United We Eat: Thai Slaw

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 02:28 PM CST

Serves 6

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 bag Kohlrabi noodles or Zucchini noodles
  • 1 bag raw coleslaw mix (no dressing)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger
  • 1 green onion, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
  • ¼ cup chopped peanuts
  • ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce, vinegar, oil and red pepper flakes.

2. In a large bowl, toss the Kohlrabi noodles, coleslaw mix, ginger, green onion, and jalapeno together. Pour the dressing over the mix; toss to coat the vegetables. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.

3. Remove mix from refrigerator and uncover. Top with peanuts and basil just before serving; toss gently. Serve.

For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com

