone, allowing different levels of heat to be applied to certain areas.

How much you can expect to spend on a sauna blanket

Full body sauna blankets will cost upwards of $100, although most are around $150. A top-of-the-line product is a flat $500.

Sauna blanket FAQ

How many times per day can you use a sauna blanket?

A. It is recommended to use a sauna blanket once a day for 45 minutes. Sessions should be done every other day, but it is better to limit yourself to three times a week.

Do sauna blankets cause weight loss?

A. There is no medical evidence that sauna blankets directly cause weight loss. However, the body does respond to sauna blankets in the same way that it responds to exercise. People who use saunas are typically taking other actions to make their lives healthier, and the combined immune and digestive effects of the infrared heat can lead to weight loss.

What are the best sauna blankets to buy?

Top sauna blanket

Gizmo Supply Blanket Far Infrared FIR Sauna Blanket

What you need to know: A top-of-the-line sauna blanket made with PU leather and waterproof PVC is a great option for everyone.

What you’ll love: This blanket has three independent heating zones that are adjustable from 77-176 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes with a temperature controller and timer.

What you should consider: The blanket lists many health benefits but is not proven to treat or cure any disease or illness. It is made for people under 6 feet tall and under 240 pounds. The blanket prioritizes functionality over appearance and is only available in one gray color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sauna blanket for the money

Vanell Large Sauna Blanket 70”

What you need to know: This is a 70-inch sauna blanket built made with Oxford cloth and waterproof PVC.

What you’ll love: This sauna blanket comes in eight different colors, and there is a larger, 75-inch version available. It has an auto shut-off feature that will detect circuit problems and excessive body heat. A timer can be set for 15 minutes or one-hour intervals. The temperature ranges from 86-176 degrees Fahrenheit and is adjustable in two separate zones through a remote.

What you should consider: The blanket should be smoothed out when heating up to prevent it from sticking to itself. The environmentally conscious should be warned that it comes with disposable plastic sheets that are meant to absorb most of the sweat and preserve the longevity of the blanket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SilkFun Infrared Personal Sauna Blanket

What you need to know: A purple sauna blanket with a remote control and easy instructions to follow.

What you’ll love: The Oxford cloth and waterproof PVC material are flexible. The sauna heats up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit in three minutes and has two heating zones.

What you should consider: You will need to wrap your body with disposable plastic sheets or cotton fabric to prevent burns while using. The power cord is short so the blanket must be plugged in close to a wall outlet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

