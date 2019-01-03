United We Eat: Thai Slaw
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 bag Kohlrabi noodles or Zucchini noodles
- 1 bag raw coleslaw mix (no dressing)
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger
- 1 green onion, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
- ¼ cup chopped peanuts
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
Instructions:
1. In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce, vinegar, oil and red pepper flakes.
2. In a large bowl, toss the Kohlrabi noodles, coleslaw mix, ginger, green onion, and jalapeno together. Pour the dressing over the mix; toss to coat the vegetables. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.
3. Remove mix from refrigerator and uncover. Top with peanuts and basil just before serving; toss gently. Serve.
For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com
