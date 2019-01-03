United We Eat: Thai Slaw Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

United We Eat: Thai Slaw

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 ½ tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 bag Kohlrabi noodles or Zucchini noodles

1 bag raw coleslaw mix (no dressing)

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger

1 green onion, chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped

¼ cup chopped peanuts

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce, vinegar, oil and red pepper flakes.

2. In a large bowl, toss the Kohlrabi noodles, coleslaw mix, ginger, green onion, and jalapeno together. Pour the dressing over the mix; toss to coat the vegetables. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.

3. Remove mix from refrigerator and uncover. Top with peanuts and basil just before serving; toss gently. Serve.

For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com