Steamed Mussels from Crush
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -
Steamed Mussels
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. fresh mussels, cleaned, with beard removed
- 2 T unsalted butter
- 2 T sliced shallots
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 T diced leeks
- 1 cup white wine
- Kosher salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
Directions:
Wash mussels under cool, running water, scrubbing the outside and debearding the mussels (if present). Pull fibrous beard toward the hinge of the shell to remove, then discard.
In a large, shallow stock pot, heat butter over medium-high heat until it starts to foam.
When butter begins to foam, add shallots, garlic, and leeks.
Stir and cook until shallots are transparent, and garlic is soft, about 2-3 minutes.
Add wine and stir to combine. Quickly add the cleaned mussels to the pot, cover, and steam for 3 minutes. Carefully open the lid and stir mussels. Mussels should be open.
Crush
627 S Polk St.
(806) 418-2011
CRUSHAMARILLO.COM
Crush Wine Bar Wolflin
2606 Wolflin Village
(806) 517-2130
BABYCRUSHAMARILLO.COM
More Stories
-
A fresh and flavorful dish for any summer evening or a great…
-
PRIME CHOPHOUSE & LOUNGE
9181 TIME SQUARE BLVD…
-
Bubba's 33
2813 W. I40
(806) 353-0033