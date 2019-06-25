Steamed Mussels from Crush Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Steamed Mussels

Ingredients:

1 lb. fresh mussels, cleaned, with beard removed

2 T unsalted butter

2 T sliced shallots

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 T diced leeks

1 cup white wine

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Wash mussels under cool, running water, scrubbing the outside and debearding the mussels (if present). Pull fibrous beard toward the hinge of the shell to remove, then discard.

In a large, shallow stock pot, heat butter over medium-high heat until it starts to foam.

When butter begins to foam, add shallots, garlic, and leeks.

Stir and cook until shallots are transparent, and garlic is soft, about 2-3 minutes.

Add wine and stir to combine. Quickly add the cleaned mussels to the pot, cover, and steam for 3 minutes. Carefully open the lid and stir mussels. Mussels should be open.

Crush

627 S Polk St.

(806) 418-2011

CRUSHAMARILLO.COM

Crush Wine Bar Wolflin

2606 Wolflin Village

(806) 517-2130

BABYCRUSHAMARILLO.COM

