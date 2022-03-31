Which rustic lampshade is best?

Rustic decor can make any space feel warm and homey, but as you cozy up with a hot beverage around the fire, your lampshades might stick out like a sore thumb. How do you style something so functional to match the homespun aesthetic of your rustic decor?

From earthy colors to organic materials, rustic lampshades are the perfect accent to a cabin-inspired interior. Whether your vision of rustic is understated and minimal or decadent like a hunting lodge, the best rustic lampshade is Brentwood Collection Oatmeal Tall Linen Medium Drum Lampshade.

What to know before you buy a rustic lampshade

What is rustic?

Rustic is an interior design style inspired by frontier and country living. It emphasizes natural, organic and raw materials typically found in homes built with resources immediately available to those living off the land. Think exposed cross beams, unfinished wood or logs, animal hides and raw leathers, wrought or cast iron, heirloom or antique furniture and warm, thick knit fabrics.

What makes a lampshade rustic?

The modern lampshade is a fairly recent invention, coinciding with the discovery of electricity. So, many rustic lampshades use inspiration from premodern living to imagine a utilitarian, repurposed aesthetic. These are made from raw, organic materials and are typically decorated with a mixture of natural and folk motifs.

If you want a camp-like aesthetic, look for lampshades with silhouettes or stenciling of plants or animals. Many seek to imitate the appearance of animal hide, radiating an amber glow.

If understated and contemporary rustic is your thing, natural colors such as beige, sage green, ocher and amber all look good with raw woods.

Types of lampshades

Lampshades come in all shapes and sizes:

Empire: These are conical lampshades. They’re shaped so that most of the light emits from the wider bottom, making them perfect for table lamps.

These are conical lampshades. They’re shaped so that most of the light emits from the wider bottom, making them perfect for table lamps. Bell: These lampshades are similar to empire shades in effect but have a concave curve traveling from the narrow top to their flared bottom.

These lampshades are similar to empire shades in effect but have a concave curve traveling from the narrow top to their flared bottom. Round: Round shades can come in a classic drum or oval shape. They diffuse light in an even, ambient manner, suiting them well to floor lamps.

Round shades can come in a classic drum or oval shape. They diffuse light in an even, ambient manner, suiting them well to floor lamps. Square: These modern, geometric shapes are good at even lighting but might clash with the organic forms of rustic decor.

These modern, geometric shapes are good at even lighting but might clash with the organic forms of rustic decor. Dome: Used with overhead lights or table lamps, these are shallow with wide openings to spill out lots of light.

What to look for in a quality rustic lampshade

Material

Linen: Elegantly textured, this material is popular for its durability and simplicity, fitting almost any decor.

Elegantly textured, this material is popular for its durability and simplicity, fitting almost any decor. Cotton: Cotton is a little more uniform than linen thanks to its tighter weave. It’s lightweight and soft.

Cotton is a little more uniform than linen thanks to its tighter weave. It’s lightweight and soft. Paper: Paper lampshades have lots of texture and are good at simulating rustic materials. They’re the most translucent material.

Paper lampshades have lots of texture and are good at simulating rustic materials. They’re the most translucent material. Silk: Silk is a very luxurious material that can class up any room. It’s thick with a classic sheen.

Silk is a very luxurious material that can class up any room. It’s thick with a classic sheen. Fiber: Elaborate lampshade designs can be made from sculptural materials such as wood. Look for wicker, rattan or burlap. Light quality depends on their weave.

Fitter

The fitter is the structural component that attaches the shade to your lamp. There are four kinds:

Spider: A spider fitter sits at the top of the shade and uses spokes to hold up a center washer that connects to your lamp. You lock it on with a finial.

A spider fitter sits at the top of the shade and uses spokes to hold up a center washer that connects to your lamp. You lock it on with a finial. Clip-on: Clip-ons use clamping metal tongs to clasp the light bulb of your lamp.

Clip-ons use clamping metal tongs to clasp the light bulb of your lamp. Uno: These are similar to spider fitters in their design but travel to the bottom of the lamp so they rest at the base of the light bulb.

These are similar to spider fitters in their design but travel to the bottom of the lamp so they rest at the base of the light bulb. Screw-on: Like uno fitters, screw-ons sit beneath the light bulb, screwing onto the lamp fixture.

Finials

These are the little decorative end pieces that screw the fitter onto the lamp. If your lamp fitter requires a finial, think about the design you want. Many ornamental finials are better suited to classically inspired decors, but that doesn’t mean your rustic home has to do without these fun accents. Pine cones, driftwood, sculptural wildlife and other country-living inspired materials or flora and fauna all look great on a rustic lampshade.

How much you can expect to spend on a rustic lampshade

Depending on the material, a rustic lampshade can cost $30-$70.

Rustic lampshade FAQ

What width lampshade do I need?

A. If you’re styling a table lamp, most designers recommend choosing a lampshade whose base diameter measures within 2 inches of your lamp’s height. To get your lamp’s height, measure from the base just up to where the bulb’s socket cap begins. For floor lamps, you have more flexibility — size just so that the bulb has at least 2.5 inches on either side.

What height lampshade do I need?

A. Similar to width, the lampshade should be within a half-inch of the height of the lamp’s harp. The harp is the wire frame that begins at the socket cap and extends above the bulb so you can install your shade. If your lamp doesn’t have a harp, don’t exceed the height of the lamp’s body; aim for two-thirds the height.

How do I match my lampshade to my lamp?

A. When choosing a lampshade shape, you want it to mirror the shape of your lamp. A square base and round body match a lampshade of the same composition. Likewise, an oval shade looks great on a cylindrical lamp, but wonky on a squat, square one. There are no hard and fast rules, but this general guideline typically makes for a good pairing.

What’s the best rustic lampshade to buy?

Top rustic lampshade

Brentwood Collection Oatmeal Tall Linen Medium Drum Lampshade

What you need to know: This drum shade is the perfect balance between contemporary and camp with its rich texture and subtle oatmeal color.

What you’ll love: The lampshade has an elegant brass spider fitter. It’s 14 inches across and 15 inches tall. When lit, the linen takes on a darker umber tone.

What you should consider: Some users found that the material frayed easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rustic lampshade for the money

Millwood Pines Paper Empire Lampshade

What you need to know: With a warm glow when lit, this shade goes great with rustic cabin or lodge decor.

What you’ll love: The lampshade is 9.5 inches tall and 12 inches at its base. It comes in a classic empire shape and uses a spider fitter. When lit, it glows amber and is a papery yellow without lighting.

What you should consider: The fitter is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Seaside Village Clear Glass Pendant Shade

What you need to know: Take your rustic decor in a more sophisticated direction by using a glass lampshade.

What you’ll love: When paired with a filament bulb, this bell-style shade gives off an old-timey gas lantern feeling. It looks great on any hanging or pendant light fixtures, such as floor lamps.

What you should consider: Bulb and light fixture are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

