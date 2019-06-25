Recipes

Steamed Mussels from Crush

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 02:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 05:20 PM CDT

Steamed Mussels from Crush

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -

Steamed Mussels

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. fresh mussels, cleaned, with beard removed
  • 2 T unsalted butter
  • 2 T sliced shallots
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 T diced leeks
  • 1 cup white wine
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Wash mussels under cool, running water, scrubbing the outside and debearding the mussels (if present). Pull fibrous beard toward the hinge of the shell to remove, then discard.

In a large, shallow stock pot, heat butter over medium-high heat until it starts to foam.

When butter begins to foam, add shallots, garlic, and leeks.

Stir and cook until shallots are transparent, and garlic is soft, about 2-3 minutes.

Add wine and stir to combine. Quickly add the cleaned mussels to the pot, cover, and steam for 3 minutes. Carefully open the lid and stir mussels. Mussels should be open.

Crush
627 S Polk St.
(806) 418-2011
CRUSHAMARILLO.COM

Crush Wine Bar Wolflin
2606 Wolflin Village
(806) 517-2130
BABYCRUSHAMARILLO.COM
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News