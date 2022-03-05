Which coffee Advent calendars are best?

If you are a lover of both the holiday season and a warm cup of coffee, then try a coffee Advent calendar this year. Advent calendars, traditionally used to countdown the days until Christmas, are a great way to get yourself in the holiday spirit. Each day will bring you a brand new cup to try and enjoy. Whether you prefer K-Cups or a French press, there is the perfect advent calendar for you. The TeaRevv 2021 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn is a great calendar that lets you choose between whole bean and ground coffee.

What to know before you buy a coffee Advent calendar

Days in the countdown

Different coffee Advent calendars count a different number of days. Most have either 12 or 24 days in their countdown. Which you choose is a matter of preference, but a 12-day calendar is often much cheaper than a 24-day calendar if you are on a budget.

Coffee-making capabilities

Before buying a coffee Advent calendar, be sure to have the equipment you need to brew the coffee you’ve ordered. Some calendars come exclusively with K-Cups. Others allow you to choose from several different options, like whole bean or ground. Some even give you a choice of what type of ground coffee you’d like, whether it be coffee ground for a filter or French press.

Do you want each day to be a surprise?

If you want the coffee you get each day to be a surprise, order a calendar that does not list the coffee flavors on the outside of the box. Some Advent calendars print the day’s number and also what is inside. For a surprise, purchase a box that only lists what day you should open each box.

What to look for in a quality coffee Advent calendar

Coffee type

As mentioned above, coffee Advent calendars present their coffee in many different forms. You can choose a calendar that has your preferred form, whether it be whole bean or ground.

Flavors

Advent calendars usually come with a different flavor of coffee for each day. Some boxes focus on coffees from around the world, exposing you to the best brews out there. Others contain a various yummy holiday flavors, like peppermint and chocolate.

Single-use

Many coffee Advent calendars are single-use. These often come in a festive cardboard box with small sections for you to punch out and retrieve your coffee surprise for that day. Other forms of single-use advent calendars are single boxes that contain numbered coffee packets and larger boxes containing small, individually wrapped boxes.

Reusable

There are a few coffee Advent calendars made to last you for many years. These typically are made with K-Cups in mind and have holes cut out where you can slide in your selections. You can also use a standard Advent calendar if you buy sample-size packs of coffee. These are often made of wood and have tiny drawers for you to hide the treats of your choice.

How much you can expect to spend on a coffee Advent calendar

An Advent calendar that is single-use and 12 days will cost you between $20-$25. If you want a pre-filled, reusable Advent calendar, expect to pay $60-$100.

Coffee Advent calendar FAQ

Does the coffee in the Advent calendar make a full pot?

This depends on your Advent calendar. Some contain enough for only one cup, and some have a lot more. For a standard drip coffee pot, you’ll need 12 tablespoons to 24 tablespoons of coffee.

Do coffee Advent calendars come in decaf?

While not very common, there are a few Advent calendars that have a decaf option. When selecting what type of coffee you’d like to come in your calendar, you can check for this option. Be sure to read through the product description page to see if the entire calendar is decaf or if it only includes some decaf options.

What’s the best coffee Advent calendar to buy

Top coffee Advent calendar

TeaRevv 2021 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn

What you need to know: This Advent calendar will give you 24 days of a new coffee surprise each morning.

What you’ll love: You can choose between whole beans or ground. The ground coffee comes in three different options: French press grind, fine grind for use in a filter and espresso grind. These coffees come from all over the world and in a variety of roasts and flavors.

What you should consider: This Advent calendar is a bit pricey for the amount of coffee you get.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top coffee Advent calendar for the money

Christmas Sampler Gift 12 Days of Coffees

What you need to know: This Advent calendar has 12 days of fun holiday flavors.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the fun holiday flavors that include Merry Mocha Mint, Holiday Vanilla Spice, Chocolate Snowflake, Holiday Magic Blend and Nutcracker Sweet. Each box contains 1.5 ounces of coffee, which will make 8 to 10 cups.

What you should consider: This is not the right Advent calendar if you want each day to be a surprise. The flavors for each day are listed on the outside of the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cades and Birch K- Cup Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This is a great Advent calendar for those who’d like one they can reuse every year.

What you’ll love: This Advent calendar allows you to request a personalized message engraved on top. The wooden tree had 24 holes for your favorite K-Cups. The tree comes pre-filled with an assortment of 24 coffees, but you can refill it year after year.

What you should consider: This Advent calendar only works for those who can brew using K-Cups.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

